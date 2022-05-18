CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 5-9.
- Robert J. Bozovich to Jordan Williams, $105,000, Lawrence Township.
- Dennis L. Diviney and Debbie L. Diviney to Chadwick L. Diviney and Molly B. Diviney, $1, Cooper Township.
- Dennis L. Diviney and Debbie L. Diviney to Dennis L. Diviney and Debbie L. Diviney, $1, Cooper Township.
- Chad L. Diviney and Molly B. Diviney to Chadwick L. Diviney and Molly B. Diviney, $1, Cooper Township.
- Alan D. Bogle, Laurie A. Bogle, co-executor, and Linda Jane Rosio estate to David A. Schwab and Emily A. Keen, $500, DuBois City.
- David M. Ball and Sherri L. Ball to David M. Ball and Sherri L. Ball, $1, Union Township.
- David M. Ball and Sherri L. Ball to David M. Ball and Sherri L. Ball, $1, Union Township.
- Grammy’s Properties LLC, Bradley Ray Young, Dana R. Young and Karen J. Young to Rebecca K. Mandel, $109,000, Morris Township.
- E.P. Bender Coal Company Inc. to TH Port-A-John LLC, $243,900, Beccaria Township.
- Robert E. Litten and Carol G. Litten to Seth E. Mack, $80,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Thomas J. Krolick to John P. Yingling and Jennifer A. Yingling, $225,000, Lawrence Township.
- Ronnie W. Jury, Kendrea L. Jury and Michael D. Jury to Ronnie W. Jury and Kendrea L. Jury, $1, Bradford Township.
- Michael D. Jury and Brent W. Swoope to Brent W. Swoope, $1, Bradford Township.
- Jerry L. Gray Sr. and Peggy S. Gray to Marleana Neeper, $67,000, Lawrence Township.
- Forcey Coal Inc. to David D. Forcey and Lynn H. Forcey, $1, Bigler Township.
- Hassan & Hassan LLC to Gavin Volosky, $87,000, DuBois City.
- Philipsburg H&R Properties LLC and H&R Properties LLC to Jr. Land Company Inc., $400,000, Decatur Township.
- Joseph C. Reiker and Fern M. Reiker to Daniel E. Gornick, Mary V. Gornick, Daniel E. Gornick Jr. and Katelyn V. Gornick, $215,000, Sandy Township.
- John Fowler and Kyresten Whetstone Fowler to Kyresten Whetstone, $1, Irvona Borough.
- James R. Senior to David M. Ball and Sherri L. Ball, $1, Union Township.
- David M. Ball and Sherri L. Ball to Gerald Royer, $1,000,000, Union Township.
- Wayne Perry to Robert L. Perry, $1, Morris Township.
- Diane Rumsky to Diane Rumsky, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Diane Rumsky to Diane Rumsky, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas Sigler to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey S. Williams to John C. Williams and Taylor N. Williams, $1, Goshen Township.
- Ciara N. Marsh and Devon Luzell to Christina Guiher, $144,220, Bradford Township.
- Gary C. Quarry and Candice M. Quarry to Hilary N. Reeder, $1, Sandy Township.
- Geraldine J. Pisarcik to Jimmy J. Petrillo, Debbie L. Buchanan, Vickie L. Patrick, Richard D. Petrillo, and Johnny E. Petrillo, $1, Sandy Township.
- William J. Camuso and Eve Camuso to Bethanie Martini, $375,000, Sandy Township.
- Leo N. Calliari to Leon E. Calliari and Kathleen M. Calliari, $1, Huston Township.
- Lowell R. Perry and Wendy L. Perry to Robert Ellinger and Debra Ellinger, $200,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert McCracken and Constance I. McCracken to Sean R. McCracken, $1, Pike Township.
- Brandon W. Anderson to Mary D. Polak and Bibiana Polak, $133,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Blue Sky PA LP, by general partner, and Blue Sky PA LLC, general partner, to David L. McKenrick and Randy L. McKenrick, $1,995, Penn Township.
- Jason T. Supenia and Megan C. Supenia to Jason T. Supenia and Megan C. Supenia, $1, Decatur Township.
- Shirley L. Challingsworth, estate, and Edward W. Overturf, executor, to Cynthia Gulvas, $68,000, Huston Township.
- David A. Bernecky to Jacob Keith, $75,000, Burnside Township.
- Jason A. Hickman and Cristin R. Hickman to Alexis B. Zimmerman and Matthew J. Zimmerman, $390,000, Sandy Township.
- Patrick D. Kerfoot to Heather A. Kerfoot, $1, Decatur Township.
- Douglas E. Hill and Michele L. Hill to Matthew Love, $64,000, Bell Township.
- Sara Merritt to Formosa Properties LLC, $43,000, Cooper Township.
- Bernard V. Coyle Jr., individually and executor, Joan Coyle estate, Dennis W. Coyle Sr., Kathleen J. Mehrer and Mark J. Coyle to Bernard V. Coyle Jr. and Dennis W. Coyle, $1, DuBois City.
- Leonard L. Thompson and Sandra J. Thompson to Dana J. Brady and Kevin Brady, $1, Boggs Township.
- Veronica A. Hopnick to Dylan J. Spencer, $85,000, Coalport Borough.
- Shawn R. McCracken and Donna M. McCracken to 132 S Brady LLC, $335,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Charles R. Deck and Kalahni L. Deck to Michael Yarger, $109,400, Bradford Township.
- Ryan Patrick Belles and Heather Ruth Belles to Ruger Rentals LLC, $90,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Heather A. Sutilla to Michael Lutz and Nicole Lutz, $20,000, Decatur Township.
- Bacher Properties LLC to Olga C. Goebert, $77,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Todd J. Herman and Kristi Herman to Jonathon I. Martin, $66,000, Pike Township.
- Gerald Royer to Philip Wojcik and Susan Wojcik, $620,000, Sandy Township.
- William H. Kitko and Jennifer M. Kitko to William Howard Kitko, $1, Gulich Township.
- Robert Troy Green and Jessica Green to Jaralyn R. Shea and Patrick A. Shea, $390,000, Sandy Township.
- Eva M. Gardner, co-executrice, Annette S. Wilt, co-executrice, and Patricia V. Gardner estate to Robert J. O’Donnell and Lisa M. O’Donnell, $70,000, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Adam T. Caldwell by tax claim to James Dawes, $400, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mark A. Anderson by tax claim to Edward B. Minaya and Valerie D. Minaya, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Patricia Ann Wells by tax claim to M&C Real Estate Partnership LLC, $1,300, DuBois City.
- Stephen J. Wulderk, executor, and David P. Wulderk to Jeffrey L. Reish and Dana Y. Reish, $144,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Russell E. Walls to Duane E. Anthony, $23,500, Sandy Township.
- David A. Beegle and Mary S. Beegle to Jackson Joseph Bell and Karissa Paige Bell, $410,000, Sandy Township.
Judith R. Devorick and Charles R. Devorick to Thomas Green and Lanee Green, $1, Jordan Township.