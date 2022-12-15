CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 24-30.
- CJN Real Estate LLC to Samantha Vida, $87,500, DuBois City.
- Victor R. Harker to Sabrina Jury and Charles Jury, $62,000, Grampian Borough.
- Vincente Lopez to Vincente Lopez and Nicole Lopez, $1, Sandy Township.
- Mark J. Curtis Jr. and Alexis C. Curtis to Jacob Edward Dale, $165,000, Lawrence Township.
- Gary Gallaher and Amy Gallaher to Timothy Sutton and Jessica Haduck, $199,900, Jordan Township.
- Janet Louise Goss to Janet Louise Goss and Kimberly Ann Frick, $1, Graham Township.
- Wanda Sue Woods to Allen Woytowiez and George Woytowiez, $125,000, Burnside Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Tracey L. Southern Moskel by tax claim to Jack Bizelia and AWWDC Inc, DBA, $3,500, Bigler Township.
- Duane E. Duffy and Barbara A. Duffy to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Rene D. Raeford to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Larry Richard Kriegish and Marie Lynn Kriegish to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth M. Leeper and Mario Rubino to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donald W. Beach and Frances C. Beach to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donald W. Beach and Frances C. Beach to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Lucy L. Prince, sole survivor, and William M. Prince Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Silverwoods Association Inc to Duane E. Duffy and Barbara A. Duffy, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Kenneth M. Leeper and Mario Rubino, $10, Sandy Township.
- Benedetto P. Palumbo and Donna L. Palumbo to Hoare Rentals LLC, $52,000, DuBois City.
- Caleb M. Perks and Robert F. Perks to David L. Jury Jr., $5,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Pauline Mattern Stevens by tax claim to Mary J. Willis, $480.11, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Richard Sabol by tax claim and Gladys Sabol by tax claim to Pamela M. Gutschall, $9,000, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and A.V. Dahlin Jr. by tax claim to JR Land Company Inc, $489.44, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and A.V. Dahlin Jr. by tax claim to JR Land Company Inc, $515.94, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Erma M. Klanish by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $17,500, Covington Township.
- Clearfield County Tax ClaimBureau and Midwest XV LLC by tax claim to Michael Rudella, Roger L. Larson, Alan R. Larson and Far Hills LLC, $32,500, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and George I. Hughes Jr. by tax claim to Menno B. Hershberger and Polly S. Hershberger, $4,500, Chest Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Drexeler LLC by tax claim to Sam Smeltzer, $3,428.29, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Joseph Hayden by tax claim to Keith Klingler, $1,750, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Floyd Marshall by tax claim to Jeffrey R. Emeigh, $635.66, Brady Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Matthew Maines by tax claim and Edna B. Maines by tax claim to Michael P. Maines, $1,157.91, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Jeremy Conklin and Kevin L. Conklin by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $3,796.12, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and David m. Anderson by tax claim to Loren I. Green, $463.65, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Mary A. Barber by tax claim and Beverly Barber by tax claim to Daniel L. Peters, $4,546.59, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Ronald Thompson by tax claim to Cen Clear Child Services Inc, $592.07, Boggs Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Ronald Thompson by tax claim to Cen Clear Child Services Inc, $563.23, Boggs Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Myrtle M. Bush by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $15,000, Boggs Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and James K. Sterling by tax claim to Michael Rudella, Roger L. Larson, Alan R. Larson and Far Hills LLC, $494.79, Bloom Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Rebecca L. Divinney by tax claim to Yvonne F. Trimble, $3,112.87, Bigler Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and John G. Muhaw by tax claim to William Thomas Conway, $539.36, Bigler Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Nancy Ann Hockenberry by tax claim and David L. Smith by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $3,500, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Charlaine Mae Sanders by tax claim to Jennifer J. Rougeux, $2,676, Ramey Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Dennis A. Storm by tax claim and Rose D. Storm to S&R Land Company LLC, $469.48, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Sheila Keith by tax claim to James Zerfoss, $8,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Shawn Miller by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $11,000, DuBois City.
- Shirley London to Matthew D. Saxon and Sara R. Cartwright, $79,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jarrod Gesin by tax claim to Todd James Watt, $3,500, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Anne C. D’Arcangelo by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $900, Goshen Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Anne C. D’Arcangelo by tax claim to Jennifer Richardson, $1,000, Goshen Township.
- Jonathan R. Gasbarrini and Nicole Gasbarrini to Charles T. McKay and Janet L. McKay, $275,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Martha K. Tourtillotte by tax claim to Jeffrey R. Emeigh, $800, Goshen Township.
- Christopher L. Myers, co-executor, Susan M. Super, co-executor, and Virginia Myers Estate to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $200, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Marvin J. D’Arcangelo Trust by tax claim to Eric Fox, $490.80, Goshen Township.
- William W. Lauver, successor trustee, Doris I. Lauver Family Trust, Separate Share Trust, Christine Crock, successor trustee, and Mark D. Lauver, successor trustee, to Christopher W. Lauver, $258,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Marvin J. D’Arcangelo Trust by tax claim to Stephen J. Smith and Joanne H. Smith, $1,400, Goshen Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Leonard Davis by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $11,000, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Harry Dufour by tax claim and Clemence Dufour by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $4,000, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, William B. Davis Jr. by tax claim and Charles F. Davis by tax claim to Keith Klingler, $3,500, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Dorothy Elva R. Lutz by tax claim to Michael A. Rudella, Roger L. Larson, Alan R. Larson and Far Hills LLC, $2,000, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Beatrice Hamer by tax claim to Jeffrey Ray Emeigh and Joel Martin Geesey, $600, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph A. Owens by tax claim and Alberta W. Owens by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $80,000, Huston Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Suan M. Roudybush and Edward A. Assalone by tax claim to Russel Galentine, $8,106.29, Huston Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Kenneth M. Rougeux by tax claim to 26 Sandstone LLC, $2,327.23, Karthaus Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Alexis Jane McCracken by tax claim to Danielle L. Middaugh, $574.70, Knox Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Beth A. Hawn by tax claim to Vincent Pantarelli, $25,000, Knox Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph W. Daly Sr. by tax claim and Kimberly D. Daly by tax claim to Casteel Properties LLC, $5,649.69, Knox Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Lee A. Ogden by tax claim to Richard D. Ogden Jr., $1,746.64, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Lee A. Ogden by tax claim to Richard D. Ogden Jr., $2,395.92, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Charles Hubler by tax claim and Dolores Hubler by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $900, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Drew Bloom by tax claim to Micheal Rudella, Roger L. Larson, Alan R. Larson and Far Hills LLC, $554.27, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jon Boyer by tax claim to Mark Hackett, $1,400.20, Grampian Borough and Penn Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, David L. Schall by tax claim, Mark Munday by tax claim and Matthew Bloom by tax claim to Stephen J. Smith and Joanne H. Smith, $15,000, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, David Lynn Schall by tax claim and Matthew R. Bloom by tax claim to Gold Luster LP, $18,000, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and William R. Freeman by tax claim to Serian Group LLC, $90,000, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Scott A. Capatch by tax claim and Jill C. Morgan by tax claim to Russell Real Estate, $19,000, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Crystal J. Neff by tax claim and Roger L. Toner by tax claim to John A. Rogers and Cristina M. Fischer, $852.04, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, James R. Wired Jr. by tax claim and Georgenia C. Whited by tax claim to John A. Rogers and Cristina M. Fischer, $90,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Carl A. Quashnock by tax claim and Elizabeth E. Quashnock by tax claim to S&R Land Company LLC, $882.21, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Carl A. Quashnock by tax claim and Elizabeth E. Quashnock by tax claim to S&R Land Company LLC, $882.21, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Francis Glowacki by tax claim to Richard Earl Phillips, $6,276.80, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Amanda L. Litzinger by tax claim to Jennifer J. Rougeux, $1,235.63, Woodward Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Frank Lazeration by tax claim, et al, to Nancy J. Natalie and John Natalie, $10,000, Woodward Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Pablo Varando by tax claim to Jennifer J. Rougeux, $1,954.71, Woodward Township.
- Margaret A. Maddalena to Michelle Strawmier, $1, Coalport Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Craig N. Blose by tax claim and Kayla M. Blose by tax claim to Michael Nines, $2,956.15, Boggs Township.
- Limosa LLC to Kimberly Dillen and Brandon Waite, $78,900, Bigler Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, William C. Chase by tax claim and Judith G. Chase by tax claim to Michael A. Rudella, Mary Ann Rudella, Roger L. Larson, Cathay R. Larson, Alan R. Larson, Judith S. Larson and Far Hills LLC, $651.83, Morris Township.
- Chad Hoover and Danielle Steinkamp to Chad Hoover, $12,000, Wallaceton Borough.
- Joseph T. Roush and Lesley L. Roush to Russell Real Estate LLC, $60,769.05, Huston Township.
- David Overholser, Penelope Overholser and Misty A. Gibbons to Misty A. Gibbons, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Joni M.Coble to Cynthia Kerner, $20,000, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Dustin Dillon by tax claim to Zerfoss Property LLC, $8,000, Morris Township.
- Cory L. Yarus and Kerri L. Yarus to Cory L. Yarus, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gary G. Guthridge, Janet L. Guthridge and Mark J. Guthridge to Douglas Ritchey and Amber Ritchey, $121,370, DuBois City.
- Phillip Lee Williams and Karen A. Williams to Phillip Lee Williams, trustee, Karen A. Williams, trustee, and Williams Irrevocable Trust, $1, Morris Township.
- Terry W. Shaffer to Terry W. Shaffer, trustee, and Terry Willis Shaffer Revocable Trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Samuel C. Wisor, Karen J. Wisor, Mark A.Wisor and Kammi Wisor to Samuel C. Wisor and Karen J. Wisor, $55,000, Lawrence Township.
- Randall G. Bock, co-executor, Tamatha B. Watro, co-executor, and Sarah Gray Bock Estate to Randall G. Bock, $1, Decatur Township.
- Michael E. Sukala and Linda M. Sukala to Michelle M. Swab, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Linda Marie Close Sukala and Michael E. Sukala to Adam S. Clarkson and Heather K. Clarkson, $1, Bigler Township.
- Joseph D. Potter to Jared D. Potter, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E.Stoltz to Ryan Sebastian Margolies and Mia Ann Margolies, $100,000, DuBois City.
- Beth A. Lerew to Dennis P. Carnathan, $45,000, Karthaus Township.
- Stephen A. Curci, administrator, Stephen E. Curci Estate to Stephen A. Curci, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau to Gold Luster LP, $95,000, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau to Michael A. Rudella, $577, Gulich Township.