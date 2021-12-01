CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 12-17.
- Marvin D. Fisher and Mary E. Fisher to Shawn M. Laborde, $100,000, Troutville Borough.
- Michael Martella to Clark T. Husted and Emilie B. Husted, $180,000, Sandy Township.
- David R. Foster and Barbara J. Foster to Matthew Maney and Jennifer Maney, $336,000, Decatur Township.
- James T. Ciocarello to Jarred A. Andrulonis, $311,000, DuBois City.
- K & K Rentals LLC to HSH Rentals LLC, $246,000, DuBois City.
- Lee E. Krause and Marilyn Krause to Dennis J. Krause, $15,000, Decatur Township.
- Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald to Clyde G. Smith and Martha A. Smith, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Shelly K. Tormey and Walter E. Tormey Sr. to Lititia M. Buck, $42,500, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Paul S. Blaine to Les E. Stahlnecker, $80,000, Sandy Township.
- Nancy J. Conklin to Donald W. Conklin Jr., $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Gary L. Yarger, Dolores V. Yarger, Larry Merle Fahr, and Susan D. Fahr, to Gary L. Yarger and Clint C. Yarger, $1, Decatur Township.
- Eric M. Bloom, individually and administrator, Constance L. Smith estate, and Darren E. Smith to Eric M. Bloom, $1, Bigler Township.
- Howard E. Clark, by agent, and Madeline Mary Clark, individually and agent, to Howard E. Clark, Madeline Clark, and Brandon K. Clark, $1, Cooper Township.
- Donald E. Peno to Betsi J. Hamilton, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Kyle D. Bish to Richard R. Hetrick and Christine M. Hetrick, $105,000.
- Jason C. Shady to Eric T. Hunter and Patricia E. Hunter, $89,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Brian Owens to Brandy J. Owens, $1, Lawrence Township.
- First Commonwealth Bank Trust, trustee, and Karen Tuw Condon DTD, by trustee, to Matthew McGarry, Bradley Condon, Sherri L. Lattieri and Wesley Condon, $1, Knox Township.
- Appalachian Land Co. Inc. to George G. Covert and Vicki D. Covert, $41,000, Pike Township.
- Troy Donahue and Barbara J. Donahue to Blair Reed and Darilyn Reed, $129,900, Sandy Township.
- Tyler T. McKenrick to Dennis B. Lauder and Rhonda C. Lauder, $12,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Gary L. Berkley to Kee Investments Inc., $70,000, Cooper Township.
- Theresa M. Walburn estate and Paul Michael Walburn, executor, to Denise E. Hall and H. Matthew A. Hall, $30,000, Grampian Borough.
- William L. Larsen and Lisa M. Larsen to William L. Larsen, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph G. Sabatose to Raymond P. Medred and Tamara A. Medred, $77,000, Sandy Township.
- Susan M. Knepp, Duane L. Knepp, Patricia A. Fleming, and Lewis C. Fleming to Louis W. Brumbaugh and Cynthia J. Brumbaugh, $67,000, Beccaria Township.
- Robert Matthew Williams to Joshua Edwin Austin Aegerter and Amelia Usner, $45,000, Burnside Township.
- Courtney L. Kibbe to Johnathan M. Petroski, $145,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael C. Straw and Janice I. Straw to Richard Worrell and Lyndsey Worrell, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Michael C. Straw and Janice I. Straw to Rodney S. Straw and M. Stephen Straw, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Richard W. Moorhouse and Ann Marie Moorhouse to James E. Beck and Victoria O. Beck, $115,000, Sandy Township.
- Zane E. Irvin and Vonda Sue Irvin to Frailey Farms LLC, $5,250, Jordan Township.
- Donna Mayhwe and Mark E. Mayhew to Mark E. Mayhew, $1, Bradford Township.
- George R. Brocail, trustee, Annice M. Brocail, trustee, George Brocail family revocable trust and Annice M. Family revocable trust to Elmer E. Anderson and Betty L. Anderson, $189,500, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Janine K. Johnson and Robert G. Johnson to Robert G. Johnson and Janine K. Johnson, $1, Sandy Township.
- Helen C. Brown estate, Allan M. Brown, co-executor, and Robert E. Brown, co-executor to Allan M. Brown to Robert E. Brown, $1, Lawrence Township, Goshen Township, and Decatur Township.
- Michael A. Mayhew to Arthur James Ulrich III and Ann Marie Ulrich, $50,000, Bradford Township.
- Marian R. Fitzpatrick, sole survivor, and Joseph L. Fitzpatrick estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Russell C. Gourley and Mona M. Gourley to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Eric R. Dressler and Rhonda Sue Dressler to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- David A. Hainley and Barbara A. Hainley to Donald I. Bouch and Dorothy J. Bouch, $10, Sandy Township.
- William J. Brant, sole survivor, and Shirley G. Brant estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Lawrence James Williams and Beth Edwina Williams to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Diane S. DeBaise, sole survivor, and Andrew J. DeBaise estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Dianna L. Sadler to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- John P. Hardy to Crist D. Fellman and Patricia K. Fellman, $50,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Rebecca Litz, Raymond Litz, and Dorothy Roseman to Terry E. Litz, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Jeffrey D. Hale and Lisa A. Hale to Richard A. Frantz, $45,000, Sandy Township.
- Andrew P. Haag, by agent, Karen M. Haag, by agent, and Andrew P. Haag II, agent, to Andrew P. Haag II and Cindy M. Haag, $1, Brady Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, James D. Miller by sheriff sale, and Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency, at the suit of miller property, to Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency, $50,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Paul I. McDowell and Kathy M. McDowell to David C. Wills, $1, Bradford Township.
- Jared Ryan Wolfe and Chantel Paige Wolfe to Jared Ryan Wolfe and Chantel Paige Wolfe, $1, Penn Township.
- Miles A. Etters and Shaylin K. Etters to Michael W. Phillips, $125,000, Covington Township.
- Ronald E. Blake and Jodi L. Rowand to Mark Pierce and Laure Pierce, $115,000, Ramey Borough.
- Joshua J. Dixon to Joshua J. Dixon, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- John M. Troxell, Suzanne L. Troxell, Richard E. Troxell, Judy Troxell, Greg S. Johnson, Susan T. Versal and Frank Versal to BCM Holdings LLC, $152,900, Bradford Township.
- Gladys V. Harris to Jason T. Harris, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gladys V. Harris to Debra Lynn Manners and Michael E. Manners Sr., $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureua and Linnie W. Gregg by tax claim to Carolyn E. Pearce and David L. Hughes, $400, Burnside Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Kristie D. Carnahan, $401, Sandy Township.
- Marcia A. Weitzel to Gardith Edouard, $200, Sandy Township.