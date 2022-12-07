CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 17-23.
- Richard W. Hensal and Stephanie A. Hensal to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $200, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Richard W. Hensal, Stephanie A. Hensal, Icole Fleschute, Rebecca Hensal and Keisha K. Kaffe, $200, Sandy Township.
- Ronald Young and Cheryl Young to Lucas K. Crawford and Betty L. Schau, $300,000, Sandy Township.
- Lucas K. Crawford to Kyle Bish, $180,000, Sandy Township.
- Walter S. Longer and Karen Longer to TCB Property Management LLC, $33,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Karen H. Hugney Estate and Michael A. McDonald, executor, to Devin Moore, $250,000, Penn Township.
- Jon R. Williams and Lisbeth Williams to Deborah J. Stewart and Jon R. Williams Jr., $1, Gulich Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff and Brittany Nicole Socash Estate by sheriff sale to Shad B. Spencer, $89,461.95, Grampian Borough.
- Ethel M. Brink to Kenneth W. Brink and Diane Brink, $60,000, Chest Township.
- Dianna M. Deao to Tracy M. Ohler and Michael D. Ohler, $1, Gulich Township.
- Tiffany N. Walstrom and Gary J. Walstrom Jr. to Robert A. Timko and Casandra A. Timko, $235,000, Beccaria Township.
- Robert J. Kerin, administrator, and William J. Kerin Estate to Bryan Rider, $46,700, Bradford Township.
- Robert L. Conway, Jared L. Conway and Miranda Jo Montgomery to Shakirah Y. Singleton, $25,000, Woodward Township.
- Wade Alan Glenny and Janet Louise Glenny to William C. Noecker Jr. and Anna Mae Noecker, $65,000, Girard Township.
- PNC Bank National Association, trustee, and NT Arnold Trust to Pine Run Petroleum Inc, $23,500, Huston Township.
- James Yokopenic and Nadine L. Yokopenic to Unity Group STJ LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Pristine Property Holdings, by successor managing fiduciary party, and Susan Diane Andres, successor managing fiduciary party, to Lu D. Gaeta and Josephne M. Gaeta, $135,000, Sandy Township.
- E. Dianne Demer Revocable Trust and E. Dianne Demer, trustee, to Thomas McCloskey, $1,200, Sandy Township.
- Gary L. Luzier Jr. and Kasey Luzier to James J. Fasnacht Jr. and Bobbi Jean Fasnacht, $195,000, Huston Township.
- William R. Maney and Mildred K. Maney to Alan J. McGovern, $58,000, Covington Township.
- Devin J. Moore to Diane L. Murray, $225,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Vena M. Rule, individually and executrix, and Robert L. Robeson Estate to Carrie Barr and Ronald Barr Jr., $80,000, Beccaria Township.
- Rebecca Lynne Clark to Adam Norman and Melissa Norman, $83,000, Lawrence Township.
- Brittney M. Guelich and Brittney M. Defelice to Dusty L. Moriarity and Bobbi Moriarity, $160,000, Lawrence Township.
- Ferdinand W. Volosky to Ferdinand W. Volosky and Michael F. Volosky, $1, Sandy Township.
- Eichenberg Motors 1971 Limited to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Brian Gagnon and Heather Henderson to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Brian Gagnon and David Gagnon to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- William A. Martin and Darlene Martin to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Thomas D. Robbins and Denise A. Robbins to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- William A. Essary, Marjorie L. Essary and Laura A. Herleman to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- David R. Dunn and Cathy Caroline Dunn to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Frank W. Marino and Susan M. Marino to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Eichenberg Motors 1971 Limited, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Thomas D. Robbins and Denise A. Robbins, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William A. Essary and Marjorie L. Essary, $10, Sandy Township.
- William A. Martin and Darlene Martin to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Richard E. Portzer and Constance J. Portzer to David Dietz and Karen Dietz, $200,000, DuBois City.
- Cole Brother’s Real Estate, Nathaniel W. Cole, partner, and Joseph C. Cole, partner, to Dustin McNeel and Amanda McNeel, $55,000, DuBois City.
- Cole Brother’s Real Estate, Nathaniel W. Cole, partner, and Joseph C. Cole, partner, to Dustin McNeel and Manda McNeel, $40,000, DuBois City.
- Matthew J. Pernesky and Tracey M. Pernesky to Milian Group LLC, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Dusty L. Moriarity and Bobbi J. Moriarity to Louis Stanley Stubbs IV, Elizabeth Anna Rauch Stubbs, $106,000, Lawrence Township.
- John F. Bankes to Allison R. Comfort, $1, Covington Township.
- Donna M. Veihdeffer to Nicholas J. Veihdeffer, $60,000, Lawrence Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Matthew Lennon and Stacy Lennon, $250, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Milian Group LLC, $250, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Charles D. Conklin by sheriff sale, trustee, Kevin L. Conklin by sheriff sale, trustee, Charles G. Conklin Revocable Living Trust, by sheriff sale, and Bertha M. Conklin Revocable Living Trust, by sheriff sale, to First National Bank of Pennsylvania, $1,534.43, Bradford Township.
- Michael J. Baker and Terri A. Baker to Michael J. Baker and Terri A. Baker, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Atlee H. Peters and Amy L.Peters to Brad A. Peters, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Sherry A. Wilczewski, executrix, Carl N. Schrader II Estate and Carl N. Schrader III Revocable Trust to Sherry A. Wilczewski, $1, Covington Township.
- John A. Rogers to Matthew S. Zowacki and Michelle V. Zowacki, $295,000, Sandy Township.
- Donald G. Witmer and Melissa S. Witmer to Donald L. Keller and Steven L. Keller, $1, Decatur Township.
- Charles B. Jury to John C. Jury II and Victoria N. Jury, $190,800, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield Borough to Dawn Tobias Childcare Service LLC, $191,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Clara M. Clark, individually and AIF, and Bernard M. Clark, by AIF, to Clara M. Clark, $1, Decatur Township.
- John A. Potteiger to John A. Potteiger, individually and agent, and Lindie R. Locke, by agent, $1, Cooper Township.