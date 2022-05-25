CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 12-18.
- David Grimes and Rosella Grimes to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Romana Sweeney to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Millard Davis, executor and administrator, William Davis estate and Gaynale B. Davis estate to Property Development LLC, $12,000, Chest Township.
- Anna Dixon, by aif, and Edward D. Dixon, aif, to Ernest J. Aughenbaugh and Kristy M. Aughenbaugh, $3,000, Lawrence Township.
- Anna Mae Dixon, by aif, and Edward D. Dixon, aif, to Ernest J. Aughenbaugh and Kristy M. Aughenbaugh, $32,000, Lawrence Township.
- Samuel J. Lansberry II to Sara Ann Smith and Douglas E. Parks Sr., $116,494, Bradford Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to James H. Shearer, Rebecca Jo Shearer, and Donald Lee Shearer, $10, Sandy Township.
- April D. Coble Beck, executrix, Jo Ann Beck estate and Thomas A. Beck estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- James H. Shearer and Rebecca Jo Shearer to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- DuBois Regional Medical Center and Clearfield Hospital (fka) to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Park Lauffer to Benjamin Brelo and Grace Brelo, $108,200, Woodward Township.
- Marlene V. Goodman to Susan M. Bradshaw, $5,500, Sandy Township.
- Mitchell S. Dorunda and Gabrielle G. Dorunda to James S. Findlay and Tracy B. Findlay, $240,000, Sandy Township.
- Heather D. Kunselman to Synergen Inc., $10,000, Girard Township.
- Octavio Thomas Ponzi Jr. and Patricia A. Ponzi to Michelle C. Ponzi and Matthew A. Reasinger, $1, DuBois City.
- Patrick L. Shive to Todd A. Shive, Torrey L. Jones, and Justin D. Shive, $1, Cooper Township.
- Rudy Geyer to Landpro LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- John P. Camise and Sharon M. Camise to Dustin P. Camise and Kayla L. Camise, $1, Sandy Township.
- Dustin P. Camise and Kayla L. Camise to Dustin P. Camise and Kayla L. Camise, $1, Sandy Township.
- Raymond L. Stiner, Gail M. Stiner, and Robin Bell to Mikayla Marie Bumbarger, $25,000, Goshen Township.
- Dennis S. Accordino, executor, and Philip Joseph Accordino estate to Richard J. Steele, $59,850, Clearfield Borough.
- Daniel Russel and Cynthia Russell to Dillon Dixon, $27,000, Huston Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Cheryl Dodson, Mark A. Dodson, Cody A. Dodson, and Garrett R. Dodson, $600, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts LTD to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- April D. Beck Coble, executrix, April D. Beck Coble, executrix, Jo Ann Beck estate, and Thomas A. Beck estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Alvin H. Blitz, executor, and John E. McClure estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Alvin H. Blitz, executor, and John E. McClure estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Cheryl Dodson, Steven L. Hottenroth, Charles W. Hottenroth estate and Fannie R. Hottenroth estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Gregory E. Tullis, executor, Shirley B. Tullis estate and Earl H. Tullis estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Shirley A. Gowin to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph F. Davis and Kimberly A. Davis to Danielle Boyles, $80,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Jillian N. Gormont and David G. Gormont to Tristan R. Merrit, $133,000, Morris Township.
- David E. Graham and Soraya C. Graham to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donna Boatman, successor trustee, Laura Boatman, successor trustee, Boatman family trust, Frank G. Boatman estate and Joan L. Boatman estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donna Boatman, successor trustee, Laura Boatman, successor trustee, Boatman family trust, Frank G. Boatman estate and Joan L. Boatman estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Brian J. Webber to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Katelyn Lutz to Stephanie Havens, $92,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Anita J. McDowell to Drew A. McDowell, $1, Bradford Township.
- Brian Bortner to Glenn A. Lapp and Donald L. Eisenberger, $1, Decatur Township.
- Brian Bortner to Christ G. Lapp estate, $1, Decatur Township.
- B&B Trim Properties LLC to Christ G. Lapp estate, $1, Decatur Township.
- B&B Trim Properties LLC to Glenn A. Lapp and Donald L. Eisenberger, $1, Decatur Township.
- Thomas C. Black to Christ G. Lapp estate, $1, Woodward Township.
- Thomas C. Black to Glenn A. Lapp and Donald L. Eisenberger, $1, Woodward Township.
- James W. Quibodeaux to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Drew A. McDowell to Drew A. McDowell, $1, Bradford Township.
- Anita J. McDowell to Anita J. McDowell, $1, Bradford Township.
- Emily J. Addleman to Ryan T. Caldwell, $125,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Harriet L. Fletcher revocable trust, William P. Fletcher, successor co-trustee, and Barbara F. Fletcher, successor co-trustee, to William P. Fletcher and Barbara F. Fletcher, $1, Chest Township, Burnside Township, and Bell Township.
- Elaine R. Cline to Karl L. Stivason, Tracy Stivason, and Brett A. Stivason, $500, Sandy Township.
- Dorothy Horton, by aif, and Cindy Kent, aif, to Michael Biancuzzo and Maccee Rebmann, $127,000, Decatur Township.
- Karen N. Anderson to Anne Marie Hanner, $162,000, DuBois City.
- Jean Ann Dellantonio to Kathy A. Patton, $188,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Rebecca K. Mandel to Taeler J. Dove and Nathaniel Diguardi, $129,000, Morris Township.
- Doreen E. Shaffer, executrix, and Margaret Daub estate to Karlie Lewis and Cody Kruise, $140,000, Lawrence Township.
- Barbara Billings to John Quick and Cindy Belohavek, $149,900, Decatur Township.
- Sean Eckenrod and Jennifer Bannan to Stephen P. Bates and Heather Elizabeth Forster, $6,960, Sandy Township.
- John Canfield, administrator, and Nathaniel A. Canfield estate to Jarrod M. Bennett, $8,000, Jordan Township.
- Georgia M. Colberg, executrix and individually, and George William Anderson estate, to Georgia M. Colberg, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Susan F. Lezzer, executrix, Dennis Emelio Lezzer estate to Susan J. Howell, $1, Pike Township.
- Cheryl N. Martin to Mackenzie Shimmel and Devon Shimmel, $99,900, Lawrence Township.
- James T. Myers to 2 Cousins Farm LLC, $1, Ramey Borough and Gulich Township.
- Jamie Condon, administratrix, D.B.N.C.T.A., and Frank W. Albert estate to Kent D. Tobias, executor, and Stanley R. Myers estate to Morris Township, $1, Morris Township.
- KK LLC to Kenneth Oknefski and Scott Oknefski, $183,000, DuBois City.
- Barbara Brownell, individually and executrix, Helen Mooney estate, Janet Simbeck and Richard E. Mooney Sr. to Richard E. Mooney Sr. and Julia A. Mooney, $1, Sandy Township.
- James L. Harris to Kristine M. Franklin, $65,000, Union Township.
- Sonya L. McCullough to Robert N. Dubos, $1, Westover Borough.
- Casteel Properties LLC to Michael A. Moore II, $252,000, Pike Township.
- Richard Elter and Charleen Elter to Dan E. Gearhart and Betsy R. Gearhart, $21,000, Sandy Township.
- Anthony J. Grace and Kathryn A. Grace to Mary Kathryn Grace, Maria Lauder, and Elizabeth M. Stouffer, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- William H. Kitko and Jennifer M. Kitko to William H. Kitko, Britney D. Seybert, and Breanna R. Kitko, $1, Boggs Township.