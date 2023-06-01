CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 11-17:
- MLK Minerals LLC, to JPM Royalties LLC, properties in Bigler Township, $10.
- Alfred E. Swatsworth, Freda C Swatsworth and Todd A. Swatsworth, to Gregg E. Swatsworth, properties in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- John C. Parks and Vera E. Parks, to Christopher E. Swatsworth Jr., property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Alfred E. Swatsworth, Freda C Swatsworth and Todd A. Swatsworth, to Todd A. Swatsworth, properties in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Russell Witherite Jr., Russel E. Witherite Sr. and Sharon A. Witherite, to Russell E. Witherite Jr., Russel E. Witherite Sr. and Sharon A. Witherite, property in Cooper Township, $1.
- Russell E. Witherite Sr. and Sharon A. Witherite, to Russell E. Witherite Sr., Sharon A. Witherite and Brandy J. Owens, property in Cooper Township, $1.
- Duane N. Couturiaux and Amber L. Couturiaux, to Mark A. Crompton and Grace D. Crompton, property in Morris Township, $50,000.
- Dennis C. Conklin and Melinda D. Conklin, to Samuel D. Yeckley and Carol S. Yeckley, property in Morris Township, $8,250.
- Trevor L. Emigh, to Joseph L. Eckley and Denise Ann Eckley, property in Decatur Township, $14,000.
- Robert J. Long, Michael S. Kovak and Robert D. Long, to Robert J. Long, Michael S. Kovak and Robert D. Long, property in Girard Township, $1.
- John S. Szwarc and Kimberly J. Szwarc, to Kimberly J. Szwarc, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Jeremy G. Kougher and Kristen K. Kougher, to Todd D. McCurdy and Hilary L. McCurdy, property in Sandy Township, $498,000.
- Kurtis Malinich and Sherry Malinich, to Clifford Anderson, property in Morris Township, $1,000.
- KK LLC, to Keith S. Billotte and Luke J. Billotte, property in Lawrence Township, $70,000.
- Rivers Bend Properties LP and KWB Properties LLC, to Ian K. Billotte and Luke J. Billlotte, $270,000.
- Denise P. Smeal, to Nikolaus Scott Smeal, property in Woodward Township, $1.
- Donald R. Peters, to Timothy Tice Jr., property in Clearfield Borough, $38,000.
- Gary M. Vida Jr. and Autumn Vida, to Foster Crawford and Elizabeth Crawford, property in DuBois City, $68,000.
- Linda L. Reichart, to Richard Cline, property in Huston Township, $75,000.
- Rosella A. Kikta, to John Salvatore Kikta Jr., property in Morris Township, $1.
- William D. Wyant and Lisa M. Wyant, to Nancy Lilja, property in Sandy Township, $90,000.
- Joseph Montes and Carolee Montes, to Heath E. Means, property in Curwensville Borough, $37,000.
- Blue Sky Realty LLC and Blue Sky Rentals LLC, to Firefly Solutions LLC, property in Lawrence Township, $295,000.
- Kara Rhine and Michael Claypool, to Dorothy L. Green, property in DuBois City, $160,500.
- Richard R. Passmore and Linda K. Passmore, to Robert J. Passmore, property in Newburg Borough, $1.
- Darrell L. Lance, to Arnold D. Peters and Gretta L. Peters, property in Boggs Township, $2,000.
- Central Pennsylvania Development Corp., to Todd Watt Inc., property in DuBois City, $50,100.
- Jay L. Hockenberry, to Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Robert A. Monteparte and Janey M. Monteparte, to Robert A. Monteparte III and Toni Lee Monteparte, property in Greenwood Township, $1.
- Deborah C. Passarelli and Edward K. Passarelli, to Edward J. Passarelli, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Spencer Young and Mandy Lee Young, to Wesley Lindstrom, property in Pike Township, $85,000.
- Pamela M. Catipovic, Dorothy McCracken, Jeffrey McCracken, Wendy S.Wenger and Lynn E. Wenger, to Jeffrey D. McCracken and Cristen L. McCracken, property in Ferguson Township, $80,765.
- John R. Haight Sr. and Sheryl D. Haight, to Bradley J. Shaw and Mandie L. Shaw, property in Lawrence Township, $125,491.
- Timothy Berg and Victoria Berg, to Sarah Chwiki Luansing and Madelyn Rose Chwiki Luansing, property in Sandy Township, $455,000.
- Brandon Barnyak, to Brittany A. Karp, property in Lawrence Township, $217,550.
- Wilbur Neeper and Emma Jean Neeper, to Jared Ryna Wolfe and Chantel Paige Wolfe, property in Pike Township $25,000.
- Albert L. Pruzinsky and Karen L. Pruzinsky, to Richard A. Pruzinsky, property in Huston Township, $1.
- Bradley J. Shaw and Mandie L. Shaw, to Timothy Berg and Victoria Berg, property in Lawrence Township, $405,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Domingo C. Tan and Lynda M. Tan, to Dustin Gillingham and Kristen Gillingham, property in Clearfield Borough, $4,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, to Joel D. Clark Sr. and Sandra L. Clark, property in Woodward Township, $400.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Spencer Land Company, to Far Hills LLC, Alan R. Larson Roger L. Larson, property in Knox Township, $400.
- Blue Sky PA LP and Blue Sky PA DP LLC, to Gold Luster LP, property in Morris Township, $5,094.
- Michelle E. McCain and James E. Dush, to Noah James Parker and Kathryn Parker, property in Decatur Township, $90,000.
- Delores L. Boyer, Joh Lazeration Revocable Living Trust and Esther J. Lazeratoin RevocableLiving Trust, to Amanda Lee Miller, property in Gulich Township, $130,000.
- Philip A. Hugney, to Philip A. Hugney, Jeanne L. Hugney, and Sara M. Hugney, property in Covington Township, $1.
- Pamela M. Gutschall, to Shi Yong Dong and Jing Zhi Dong, property in Decatur Township, $285,000.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, to Joseph J. Brody and Rebecca Ann Brody, property in Sandy Township, $250.
- Jason A. Dimmick, Talisa Dimmick and Lean Mae Dimmick, to Thomas L. Hockenberry, property in Ferguson Township, $1.
- Pamela A. Gabel and Franklin Clair Thompson, to Susan L. Thompson, property in Lawrence Township, $81,000.
- Betty Merritt, Betty Fry and Michael Fry, to Michael L. Lutz and Nicole Lutz, property in Cooper Township, $109,000.
- Angela M. Hepler and Troy Morrissey, to Jeremy Kougher and Kristen Kougher, property in Sandy Township $339,900.
- Charles B. Bowman and Norma L. Bowman, to Robert Hill and Patricia Hill, property in Curwensville Borough, $57,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Lowell A. Owens and Donald E. Owens Sr., to Tyler Comfort, property in Sandy Township, $400.
- Matthew D. Haney, to MM Rivera LLC, property in Grampian Borough, $9,000.
- Benjamin T. Jones and Heather J. Jones, to Kristin L. Beningo, property in Cooper Township, $1.
- William R. Maney and Richard L. Maney, to Thomas R. Martell and Donna M. Martell, property in Karthaus Township, $1,000.
- Debra Jo Ann Palmer, Debra Jo Ann Green, Erin N. Kelly, Erin N. Soliman, Megan J. Fish, to Debra Jo Ann Green, Thomas A. Green, Erin N. Soliman and Megan J. Fish, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Jimmy R. Fleming, to Jimmy R. Fleming and Karen R. Cahill, property in Beccaria Township, $1.
- Randi A. Lockett, to Brystol J. Mick, property in Knox Township, $1.
- Gary L. McGarvey and Jeanne L. McGarvey, to Matthew S. McGarvey and Adam M. McGarvey, property in Burnside Township, $1.
- Church of Christ, to Alexander Drautz, property in DuBois City, $135,000.
- Carrie E. Lezanic and Mary C.Wink Protector Trust , to Carrie E. Lezanic property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Joseph Smith and Justine Smith, to Efrain Pordocier, property in DuBois City, $14,000.
- Paul B. Cline Jr., to Werlands LLC, property in Bradford Township, $27,400.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Gary E. Domanick, to Kyle A. Smith, property in Boggs Township, $608.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and William Leandry, to Kyle A. Smith, property in Decatur Township, $1,250.
- Florence K. Lender and Alton C. Lender, to Bradley J. Shaw and Mandie L. Shaw, property in Lawrence Township, $250,000.
- Kevin D. Jackson, Erica Jackson and Erica L. May, to Kevin D. Jackson and Erica Jackson, property in Grampian Borough, $1.
- River’s Bend Properties LP and KWB Properties LLC, to Builders Best Estate LLC, property in Clearfield Borough, $300,000.
- Carol A. Kendrick, to Carol A. Kendrick, properties in Decatur and Bradford Townships, $1.