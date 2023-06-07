CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 18 to May 23:
- Janice M. Rowles and Morgan L. Strong, to Martin Schmidt and Martin Schmidt Jr., property in Ramey Borough, $6,000.
- Justin M. Kitko and Morgan L. Strong, to Justin M. Kitko and Morgan L. Strong, property in Brisbin Borough, $1.
- Jerald A. Hooven and Rebecca A. Hooven, to Chad Spencer Hooven, property in Knox Township, $1.
- Natasha Marie Walters Fox, to Hunter J. Uplinger, property in Sandy Township, $159,000.
- Shawn Mascellino and Christine Machellino, to Kelly S. Berfield and Chad R. Berfield, property in Sandy Township, $175,500.
- Rebecca Pasternak, Gretchen Clark and Dorothy F. Gilbert, to James Clark and Gretchen Clark, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Sandra K. Lingle, Kenneth J. Kovalick Jr. and Dorothy F. Kovalick, to James Edward Spencer III and Sarah Elizabeth Kovalick, property in Clearfield Borough, $180,000.
- Ruth Ann Bordas and David L. Freeman, to Ruth Ann Bordas, property in Bradford Township, $1.
- Katherine L. Budman and Katherine L. Wieand, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Edward J. Rafferty and Pamela S. Rafferty, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Randy Dillard and Sandra E. Dillard, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Anthony J. Vandaro, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Cleveland A. Gajee and Deborah Gajee, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Ruth A. Arnold and James R. Arnold, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Pamela A. Bantly, Douglas G. Kramer, Debra L. Nicholson and Patricia K. Wasicki, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Mark H. McCloskey and Francis S. McCloskey, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Robin L. Dalessandro and Robin L. Ogrodowski, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Paul Gallagher and Judy Gallagher, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Jay S. Turner and Aurelie M. Turner, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Rickey E. Dixson, Karen A. Dixson, Brian A. Dixson, Benjamin A. Dixson, Daphne R. Laidacker, Daphne R. Dixson, Jennifer M.Dirks and Jennifer M. Dixson, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Rocket Mortgage LLC, Quicken Loans LLC, Quicken Loans INC and Aaron J. Conklin, to Rocket Mortgage LLC, property in Lawrence Township, $1,787.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Shannon W. Ellis and Judy L. Ellis, to Freddie Mac, property in Morris Township, $1,670.
- Beth Catherine Jenkins and Beth Catherine Peoples, to Beth Catherine Jenkins and Michael Adam Jenkins, property in Ferguson Township, $1.
- Marianne Rothwell, Marianne McCamley and Jean H. McCamley, to Larry D. Reitz, property in Decatur Township, $124,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Samuel Bonsell, to Corey M. Ebaugh and Lisa L. Myers, property in Decatur Township, $3,000.
- Ina P. Lockett, to Ina P. Lockett and Joseph Brian Lockett, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Cynthia L. Magiure, Edward L. Maguire Sr., Tara E. Richtscheit and Nicholas F. Richtscheit, to Zachary M. Franchock, property in Woodward Township, $130,000.
- Celite Sabantina Vargas and Benjamin A. Amblod, to Benjamin A. Amblod, property in Bigler Township, $1.
- Lynne D. Hill and John R. Hill, to Dylan C. Orndorf Ronk, property in Gulich Township, $143,000.
- Michael A. Shipley and Annette M. Shipley, to Nicholas Mayhew, property in Clearfield Borough, $95,500.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association INC, to Judy L. Williams and Richard Andrew Timko Williams, property in Sandy Township, $250.
- Colleen O’Harah, Rebecca McClure and Richard H. Kuntz, to Todd L. Kunes and Luann Kunes, property in Sandy Township, $52,000.
- Kenneeth L. Ripka and Sharon J. Ripka, to Great Resorts Travel Trust and Carlos Lopez, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Robert S. Spencer and Rodana M. Spencer, to Amy Kraus, property in Houtzdale Borough, $189,000.
- Kenten S. Wisor and Lindsie M. Wisor, to Jaron Kindelberger, property in Lawrence Township, $75,000.
- Donna M. Dufour, to Stephen A. Dufour and James A. Dufour, property in Bloom Township, $1.
- Wayne Smith and Dean F. Smith, to Milisa A. Kyler and Randy L. Domanick, properties in Bigler and Knox Township, $125,000.
- Edward J. Passarelli and Deborah C. Passarelli, to Edward J. Passarelli, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Robbin L. Bumbarger, to Sherri L. Bumbarger, property in Graham Township, $1.
- Lonnie C. Hill and Linda S. Hill, to Ryan K. Robertson and Samantha C. Robertson, property in Sandy Township, $3,500.
- Geraldine M. Burge, to Calvin L. Burge, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Piper Real Estate Management LLC, to Milestone Real Estate LLC, property in DuBois City, $55,000.
- Keisha Kelli Harvey and Dustin Harvey, to John Leroy Smeal and Michelle Lynn Smeal, property in Sandy Township, $197,500.
- Cheryl A. Murray and Calvin L. Burge, to Cheryl A. Murray, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Merry L. McGarry, Pamela A. Christine and Constance R. McGarrey, to Terry L. McGarry, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Lloyd W. Fickes and Irene V. Fickes, to Lloyd W. Fickes, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Developac INC, to Sandy Township, property in Sandy Township.
- Ronald E. Kitchen, Sara Barbara Kitchen, Robert K. Kitchen and Debra Jo Solley, to Robert K. Kitchen and Debra Jo Solley, property in Burnside Township, $1.
- Brian E. Donahue and Alisha D. Himes, to Brian E. Donahue, property in Huston Township, $183,645.
- Deborah Thompson, to Jeremy William Rainey and Megan Nicole Rainey, property in Decatur Township, $255,000.
- Midfirst Bank, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Cooper Township, $1.
- Susan Hanzely and Erma L. King, to David L. Hoare and Sarah P. Hoare, property in Sandy Township, $15,000.
- MJO Rentals LLC, to Todd Sweitzer and Kimberly Sweitzer, property in Bradford Township, $175,000.
- Chris Blake and Sharon Blake, to Marcel Kovac, property in Clearfield Borough, $82,720.
- Brandon Anderson and Emileigh A. Anderson, to Branden Best and Lindsey Best, property in Ferguson Township, $45,000.
- Terry L.McGarry, Pamela A. Christine and Constance R. McGarry, to Kimberly A. Clukey, property in Clearfield Borough, $1.
- Bonnie K. Lord, to Joshua Hackman, Brittany Hackman and Elizabeth Stoltzfus, property in Lawrence Township, $300,000.
- Kristine Gutkoswki and Gary Laskowsky, to Nathanial L. Tote, property in Houtzdale Borough, $190,000.
- Tracy Brumbaugh, to Lindsay Walters, property in Decatur Township, $10,000.
- Floyde Y. Sharpe, Floyde S. Stokes and Susan Sharpe Dotson, to ADC Leasing LLC, property in Burnside Township, $55,000.
- A Starr Properties LTD, to Krystal Lance, property in Clearfield Borough, $57,558.
- Jeremy E. Sterner and Dionne M. Sterner, to Shana Peoples, property in Pike Township, $52,000.
- Andrew T. English, to Anne Alhearne, property in Pike Township, $66,500.
- James E. Kistler Jr., to Scott Evans and Shelly Evans, property in Boggs Township, $42,000.
- Pamela G. Adkins, to Louis J. Adkins Sr. and Pamela G. Adkins, property in Chest Township, $1.
- Pamela G. Adkins, to Louis J. Adkins Sr., property in Chest Township, $1.