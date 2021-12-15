The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 29-Dec. 7.
- James B. Lawson and Lurine C. Lawson to Michael Curth, $150, Sandy Township.
- Gerald V. Delbrugge Jr. and Luanne Demi Delbrugge to Gerald V. Delbrugge and Luann Demi Delbrugge, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- John Anderson and Ann Anderson to Diana M. Timko and Kenneth A. Confer, $165,000, Cooper Township.
- Cody S. Schultz and Sarah M. Schultz to Sarah M. Schultz, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Brandi J. Freeberg, administratrix, and Bradley E. Homman estate to Crystal Guiher, $72,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Deborah L. Evans, Martin L. Evans, Noranne Heifner and William R. Heifner to Eileen Glover, $89,900, Lawrence Township.
- Michele C. Moyer, Kimberly J. Michaels and Seth D. Michaels to Michele C. Moyer and Michael C. Moyer, $1, Pike Township.
- Lee I. Noffz and Carol A. Noffz to Randy L. Tressler and Sherry L. Tressler, $2,500, Girard Township.
- Michele Moyer, James Moyer, Kimberly J. Michaels and Seth D. Michaels to Kimberly J. Michaels and Seth D. Michaels, $1, Pike Township.
- Frederick E. Weber and Rebecca M. Weber to Robert J. Weber and Lance E. Weber, $1, Grampian Borough.
- Jake M. Hochstetler and Sarah G. Hochstetler to Menno B. Hershberger and Polly S. Hershberger, $285,000, Chest Township.
- Dennis A. Storm and Rose D. Storm to Ryan J. Mostyn and Jayde M. Mostyn, $170,000, Decatur Township.
- Lisa M. Jaramillo and Leon F. Jaramillo to Michael E. Rhoten and Amanda Jo Rhoten, $549,999, Sandy Township.
- Barry P. Kyler to Robbie L. Kyler, $1, Decatur Township.
- Ryan R. Reilly to Fayette Resources Incorporated, $125,000, DuBois City and Sandy Township.
- Stephen V. Conti, Nancy A. Yarger, administrator, and Larry E. Yarger estate to Stephen V. Conti and Nancy A. Yarger, $1, Decatur Township.
- Rhoda Strishock to Paula A. Forardora, trustee, and RHS 2021 Residence Trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Rosann Hastings, Robert A. Hastings, James M. Baranski, Bonnie J. Adams, Nicholas J. Baranski and Samuel J. Baranski to T579600 LLC, $1, Boggs Township.
- Karen Morrison, individually and executrix, and Nehemiah William Robison Jr. estate to Robert Letourneau and Hua Jiang Letourneau, $39,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Thomas W. Craig, executor, and Elizabeth M. Craig estate to Vincent William McDowell, $10,000, Woodward Township.
- Janice E. Thompson to Gerald M. DuFour and Madeline S. DuFour, $300, Woodward Township.
- Gerald M. DuFour and Madeline S. DuFour to Gerald M. DuFour and Madeline S. DuFour, $1, Woodward Township.
- Rodney L. Taylor and Amanda Taylor to Robert B. Szejk and Andrea L. Szejk, $100,000, Goshen Township.
- Lilavati Corporation to Richard J. Marzella and Julee M. Marzella, $175,000, Sandy Township.
- KCL Holding LLC to John A. Pokrivka and Shelley A. Pokrivka, $100,000, Pine Township.
- Tud H. Shaw and Lisa A. Shaw to Charles D. Calhoon and Patricia A. Calhoon, $1, Graham Township.
- Rose Mary Heltzel to Adrianne Sochats and Christopher Zeiders, $260,000, Sandy Township.
- Eric L. Dahlem, administrator CTA, and Lloyd L. Dahlem estate to Eric L. Dahlem and Wesley M. Dahlem, Lawrence Township.
- Bernice M. Solley, by her agent and aif, and George W. Solley, agent and aif, to James D. McCall and Sheree N. McCall, $66,000, Penn Township.
- Gerald Royer to Jonathan Roth, $136,000, Sandy Township.
- Mary Magensky and Ann Petrovich to Tracey Cobb, $150,000, Gulich Township.
- Kevin R. Heiser, Jason A. Druck, Robert G. Heiser and Melvin Druck to Kevin R. Heiser and Brett A. Heiser, $6,000, Decatur Township.
- M&T Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Paul T. Weaver Sr., Debra G. Weaver, Paul T. Weaver Jr. and Ronnie Weaver to Richard Elter, $125,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert J. Fleming, by aif, and Deborah A. Fleming, aif, to William Louis Zapalac and Shannon Leigh Crutcher, $195,000, Sandy Township.
- 911 Walton LLC, by managing member, William P. Chewning Sr. revocable family trust, Mary M. Chewning revocable family trust, William P. Chewning Jr., co-trustee, Mary M. Chewning, co-trustee, and Sharon L. Lanasa, co-trustee, to Jay Narayan 1 LLC, $270,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Scott E. Kucharcik to Dennis Kephart Jr., $26,000, Pike Township.
- Judy A. Eisenberger, co-executrice, June M. Rutt, co-executrice, and Christ G. Lapp estate to Brian Bortner, $76,666.67, Decatur Township.
- Glenn A. Lapp, Brenda S. Lapp, Donald L. Eisenberger and Judy A. Eisenberger to Brian Bortner, $38,333.33, Decatur Township.
- William M. Harchak to Sandra K. Volpe, $3,000, Woodward Township.
- William M. Harchak to Sandra K. Volpe, $1,500, Woodward Township.
- Newtek Small Business Finance LLC to CCC Real Estate Holding Co. LLC, $10, Decatur Township.
- Jennifer D. Shaw to Anthony R. Starr, $142,500, Pike Township.
- Lenore Travers and Beth S. Spurrier to Lenore Travers and Beth S. Spurrier, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- John T. Archer and Barbara A. Archer to Nicole M. Martin and Stephanie M. Miscavish, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Joseph P. Witherite and Megan Witherite to Anthony Shore and Melissa Heller, $136,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, John Arnold by tax claim, and Donna M. Arnold by tax claim to Jeffrey W. Arnold Jr., $400, Woodward Township.
- Gary S. Carlson and Debra R. Carlson to Michele Golanka and Suzanne McFall, $110,000, Sandy Township.
- Kelly L. Lese to Kelly L. Lese, Chester Hill Borough.
- Mickey L. Moore to Robert E. Plubell and Jacqueline M. Plubell, $1, Goshen Township.
- Michael W. Owens Jr. and Crystal L. Owens to Eli J. Spackman and Brandi C. Spackman, $1, Graham Township.
- Philip N. Garito, Martha Lynne Hayes Garito, David L. Garito, Bonnie Garito, Diane G. Tyler, Ricky Lee Tyler, Christopher M. Garito and Agnes Kyarisiima Garito to Aaron R. Rogers, $68,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert M. Burk and Nicole Burk to Alexander J. Litzinger, $95,500, Decatur Township.
- Derik Day and Ashley Day to Yen Ju Henry Ho and Kathryn Ho, $160,000, Sandy Township.
- Darryn Renwick, executor, and Thomas L. Renwick to Vincent M. Foringer, $110,000, Huston Township.
- Jane M. Bonsall estate, Paula M. Cherry, co-executor, First Commonwealth Bank Trust, co-executor, and Daniel Hartzfeld to Daniel Harztfeld, $1, Brady Township.
- Jane M. Bonsall estate, Paula M. Cherry, co-executor, First Commonwealth Bank Trust, co-executor, and Daniel Hartzfeld to Daniel D. Hartzfeld, $1, Brady Township.
- Susan Warholic, by aif, and Kathleen A. Holes, aif, to Marian Dee Stahlman, $80,000, Gulich Township.
- Richard A. Supenia to Joni L. Supenia, $1, Knox Township.
- Harry Solarek and Patrick Lyons to Harry Solarek and Elizabeth A. Seals, $1, Sandy Township.
- Stephanie Hopper Hart and Gary Hart to Stephanie Hopper Hart, Gary Hart and David A. Hopper, $1, Knox Township.
- Carrie L. Houston to Elizabeth Mae Vaughn, $1, Cooper Township.
- Daniel J. Wallace and Sandra L. Wallace to Christina M. Wallace, trustee, Daniel J. Wallace irrevocable trust and Sandra L. Wallace irrevocable trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Harry E. Hill to Melissa J. Rock, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Iona M. Beck to Shane E. Golden, $86,000, Irvona Borough.
- Donald L. Asbury to Jason Delozier, $8,000, Burnside Township.
- Daisy M. Mosley to Joshua Litzinger, $1, Woodward Township.
- Ronald Anthony Slatosky, Tucker C. Slatosky and Derek A. Long to Ronald Anthony Slatosky and Derek A. Long, $1, Girard Township.
- Richard Don Means, trustee, Sara Diane Means, trustee, and Sara Diane Means living trust to Richard Don Means, trustee, Sara Diane Means, trustee, Sarah Diane Means living trust and Richard Don Means living trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Barry James Martino and Dana M. Martino to James M. Martino and Patricia Martino, $1, Sandy Township.
- Lance E. Shomo and Shelly A. Shomo to Jaron Uriah Kindelberger, $94,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John David Rowles, individually and co-executor, Theodore V. Rowles estate, Darlene M. Rowles, Richard Thomas Rowles, individually and co-executor, Cynthia L. Rowles and Theodore Allen Rowles Sr., individually and co-executor, to Nicholas D. Litz, $82,500, Bradford Township.
- Robbie L. Tubbs Jr. and Sara E. Tubbs to Christy Albertson and Mathew Garstka, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Robbie L. Tubbs Jr. and Sara E. Tubbs to Christy Albertson and Mathew Garstka, $210,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Shannon McKee and Karen L. McKee to Lori Fida, $25,000, Pike Township.
- Shirley English and David B. Milligan Sr. to Shirley English, David B. Milligan Sr. and Baylee L. English, $1, Bradford Township.
- Frederick Dixon and Tiffany Stephens to Frederick Dixon, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Betty Cramer to Betty J. Cramer, $1, Jordan Township.
- Edward W. Kirn Jr. and Joanne Kirn to William M. Fisette, $10,000, Jordan Township.