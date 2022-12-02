CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 10-16.
- CNB Bank, executor, and Gary W. Bacher Estate to Kenneth M. Vroman and Roberta Susan Jones Vroman, $68,000, Bigler Township.
- Richard A. Bookamire, executor, and Barbara H. Bookamire Estate to Danielle M. Demchak, $70,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2022-HB1, by agent, LRES Corp, agent, Compu-Link Corporation, by AIF, and Celink, AIF, to Kerri Castell, $120,000, Lawrence Township.
- Stevens S. Smith to Stevens S. Smith Living Trust and Mary E. Lamon Smith Living Trust, $1, Beccaria and Lawrence townships.
- Harmony Landfill LP, by general partner, and Highstar Royal Oaks I Inc, general partner, to Anthony Hugill and Stephen Iorfido, $850,080, Chest Township.
- DavidJ. Trepanier and Keara B. Trepanier to David J. Trepanier, trustee, Keara B. Trepanier, trustee, and Trepanier Revocable Trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Thomas Robin Yeager, executor, and Thresa Ruth Yeager Estate to Nancy J. Yeager, $1, Bradford Township.
- Ronald B. Lockett and Betty E. Lockett to Dennis L. Sass and Pamela L. Sass, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Bridgett Bialota, administratrix, and Bonnie Jedamzik Estate to Zachary Spencer, $110,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Michael T. McCracken Jr. to Matthew A. Degma and Jillian M. Kane, $75,000, Decatur Township.
- Tammy R. Shugarts, executrix, and Audrey E. Fulmer Estate to Tammy R. Shugarts, $1, Boggs Township.
- Rick D. Gordon to Penns Woods Realty LLC, $245,000, DuBois City.
- Barbara L. Sahlaney, executor, and Adele G. Sahlaney Estate to Heather Huff, $173,000, Woodward Township.
- Gloria L. Veihdeffer Baughman to Gloria L. Veihdeffer Baughman, trustee, Kenneth L. Veihdeffer, trustee, and Veihdeffer Baughman Trust, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas J. Aravich and Brenda W. Aravich to JB Properties of DuBois LLC, $61,000, DuBois City.
- Mason Ryan Krebs and Rochelle R. Krebs to Cen-Clear Child Services Inc, $175,000, Bradford Township.
- George C. Mosch III and Tami R. Mosch to Kyle T. Kyler, $17,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Penny L. Robinson to Raymond J. Lauder, $16,500, Bradford Township.
- Bobbin W. Corey to Erin N. McClellan, $125,00, Osceola Mills Borough.
- William Bradley Davis, Jonelle C. Davis and David D. Stanko to David D. Stanko, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Lori Ann Delarme and Keith Baronak to Lori Ann Delarme, $1, Brady Township.
- Tyler Barrett to Nicole Adams and Hailey Adams, $170,000, Sandy Township.
- Jeannine M. Swisher and David L. Marino to Justin J. Swisher, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Karl L. Stivason and Tracy Stivason to Karl L. Stivason, Tracy Stivason, Mitchel L. Stivason and Jennifer l. Stivason, $1, Sandy Township.
- John M. Collins and Patricia E. Collins to John M. Collins, Patricia E. Collins and Dustin M. Collins, $1, Pike Township.
- Phyllis Ann Bracken to Ryan Bracken, $65,760.20, Bell Township.
- Susie J.Shah, trustee, Sushrut S. Shah, trustee, Shirley S. Laribee, trustee, and Manjula S. Shah Amended and Restated Revocable Trust to Samir N. Shah and Neha S. Shah, $260,782.50, Sandy Township.
- Clementine K. Kitko to Kitko Wood Products Inc, $1, Glen Hope Borough.
- Susan J. Schultz to Susan J. Schultz and Jeffrey Schultz, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Patricia Gail Barr, Kathy Louise Graham, Kimberly Jo Belford, John Belford, Rose M. Lee and Daniel S. Lee to Gary A. Hornbeck and Dennis J. Biancuzzo, $132,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Miknis Family Limited Partnership to Melvin O. Yoder and Marie A. Yoder, $56,000, Brady Township.
- Richard Lee Gearhart Jr. to Karen Valimont, $3,000, Knox Township.
- CNB Bank to Henry J. Mancuso, $41,000, Lawrence Township.
- Richard Lawrence Ingram II and Margaret Louise Ingram to Cole Mann, $136,000, Clearfield Borough.
- James P. Holt, individually and executor, Mary M. Holt Estate and Robin Holt to Rhonda R. Serena, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Conor Myers and Hannah Myers to Michael V. Garito and Leann R. Lawhead, $177,500, Lawrence Township.
- Richy A. Rafter and Florence M.E. Rafter to Rachel K. Burris, $139,500, Osceola Mills Borough.
- William L. Jones Jr. Penelope M. Jones to Timothy J. Sudik and Nadia Lopez De Sudik, $139,000, Cooper Township.
- Richard E. Young Jr. to Gary B. Long and Cherie Long, $1, Bradford Township.
- Dwight Thurston, executor, and Roger Stanley Thurston Estate to Gertrude E. Adam, $400, Chest Township.
- Richard E.Young Jr. and Sandra Young to Richard E. Young Jr. and Sandra Young, $1, Bradford Township.
- Michael J. Long and Tory S. Long to Gary B. Long and Cherie Long, $1, Bradford Township.
- Gary B. Long and Cherie Long to Gary B. Long and Cherie Long, $1, Bradford Township.
- Michael J. Long and Tory S. Long to Michael J. Long and Tory S. Long, $1, Bradford Township.
- Donald W.Shaffer and Carolyn F. Shaffer to Tracie L. McGarry and Michael P. Shaffer, $1, Grampian Borough.
- James E. Filipiak, trustee, Cathay M. Filipiak, trustee, James E. Filipiak Revocable Living Trust and Cathy M. Filipiak Revocable Living Trust to Michael Scott Hays and Laurie A. Hays, $247,000, Sandy Township.
- Marlene J. McCloskey and Stephen McCloskey to Rebecca D. Weitoish, $1, Boggs Township.
- Drifting Properties LLC to CEMS Real Estate Acquisition LLC, $1,150,000, Cooper Township.
- Daniel A. Hile, executor, and John S. Hile Estate to Daniel A. Hile, Beth I. Shifter, E. Margaret Parks, Barbara M. Hile, executrix, and Dennis J. Hile Estate, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Barbara M. Hile, individually and executrix, and Dennis J. Hile Estate to Daniel A. Hile, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Aaron Bennett and Connie Bennett to Eriq Donahue, $74,000, DuBois City.