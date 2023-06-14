CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 25-31:
- Donald C. Baxter, Nancy L. Baxter, Nannette L. Baxter Mannon and Raymond R. Mannon Jr., to Dennis Kasubick and Brenda M. Kasubick, property in Houtzdale Township, $12,000.
- Sheila Dawn Millinder and Sheila D. Piccard, to James R. Diven III and Whitney A. Diven, property in Woodward Township, $70,000.
- Louis Smith and Debra M. Harper, to Allen C. Figula and Donna F. Figula, property in Glen Hope Borough, $35,000.
- Ryan K. Robertson and Samantha Robertson, to Eric S. Lose and Jessica A. Lose, property in Cooper Township, $1.
- Joseph W. Gerlesky and Kathryn Ann Gill, to Shawn Gill and Cortnay Gill, property in Lawrence Township, $170,000.
- Melissa L. Hess, to Jeffrey Senger, Terri Senger, and William L. Harper, property in Huston Township, $25,000.
- John Natalie, John Natalie Sr. and Nancy J. Natalie, to John Natalie Sr., properties in Woodward, Lawrence, Gulich and Decatur Township, Brisbin Borough and Houtzdale Borough, $1.
- Martha A. Hallstrom Clark, to Wollie Byler, Ben Coblentz, Ervin Hershberger and Crysty Fisher Jr., property in Sandy Township, $1.
- June Conner and Lorna June Conner, to Susan K. Pope, property in Bloom Township, $1.
- Kurt L. Whitehead, to Josh T. Rudloff, property in Karthaus Township, $120,000.
- Matthew Haney, to Jason K. Johnson, property in Penn Township, $10,000.
- Richard Delucia and Pamela S. Delucia, to Teri Kay Stiles and Ernest C. Stiles, property in Curwensville Borough, $1.
- Brad E. Rafferty, Penelope A. Laborde and Donna June Rafferty, to Devon D. Vallies, property in Sandy Township, $145,000.
- Robert E. Taylor and Carole Wilson, to John Kitka Salvatore Jr., property in Morris Township, $27,000.
- Stephanie A. McBride and Blaine L. Shaw Jr., to William B. Shaw and Candance A. Shaw, property in Lawrence Township, $10,000.
- Stephen H. Bennett, and Ann M. Martell, to David J. Taylor and Mellissa A. Taylor, property in Lawrence Township, $22,000.
- Terry P. Horner, to Terry P. Horner, property in Karthaus Township, $1.
- Susan B. Pysher, Jean Brocail and JeanAnn Hopkins, to Susan B. Pysher and Jeanann Hopkins, property in Decatur Township, $1.
- Douglas N. Sorenson and Shirley E. Sorenson, to Jeffrey Sisk and Tracie Sisk, property in Sandy Township, $35,000.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jane M. Semelsberger, to Michael A. Rudella, Roger L. Larson, Alan R. Larson and Far Hills LLC, property in Girard Township, $1.
- Thomas C. Delong, Stephen Delong and Bud Delong, to Michael C. Delong and jason S. Delong, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Ann Marie Nelson and James A. Riley, to Corbet Development LLC, property in Sandy Township, $141,500.
- Heath J. Means and Gwen M. Means, to Gwen M. Means, property in Union Township, $1.
- Harold E. Jones and Judith A. Jones, to Robert A. Mondock and Susan R. Mondock, property in Decatur Township, $30,000.
- Alexandria M. Martell, to Breanna Prinkley, property in Morris Township, $1.
- Victor D. Hill, to M & C Real Estate Partnership LLC, property in Osceola Mills Borough, $1.
- Janice M. Kelly, Karen L. Wall, Allen L. Stephens and Jerry W. Stephens, to Noah Stevens, property in Pike Township, $70,000.
- Carrie Belton and Donald Gray Belton, to Carrie E. Belton and Matthew G. Belton, property in Goshen Township, $1.
- Patricia R. Duttry and Robert T. Duttry, to Christopher L. Reasinger, property in Sandy Township, $117,000.
- Dean L. Hoover, Dale E. Hoover, Dorothy M. Hoover, James M. Marley and Dianne J. Marley, to Robert Joseph Freemer and Lynette Gail Freemer, property DuBois City, $15,000.
- David E. Jones and Susan L. Jones, to Jeffrey J. Albers and Amanda R. Albers, property in Union Township, $40,000.
- Robert C. Plasman, to Anthony J. Bonura, William K. Bonura Jr., William M. Bonura and Cory R. Bonura, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Sma Bouch and Lori J. Bouch, to Thomas J. Liddle and Bonnie L. Liddle, property in Bell Township, $9,000.
- Michael Niles and Ashley L. Niles, to Charles W. Garrett III and Riley N. Casher, property in Boggs Township, $93,500.
- Silverwoods Associations INC, to 7307098 Canada Incorporated Operating as Breakthroughs, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Silverwoods Associations INC, to 7307098 Canada Incorporated Operating as Breakthroughs, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Silverwoods Associations INC, to 7307098 Canada Incorporated Operating as Breakthroughs, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Crown Resorts Developments LLC, to 7307098 Canada Incorporated Operating as Breakthroughs, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Crown Resorts Developments LLC, to Trevor L. Armstrong and Chiquita Armstrong, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Crown Resorts Developments LLC, to Darlene V. Bonnett, John C. Bonnett and Ariel V. Callen, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Crown Resorts Developments LLC, to Robert Farwell, Susan Farwell, and Renee Farwell, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Crown Resorts Developments LLC, to Joyce M. Stephens, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Crown Resorts Developments LLC, to Joseph G. Blasko Jr., Donna J. Blasko, Jennifer J. Vandalen and Drew M. Blasko, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Crown Resorts Developments LLC, to Marianne Sanker, Dolores J. Sanker andDavid M. Sanker, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Silverwoods Associations INC, to Carl L. Cohick Jr., property in Sandy Township $10.
- Silverwoods Associations INC, to Richard W. Wilbur and Vicky A. Wilbur, property in Sandy Township $10.
- Gregory Andrew Greiner, Mary Rita Greiner and Ellwood K. Greiner, to Silverwoods Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Brian C. Anderson, Shirley E. Anderson and Darrell A. Anderson, to Silverwoods Association INC, property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Judith C. Antonovich and Thomas Antonovich, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- 7307098 Canada Incorporated Operating as Breakthroughs, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- 7307098 Canada Incorporated Operating as Breakthroughs, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Matthew Turton, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Trevor L. Armstrong and Chiquita Armstrong, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Robert Farwell, Renee Farwell, and Susan Farwell, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Joyce M. Stephens, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Joseph G. Blasko Jr. and Donna J. Blasko, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Carl L. Cohick Jr. and Carol L. Steele, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Marianne Sanker and Delores J. Sanker, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Virendra M. Patel and Chhaya V. Patel, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Susanne Clark and Kolbe Clark, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Michael L. Bailey and Jolie I. Bailey, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- James J. Bowser, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Gary T. Watson and Sharon L. Watson, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Joann Livada and Michael G. Livada, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Brian F. Weaver and Laura R. Weaver, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Richard W. Wilbur and Vicky A. Wilbur, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Darlene V. Bonnett and John C. Bonnett, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Joseph C. Harper and Susan B. Harper, to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., property in Sandy Township, $10.
- Frank M. Snyder and Corine M. Snyder, to Frank M. Snyder Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Corine M. Snyder Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Jeffrey K. Snyder and Jeremy E. Snyder, property in Sandy Township, $1.
- Daniel Owen Mortimer, to Dany J. Lyons, property in Beccaria Township, $22,000.
- Antonio Scotto and Rossella Nigro Scotto, to David J. Southard and Megan M. Southard, property in Sandy Township, $380,000.
- Adam Segalow and Ellen Segalow, to James G. Washburn, Dorothy L. Washburn and Mitchel Peters Jr., property in Decatur Township, $52,000.
- Deborah C. Passarelli,, to Edward J. Passarelli, property in Curwensville Borough, $77,715.
- Bernadette A. Bell, to Antonio Guardiola, property in Clearfield Borough, $10,000.
- Scott B. Casteel, to Sharon L. Keen and James Snyder, property in Sandy Township, $95,000.
- David J. Anderson and Nicole M. Anderson, to Brian Thompson and Jennifer Thompson, property in Chester Hill Borough, $204,970.
- Shawn R. McCracken, to Enos J. Kurtz, Esther C. Kurtz and Colonial Rentals LLC, property in Clearfield Borough, $50,000.