The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 14-20:
- David A. Anderson to Edith M. Iddings, $1, Huston Township.
- Melissa M. Henico to Joseph B. Adams, $5,000, Westover Borough.
- Albert R. Ogden Jr. and Dorothy J. Ogden to Roger Ogden and Melissa Ogden, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Robert Eugene Moser and Wayne Martin to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Nathan W. Patten to Miranda Lynn Lombardo and Steven Flanagan, $220,000, Lawrence Township.
- Darrell L. Yeager and Corie L. Yeager to Marina D. Stephens, $1,251, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Richard H. Adam by tax claim, and Gladys J. Davis by tax claim to Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, $50, Coalport Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mary McQuillen by tax claim to John W. Dipko, $400, Woodward Township.
- Joyce A. Bell and Douglas L. Bell to Steven Bell and Debra Bell, $200,000, Morris Township.
- Dwight F. Thurston to David Stephenson, $170,000, Lawrence Township.
- Robert Maurice Brickley II and Nicole Marie Brickley to Lucky Adventures LLC, $21,000, Pike Township.
- Christine Cutler to James LeRoy Stover and Beverly Ruth Stover, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
- Dennis W. Davis and Shirley J. Davis to Dustin M. Kurtz and Stephanie Kurtz, $1, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Eric J. Ripoll by tax claim and Anna L. Ripoll to Rodney J. Leedy and Sandy J. White, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Resort Land Corporation by tax claim to John J. Overdorf and Wendell Wilson, $458, Sandy Township.
- Nathan A. Smitchko and Kathryn Mary Smitchko to Kee Investments Inc., $39,000, Cooper Township.
- Blain G. Hubler and Randall E. Hubler to Kenneth E. Schenk Jr., $10,000, Graham Township.
- William J. Siskar III and Colleen Marie Siskar to Susan A. Buswell and Jessica L. Dempsey, $119,000, Sandy Township.
- Kay M. Jacobs, co-trustee, Becky S. Oliver, co-trustee, and Jacobs Family living trust to Maureen Cooper, $220,000, Union Township.
- Autumn R. Cooper and Jeffrey Cooper to Constance M. Clark, $82,400, DuBois City.
- Curtis Teats to Curtis Teats and Fayeanna Grace Catherine Tarner, $1, Morris Township.
- Tanya N. Dale to Lori Ann Smay and Robert Smay, $65,900, Bradford Township.
- Sage W. Henry and Kathleen Henry to Patrick Dean and Kristen Adams, $125,000, Decatur Township.
- Marcia J. Gavlak and William M. Krasinski estate to Marcia J. Gavlak and Roderick L. Kransinski, $1, Cooper Township.
- Marcia J. Gavlak and William M. Krasinski estate to Roderick L. Kransinski and Tina L. Krasinski, $1, Cooper Township.
- Melissa Mayhew to Donald L. Hoover and Brenda Hoover, $90,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John L. Rowles and Janice L. Rowles to Benjamin P. Brink and Brian J. Matthews, $84,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Thomas L. Williams to Stuart R. Zeiders and Amy K. Zeiders, $260,000, Goshen Township.
- Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette J. Hugill to Ronald D. Demelio and Joy K. Demelio, $1, Newburg Borough.
- Christa L. Aycock to Joshua Wade Barrett and Chelsey Lynn Barrett, $300,000, Lawrence Township.
- Joshua W. Barrett and Chelsey Lynn Barrett to Zachary Fox, $160,000, Bradford Township.
- Dean H. English and Susanne M. English to Dean H. English, Susanne M. English and Amanda L. Peters, $1, Graham Township.
- Dean H. English and Susanne M. English to Dean H. English, Susanne M. English, Amanda L. Peters, and Melinda S. Smalley, $1, Covington Township.
- Dean H. English and Susanne M. English to Dean H. English, Susanne M. English, and Michael D. English, $1, Covington Township.
- Dean H. English and Susanne M. English to Dean H. English, Susanne M. English, and Melinda S. Smalley, $1, Covington Township.
- Dean H. English and Susanne M. English to Dean H. English, Susanne M. English, and Amanda L. Peters, $1, Covington Township.