CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from March 9-15:
- Lonnie L. Lockwood and Amy J. Lockwood to Joseph Nelson, $49,900, Sandy Township.
- James Viscome to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey D. Sanders Estate and Linda K. Sanders, sole survivor, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- David R. Carson and Sharon G. Carson to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donald J. Stewart and Darla D. Stewart to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Ann Marie Ulrich and Arthur James Ulrich III to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Terry L. Stoyek, Patricia A. Stoyek, Perry J. Stoyek and Jill A. Stoyek to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Frederick G. Keller, trustee, Mary Lou Keller, trustee, Frederick G. Keller Revocable Living Trust and Mary Lou Keller Revocable Living Trust to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Frederick G. Keller and Mary Lou Keller to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Emily Dyson to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- John A. Williams and Margaret A. Williams to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Patricia F. Kimmel to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Patricia F. Kimmel, sole survivor, Joseph P. Kimmel, sole survivor, and Richard J. Kimmel Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Patricia F. Kimmel, sole survivor, Rebecca A. Copenhaver, sole survivor, and Richard J. Kimmel Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Patricia F. Kimmel, sole survivor, Valerie S. Yohe, sole survivor, and Richard J. Kimmel Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Michelle L. Lewis to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Carl E. Lear Jr. and Sandra A. Lear to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Karen M. Shafer to Karen M. Shafer and David M. Berouty, $1, DuBois City.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Linda K. Sanders and Larry R. Penynak, $10, Sandy Township.
- Silverwoods Association Inc to David R. Carson and Sharon G. Carson, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Donald J. Stewart and Darla D. Stewart, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Ann Marie Ulrich and Arthur James Ulrich III, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Terry L. Stoyek and Patricia A. Stoyek, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Frederick G. Keller and Mary Lou Keller, $10, Sandy Township.
- Silverwoods Association Inc to Emily Dyson, $10, Sandy Township.
- Silverwoods Association Inc to John A. Williams and Margaret A. Williams, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Patricia F. Kimmel, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Patricia F. Kimmel, $10, Sandy Township.
- Silverwoods Association Inc to Patricia F. Kimmel, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Patricia F. Kimmel, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert D. Bradley and Regina M. Bradley to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Lucia Pellicciotta, sole survivor, Martina Pigott, sole survivor, and Pietro Pellicciotta Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Lucia Pellicciotta, sole survivor, and Pietro Pellicciotta Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- George G. Steimer Jr. and Christine Steimer to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Bryan D. Munnell, Nicholas Munnell and Kenneth Holmes, $10, Sandy Township.
- Susan L. Stemmerich, sole survivor, Carol Peters Estate and Linda Spencer Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kimberly A. Croyle, sole survivor, and Cora A. Olewinski Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Leonard J. Rebar II to Leonard J. Rebar II and Tara A. Rebar, $1, Grampian Borough.
- Michael T. Ryan, co-executor, John R. Ryan, co-executor, and Robert E. Ryan Estate to Joel E. Peterson and Cynthia A. Peterson, $525,000, Lawrence Township.
- David A. Ferguson to David A. Ferguson and Jeffrey E. Thompson, $1, Decatur Township.
- Paula J. Yoder to David J. Anderson and Nicole M. Anderson, $240,000, Decatur Township.
- Zerfoss Property LLC and James Zerfoss to Daniel McNulty, $20,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Jason M. Rankin and Amy L. Rankin to Craig Allen Kanour II and Caitlyn Mae Kanour, $245,000, Lawrence Township.
- Joseph L. Moore, administrator/individually, Dianna Moore Estate, Treasa S. Creek and Tammy L. Lee to Treasa S. Creek, $37,000, Cooper Township.
- Michael J. Rancik, executor, Lori Beth Rancik, Mary Ann Rafferty, Michael Rafferty, Jennie L. Yost, Thomas Yost and Joseph Ranick Estate to William G. Mendat and Suzanne M. Mendat, $110,000, Grampian Borough.
- Jonnie J. Detwiler and Michelle R. Detwiler to Christopher D. Cramer and Erin Dixon Cramer, $277,900, Sandy Township.
- Lawrence A. Graham Jr. and Scott A. Graham to Lawrence A. Graham Jr. and Scott A. Graham, $1, Bradford Township.
- Michael Kmetz and Crystal Kmetz to Cory James Young, $15,000, Ferguson Township.
- Jona Stover to Shawn Mascellino and Christine Mascellino, $132,183, Sandy Township.
- Gold Luster LP, by general partner, and Gold Luster Management LLC, general partner, to Arnold R. Williams and Edith C. Williams, $20,000, Morris Township.
- Sandra Osisek to Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald, $1, Pike Township.
- Christopher Michael Hickey and James Ryan Hickey to Paps Hunting Camp LLC, $1, Burnside Township.
- John McKee to Thomas L. Kelly and Tami K. Kelly, $1, Knox Township.
- John McKee, Thomas L. Kelly, Tami K. Kelly and Michael Goodman to Michael Goodman, $1, Knox Township.
- Daniel G. Myers and Amie K. Myers to Daniel G. Myers, $1, Bradford Township.
- Jane Rose Flores, executrix, and Paul Feddison Estate to Lisa Mick, $1, Woodward Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Drew L. Stevenson and Dorothy E. Polite, $500, Sandy Township.
- David F. Shetler to Dannie J. Schlabach and Elizabeth T. Schlabach, $130,000, Bell Township.
- Timothy N. Shuey to Timothy N. Shuey and Sandi Lee Cuneo, $1, Decatur Township.
- Nancy L. Zercher, Robert H. Zercher, Angelo E. Defazio and Nancy L. Defazio to Nicholas Angelo Defazio and Sandra Lynn Defazio, $1, Sandy Township.
- River’s Bend Properties LP, by general partner, and KWB Properties LLC, general partner, to Joseph Craig Huntsman and Cassidy Joy Huntsman, $270,000, Lawrence Township.
- Kenneth C. Caliari and Desiree S. Caliari to Christopher Smiley and Stacey Smiley, $52,000, Huston Township.
- Kevin C. Mitchell, beneficiary, Ruth J. Mitchell, beneficiary, James W. Mitchell Estate and Carol G. Elkins, executrix/beneficiary, to Carol G. Elkins, $55,000, Pike Township.
- Kazys Kaspariunas, surviving trustee, Kazys Kaspariunas Living Trust and Eugenija Kaspariunas Living Trust to John R. Shaddock and Nicolette L. Shaddock, $9,000, Karthaus Township.
- Rimantas Bitenas to John R. Shaddock and Nicolette L. Shaddock, $9,000, Karthaus Township.
- Charles H. Marshall, executor/alternate/successor trustee, Charles M. Marshall Estate, Charles M. Marshall Living Trust, Kenneth M. Baker and Christina M. Baker to Charles H. Marshall, William J. Marshall, Robert S. Marshall and Susan L. Knapp, $1, Brady Township.
- Angelia Priselac, executor, and Carl E. Ickes Estate to Donna M. Campbell and Thomas Campbell, $124,000, Decatur Township.
- Brandi L. Hainsey Lauder to Brandi L. Lauder, Justin Hainsey, Trevor Hainsey, Benjamin Hainsey and Seth Hainsey, $1, Goshen Township.
- Daniel F. Lapp Jr., Aquila R. Lapp, Amos Z. Zook and Samuel Z. Zook to Daniel E. Beile, Elmer S. Fisher and Henry B. Yoder, $75,000, Greenwood and Penn townships.
- Katherine Joy Anderson to Clair A. Godissart, Eleanor M. Godissart and Kathryn J. Anderson, AKA, $1, Decatur Township.
- Michelle O’Neill Blair to Riverhills Adventures LLC, $28,000, Covington Township.