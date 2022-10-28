CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 13-19.
- Donald M. Farabaugh to Adam Reese, $65,000, Gulich Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Tyler John German and Keria Chaun German, $250, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property owners Association Inc to Tyler John German and Keria Chaun German, $250, Sandy Township.
- Kathleen A. McGarvey to Justin Baker, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Western Pennsylvania District of the Christian and Missionary Alliance to New Life Ministries of Clearfield County, $85,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- First Citizens Bank & Trust Company, successor trustee, and Edward J. Master Jr. Trust to Margaret Franks, co-trustee, Michael Master, co-trustee, Deborah Horne, co-trustee, and Margaret W. Master Special Trust, by trustees, $1, Lawrence Township.
- First Citizens Bank & Trust Company, successor trustee, and Edward J. Master Jr. Trust to David Master, trustee, and David Master Protective Trust, by trustee, $1, Lawrence Township.
- First Citizens Bank & Trust Company, successor trustee, and Edward J. Master Jr. Trust to Edward J. Master III, trustee, and Edward J. Master III Protective Trust, by trustee, $1, Lawrence Township.
- First Citizens Bank & Trust Company, successor trustee, and Edward J. Masters Jr. Trust to Margaret Franks, trustee, and Margaret Franks Protective Trust, by trustee, $1, Lawrence Township.
- First Citizens Bank & Trust Company, successor trustee, and Edward J. Master Jr. Trust to Michael Master, trustee, and Michael Master Protective Trust, by trustee, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Citizens Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Eric R. Shuey and Christine M. Shuey to DuBois City Rentals LLC, $183,000, DuBois City.
- Krista Marie Matia to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph C. Peiffer and Donna L. Peiffer to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Richard L. Williams and Linda M. Williams to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kathleen McNally to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Matthew R. Gladis to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Luann Valdesalice, sole survivor, and William J. Valdesalice Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Richard F. Canter, personal representative, and Ruth E. Canter Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Francesco Derosa and Vicki L. Derosa to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Samuel E. Toney and Karen J. Toney to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Michael B. Shepard and Merrick L. Shepard to Brian F. Shepard and Connie M. Shepard, $10, Sandy Township.
- Marlene E. Zell to Corey A. Fish and Rachel D. Williams, $1, Union Township.
- Corey A. Fish and Rachel D. Williams to Corey A. Fish and Rachel D. Williams, $1, Union Township.
- Corey Lee Shawver to Anthony Quinn and Jennifer Quinn, $120,000, Bigler Township.
- William R. Dubler Jr. and Brenda Lee Dubler to William R. Dubler Jr., $1, Beccaria Township.
- Joseph J. Bennese, by AIF, Elvira Bennese, by AIF, and Michael J. Bennese, by AIF, to Robert C. Bailey and Kittie S. Bailey, $61,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Barry T. Fleming, executor, Thomas B. Fleming Estate, and Roger E. Fleming, individually and specific devisee, to Roger E. Fleming, $1, Burnside Township.
- Jill Pritt, agent and AIF, and Patricia R. Freemer, by agent and AIF, to Paul L. Simanic, $1, DuBois City.
- James G. Kearney Jr. to James G. Kearney Jr. and Julianne N. Kearney, $1, Sandy Township.
- John J. Povlik and Marianne Povlik to Danken-Sammar LLC, $640,000, Huston Township.
- Terry L.Finney and Joann Finney to Paula Capparelle, $121,750, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Lorraine Stormer, Isaak B. McGarvey and Shauna M. McGarvey to John Paul Chesley and Jill R. Mancuso, $115,000, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey S. Doughty and Candy L. Doughty to Alyssa Kanour, $127,200, Irvona Borough.
- Alfred P. Hess III to Christopher Barrett and Tina Barrett, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Ronald S. Force, individually and executor, Anita M. Tibbens, Carla J. Harvey, James M. Force, Nicole M. Force and James S. Force Estate to Ronald S. Force, $40,000, Decatur Township.
- Lori A. O’Connor and Robert W. Dotts to Tanner Antonuk, $70,000, clearfield borough.
- Brittany A. Renaud to Jason Haag, $98,599, Clearfield Borough.
- Dale A. McQuown, trustee, Rosita M. McQuown, trustee, Dale A. McQuown AB Living Trust and Rosita M. McQuown AB Living Trust to Sherry Nightingale, $1, Brady Township.
- Sherry Nightingale and Norman A. Nightingale to Rebecca M. Pearsall, $47,000, Brady Township.
- Chad E. Billotte and Maggie S. Billotte to Linda Allison, $169,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Paul Edward McGary to Joseph Lynn Indelicato and Laura B. Indelicato, $19,128.20, Pike Township.
- Robert Lee Thompson and Anna Thompson to Robert L. Thompson Jr. and Penney Thompson, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Wilbur E. Lines Jr. and Lorilee L. Lines to Jilynn Evans, $52,800, Pike Township.
- Vera May Loughner to Huey L. Loughner and Lois J. Loughner, $1, Covington Township.
- Christian Jacobs and Kourtni N. Jacobs to Glenn H. Davis and Patty L. Reed Davis, $280,000, DuBois City.
- Richard P. Figel and Karen R. Figel to Wade A. Fluck and Jill C. Fluck, $625,000, Sandy Township.
- Ashley Valley Industrial Park Inc to Timothy Swanson, $750,000, Sandy Township.
- April M. Bennett to Mark A. Savino and Bobbie Jo Savino, $22,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Joseph J. Cossick, co-administrator, Bradley S. Cossick, co-administrator, and Bradley J. Cossick Estate to Joseph J. Cossick and Bradley S. Cossick, $1, Coalport Borough.
- Alisha Renee Fohey, executrix, and Raymond Dennis Schrader Estate to Alisha Renee Fohey, $1, Covington Township.
- Wanda P. Kalinowski, by agents, Eileen M. Kalinowski, individually and agent, Janet A. Caruso, individually and agent, and John M. Caruso to Tyler James Shindledecker, $75,000, DuBois City.
- Linda L. Allison to Luellen Bowman and Ellen Riddle, $165,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Burger King Corporation to Burger King Company LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Nicholas Gault and Krysten L. Gault to Christie M. Clancy, $99,500, Gulich Township.
- Daniel C. Strick, executor, and Richard E. Strick Sr. Estate to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Marvin C. Sipe Sr. to Christopher T. Leigey and Melanie Leigey, $10, Lawrence Township.
- Kenneth W. Brink and Diane Brink to Sean Spelgatti, $72,000, Bigler Township.
- Sandra Campbell, administratrix, and Mildred Louise Harman Estate to Terry Caldwell, $73,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Robert G. Scheffler and Holly L. Scheffler to Samuel M. Lim and Rachel A. Lim, $390,000, Sandy Township.
- Raymond A. Blake to Allen D. Miller and Rachel D. Miller, $43,500, Chest Township.
- Tracy Neff, administrator, and Kay Lynn Neff Estate to Daniel P. Little, $100,000, Westover Borough.
- Barbara A. Norris, trustee, and Barbara A. Norris Trust Agreement to Barbara A. Norris, $1, Westover Borough.
- Barbara A. Norris to Kimberly Ann Rake and Tammy Sue Hoyt, $1, Westover Borough.
- Emma E. Guarino Estate, Fred J. Guarino III, co-executor, and Charles Robert Guarino, co-executor, to Amy S. Hoyt, $89,000, Curwensville Borough.
- William E. Wingert, Patricia McAllister, Carol L. Seldomridge, Daryl L. Seldomridge, Jeffrey Walburn, Megan Ann Ruehr and Michael Ruehr to Eric Michael Bradford, $12,000, Falls Creek Borough.
- Vincent F. Kubistek and Elsie M. Kubistek to Jonathan M. Williams and Elaine L. Williams, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Rose M. Bloom to Kenneth G. Bloom and Douglas E. Bloom, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Rose M. Bloom to Kenneth G. Bloom and Douglas E. Bloom, $1, Lawrence Township.
- George Brosky and Yvonne Brosky to George E. Brosky, $1, Sandy Township.
- Steven G. Swope and Patricia A. Swope to Steven G. Swope, trustee or successor trustee, and Steven Swope Trust, Brady Township.
- Richard Wantuck, trustee, Sharon S. Wantuck, trustee, and Wantuck Family Revocable Trust to Theresa L. Liddle, Union Township.
- Kimberly R. Smith and Steven J. Smith to Kimberly R. Smith and Steven J. Smith, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Lori A. Clark to Lawrence E. Reagle Jr. and Cheryl A. Reagle, $72,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Tonia Mae Zapsky to Nicholis Tyler Frank and Macey Elizabeth Frank, $249,500, Bigler Township.
- Edward L. Southard and Diana J. Southard to William L. Jones Jr. and Penelopie M. Jones, $240,000, Morris Township.
- Developac Inc to Fountains At Dubois LLC, $140,000, Sandy Township.
- Joseph E. Hale and Kathryn J. Hale to Justin M. Hoffman and Holly M. Hoffman, $510,000, Lawrence Township.
- Edward M. Veres and Ginger Lee Veres to James Douglas Redmond, $39,000, Cooper Township.
- Jeremy Styers to Historic Crown Crest Cemetery LLC, $70,000, Lawrence Township.
- Charles R. Diehl III and Crystal Diehl Kerwin to Richard James Sands Jr., $13,000, Sandy Township.
- Wayne R. Melander and Susan F. Melander to Matthew Moran, $72,000, Bigler Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and unknown by tax claim to Oran W. Bloom and Leigh Anne McCartney, $400, Jordan Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Patricia A. Martin by tax claim and Paul F. Martin Jr. by tax claim to Michael J. Yedlosky and Bernice M. Yedlosky, $900, Cooper Township.
- Arthur James Ulrich III and Ann Marie Ulrich to Arthur James Ulrich III and Ann Marie Ulrich, $1, Bradford Township.
- Glee B. Norman Estate, Alesia Dawn Norman, executrix, and Rebecca Lynne Clark to Alesia Dawn Norman, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Timothy B. Dunlap and Beth A. Dunlap to Jodi Lynn Oppel, $260,000, Decatur Township.
- Jo A. Thompson to Jeffrey R. Ziegler, $325,000, Lawrence Township.