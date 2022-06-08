CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 26-June 1:
- Ronald Cartwright, by agent, Kimberly A. Cartwright, agent, and Saloma Cartwright, by agent, to Christopher J. Schnarrs and Alison D. Harpster, $139,900, Morris Township.
- Muhammad A. Albari, executor, and Clarence W. Lytle estate to Tomkat Enterprises LLC, $32,000, Beccaria Township.
- Mary Alamanda Morgan to Jodi L. Beach, $1, Union Township.
- Dean Kuziak and Patricia Kuziak to Gilson E. Marpoe Jr. and Roxann K. Marpoe, $16,800, Girard Township.
- Peggy J. Eyerly to Peggy J. Eyerly and David Eyerly, $1, Boggs Township.
- Terry F. Pritchard and Sheryl L. Pritchard to Terry F. Pritchard, $1, Cooper Township.
- John Mandel to Linda A. Clemente Mandel, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Linda A. Clemente Mandel, executor, and John P. Mandel estate, to John Mandel and Audrey Ann Mandel estate, Greenwood Township.
- Leonard J. Rebar II, executor, and William J. Rebar estate to Chris R. McGarry, Elizabeth A. Rebar, $60,000, Pike Township.
- Barbara Timblin to Edgar English, $90,000, Bradford Township.
- Everson Berringer and Makenzi Hoyt to Ryan Berry and Allison Berry, $189,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Diane J. Szlasa to K & Dub Realty LLC, $28,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Rosemary Cervenak and James Cervenak to David C. Peterson Sr., $20,000, Gulich Township.
- Edward J. Jenkins and Bobbi Jo Jenkins to Brett C. Cant and Brittany A. Cant, $460,100, Sandy Township.
- Flora E. Parmley and Ellen F. Parmley to Francis E. Blackster, $300, Sandy Township.
- Guyla Gail Hughes and Bruce R. Hughes to Kevin Beish Jr. and Bethany Beish, $150,000, Decatur Township.
- Gary W. Pearce and Debra Pearce to Douglas E. Hill and Michael P. Long, $9,000, Bell Township.
- James L. Everhart, trustee, Everhart family trust, and Donna M. Everhart, trustee, to Debra A. MacDonald, Elizabeth K. Yourchak, Ashlee N. Stiefel, Harlee R. MacDonald and Misty D. McConnell, $5,000, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth J. Miller to Lisa R. Miller, $1, Union Township.
- Joseph M. Evanko and Florence R. Evanko to Joseph M. Evanko and Stephen A. Evanko, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Daniel L. Hurd to Daniel L. Hurd and Jacqueline M. Jenkins, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- Karin O. Johnson, Ron Johnson, Kirstin Olson, Eric Olson, Cathy Olson, Sherri Olson, Brent Olson, Shelley Olson and Carl Olson to Kyle A. Baumgardner, $28,000, Cooper Township.
- Annemarie Garvey, administratrix, and Hilda K. Carr to Matthew J. Carr, $1, Goshen Township.
- Dennis L. Deamer and Doreen F. Deamer to Randall L. Jacobs and Kimberly J. Jacobs, $100,000, Knox Township.
- Matthew J. Manfredo and Rachael M. Manfredo to Leanna L. Geppert, $119,000, DuBois City.
- Stacy L. Scarpelli to Schonwalder Properties LLC, $26,000, Curwensville Borough.
- David A. Whitehouse Jr. to Scott Stellabuto and Sonia Stellabuto, $5,300, Sandy Township.
- Edson B. Waite and Pamela Waite to Edson B. Waite and Pamela D. Waite, $1, Bloom Township and Union Township.
- Doris Jean Reisinger, by aif, and Andrew G. Reisinger, aif, to Nathan Y. Ting and Emily M. Ting, $150,000, Pike Township.
- James T. Sackie and Donna L. Sackie to Charles E. Bagley and Patti J. Bagley, $340,000, Penn Township.
- Michael Lynn Dinant and Peggy Renee Dinant to Peggy Renee Dinant, $1, Boggs Township.
- Brittany English and Christopher English to Gauge Smeal and Abigail Gaines, $121,794, Houtzdale Borough.
- Jamie L. Cook to Randolph J. Bock and Lisa M. Bock, $85,000, Cooper Township.
- Leonard C. Martin and Lori A. Martin to Jeremiah J. Lannen and Christie N. Lannen, $38,000, Graham Township.
- Dennis L. Brumbaugh and Sharon M. Brumbaugh to Dennis L. Brumbaugh and Sharon M. Brumbaugh, $1, Brady Township.
- Robin L. Leigey, executrix, and John R. Orwick estate to Robin L. Leigey, $1, Covington Township.
- Charles Terry Ricotta to Cheese & Company LLC, $127,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Katherine Poltl Ginther, Susan Ganczak, Ray Ganczak, Allan E. Ginther, and Jenny Silvis to Owencw I. LLC, $79,000, DuBois City.
- Tyler Noel and Melinda Noel to Michael Yankevich and Lauren Yankevich, $220,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael A. Yankevich and Lauren M. Yankevich to Troy Graham and Rebekah Graham, $320,000, Lawrence Township.
- Lifestyle Realty Inc. to JB Select LLC, $115,000, Burnside Township.
- Neil Daniel McCracken, executor, and Orville Hayes McCracken estate to Neil Daniel McCracken and Alan Lee McCracken, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Norene Schenk and Alvin Eugene Koozer to Chris Koozer and Renee Koozer, $1, Bradford Township.
- Barry Kline and Lesley Kline to Barry A. Kline and Lesley L. Kline, $1, Sandy Township.
- David L. Etters to Larry D. Guenot and Victoria A. Guenot, $59,000, Karthaus Township.
- John P. Blake and Svetlana A. Blake to John P. Blake and Svetlana A. Blake, $1, Graham Township.
- Larry J. Hollis to Jennifer F. Guilmet, $1, Decatur Township.
- Justine D. Blew, executrix, and Doris Agans estate to William Stiver, $110,000, Bigler Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Matthew T. Foster by tax claim to Katelynn Lansberry, $2,600, Bigler Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Shawn Wilkinson Sr. by tax claim and Shawn Wilkinson Jr. by tax claim to Cody Rinehart, $3,100, Cooper Township.
- Eugene G. Wilkinson, Wanda K. Wilkinson, Sandra L. Wilkinson, Elizabeth U. Steffy, Rosemary A. Wheeler, and Bennett R. Wheeler to Judith M. Wright, $80,500, Bradford Township.