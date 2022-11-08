CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 20-26.
- Russell A. Tressler to Sara J. Tressler, $1, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Shawn Wilkinson Sr. by tax claim and Shawn Wilkinson Jr. by tax claim to Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris, $4,000, Morris Township.
- Paul A. Oesterling and Janet A. Oesterling to Paul A. Oesterling, co-trustee, Janet A. Oesterling, co-trustee, Oesterling Family Trust, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Peter L. Erickson to Darlene Carol Marshall and Duane Robert Marshall, $225,000, Brady Township.
- Frances M. Maines to Dianne Lea Conaway, $1, Bradford Township.
- Ronald Lamar Wisor, executor, and Patricia A. Wisor Estate to Ryan M. Pannacci and Lydia J. Krineski, $1, Bradford Township.
- Dorothy Allison Noble, executrix, and John Muffie Noble Estate to Igibtt Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Joseph E. Manners and Lori E. Manners to Spice Brooks, $37,050, DuBois City.
- Terrance L. O’Connor Estate and CNB, administrator, to Jamie Michelle O’Connor, $1, Knox Township.
- Terrance L. Estate, Terrance L. O’Connor Sr. Estate and CNB Bank, administrator to Terrance Leroy O’Connor Jr., $1, Pike Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Barry Francis and Jessica Schreiber, $250, Sandy Township.
- Cameron A. Cramer and Taylor A. Cramer to David Leroy Wenner and Janis Colleen Wenner, $170,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Christopher L. Dorsey by tax claim and Mildred Dorsey by tax claim to Andrew Craft and Mandi Palumbo, $400, Sandy Township.
- Barbara A. Norris to Kimberly Ann Rake and Tammy Sue Hoyt, $1, Beccaria, Gulich and Burnside townships, and Brisbin Borough.
- Leslie R. Good and Elizabeth A.Good to Michael Bowen, $68,000, Covington Township.
- Brian e. Boehler and Jessica A. Boehler to William E. Roberts and Kendra A. Roberts, $160,000, Sandy Township.
- Bonnie L. Burleigh and George E. Baker to Jennifer L. Suhoney, $200,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Edward W. Marsden Jr. to Edward W. Marsden Jr., trustee, and Edward W. Marsden Jr. Living Trust, $1, Girard Township.
- Dal A. Thompson, executor, and Joyce M. Thompson estate to Jon A. Harpster and Natalie J. Rowland, $176,000, Boggs Township.
- Mary E. Welder to Terry L. Welder, $1, Penn Township.
- Mary e. Welder to Terry L. Welder, $1, Penn Township.
- KKMS Properties LP, general partner, and KKMS Partnership LP to Thomas K. Hood and Sandra Hood, $600,000, Sandy Township.
- Walter R. Shimmel Jr., Leann Shimmel, Rebecca Luzier and Tyler Luzier to Tessa Switala, $55,000, Bigler Township.
- Steven J. Wise and Marcia F. Wise to Samantha Junod, $63,000, Greenwood Township.
- Thomas M. Gusky Living Trust and Thomas M. Gusky, trustee, to Penns Woods Realty LLC, $250,000, DuBois City.
- Cynthia M. Harmon, administratrix, and Francis J. Paronish Sr. Estate to Sean M. Mueller and Nicole L. Mueller, $30,000, Decatur Township.
- Robert J. Anderson Living Trust, Patricia A. Anderson Living Trust, Robert J. Anderson, trustee, and Patricia A. Anderson, trustee, to Adrian Powell and Christina L. Powell, $20,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Sara Araya to Madalyn Swatsworth and Austin Bailor, $97,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael Kerr and Paula R. Kerr to Scott B. Way and Jamie B. Way, $52,000, Lawrence Township.
- Lois Rougeux Estate, Martin J. Rougeaux, co-executor, and Cory P. Rougeaux, co-executor, to Joseph Charles Steward, $120,000, Covington Township.
- Kurtis Mayhew to Randy D. Sloppy and Debra Lee Sloppy, $6,500, Knox Township.
- Robert J. Todd and Linda J. Todd to Joseph Szewczyk and Stanley Szewczyk, $400,000, Jordan Township.
- Wendy S. Kuntz and Carl R. Kuntz to Bonnie Kuklinskie, $1, Penn Township.
- Colin J. Caylor and Courtney L. Caylor to Christopher C. Hadfield, $270,500, Sandy Township.
- James E. Fiedor, executor, and Mary P. Fiedor Estate to James E. Fiedor, first successor trustee, Andrew Fiedor Revocable Living Trust and Mary P. Fiedor Revocable Living Trust, $1, Huston Township.
- James E. Fiedor, first successor trustee, Andrew Fiedor Revocable Living Trust and Mary P. Fiedor Revocable Living Trust to James E. Fiedor, J. Karen Fiedor, Joseph A. Fiedor and Earl G. Fiedor, $1, Huston Township.
- James E. Fiedor, first successor trustee, Andrew Fiedor Revocable Living Trust and Mary P. Fiedor Revocable Living Trust to James E. Fiedor, $1, Huston Township.
- James E. Fiedor to James E. Fiedor, Joseph J. Fiedor and James A. Fiedor, $1, Huston Township.
- Nicholas Paul Oppel and jodi Lynn Oppel to John Taylor and Jolene Taylor, $179,000, Woodward Township.
- Centra Inc, successor by merger, and GLS Leasco Inc to Crown Enterprises LLC, $10, Brady Township.
- Harry F. Bower, Melanie Hall and Melanie M. Bower, acquired title as, to Melanie Hall, William E. Hall and Harry F. Bower, $1, Decatur Township.
- William P. McGonigal and Ruth Ann McGonigal to James W. McGonigal and Joseph A. McGonigal, $1, Covington Township.
- William P. McGonigal and Ruth Ann McGonigal to Joseph Liegey and Susan Liegey, $1, Covington Township.
- William P. McGonigal and Ruth Ann McGonigal to Zoe Karynn McGonigal, $1, Covington Township.
- Thomas W. Evans and Alisha S. Evans to Alexis F. Hunter and Jasmine K. Hunter, $150,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Crown Enterprises LLC to SAIA Motor Freight Line LLC, $1,000,000, Brady Township.
- Levi R. Thompson and Rachelle A. Thompson to Cody Detsch, $123,500, Bradford Township.
- Walter S. Longer and Karen Longer to Mitchell J. McCurdy, $75,000, Clearfield Borough.
- HW Rentals LLC to Gary L. Laskowsky, $70,000, Gulich Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Donald L. Toy, $250, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County SHeriff, Brent P. Coder by sheriff sale, Susan M. Coder by sheriff sale and Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, at the suit of Coder property to Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, $1,434.13, DuBois City.
- Annette Bickle and Tobias Bickle to Jacob M. Jasper, $150,000, Jordan Township.
- Matthew D. Scicchitano and Jennifer L. Scicchitano to Matthew D. Scicchitano, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jack Robert Miller to Jack Miller Living Trust and Jack Robert Miller, trustee, $1, Burnside Township.
- Thomas A. Peretti, executor, William A. Peretti Estate and Christopher P. Peretti, alternate executor, to Thomas A. Peretti and Christopher P. Peretti,$1, Huston Township.
- Christine Ann Prechtl to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Darrell J. Wolfgang and Kathy Wolfgang to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Paul T. Carbs and Jennifer W. Sphon to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- David B. Reeder and Margaret L. Reeder to Wolf Run Manor AssociationInc, $10, Sandy Township.
- David B. Reeder and Margaret L. Reeder to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Nancy M. Peacock, sole survivor, and William M. Peacock Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Ruby P. Tyson and Frances O. Crawford to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- E. Mae Croft, Adam Wertz and Colleen Wertz to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- James M. Pohl and Darcy B. Pohl to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Christine Ann Prechtl to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Virginia A. McBride and Thomas P. McBride to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to David B. Reeder and Margaret L. Reeder, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donal Edward Conrad and Mindy Minnich Conrad to Donald E. Conrad, trustee, Mindy Minnich Conrad, trustee, and Conrad Irrevocable Trust, $1, Boggs Township.
- Donal Edward Conrad and Mindy Minnich Conrad to Donald E. Conrad, trustee, Mindy Minnich Conrad, trustee, and Conrad Irrevocable Trust, $1, Boggs Township.
- Thomas E. Beatty and Mary Jane Beatty to Thomas E. Beatty, trustee, Mary Jane Beatty, trustee, and Beatty Irrevocable Trust, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- Thomas E. Beatty and Mary Jane Beatty to Thomas E. Beatty, trustee, Mary Jane Beatty, trustee, and Beatty Irrevocable Trust, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- Rhonda R. Stankavich to Todd Watt Inc, $15,000, DuBois City.
- George J. Pedmo and Velma M. Pedmo to George J. Pedmo Sr., Velma M. Pedmo, George J. Pedmo Jr. and Alex Richner, $1, Woodward Township.
- Nestor J. Paronish to Jennifer c. Trimpey, $86,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield county Tax Claim Bureau, Roy C. Ibberson by tax claim, Tammy Ibberson by tax claim, William Roy Ibberson Jr. by tax claim and Ellen K. Ibberson by tax claim to JR Land Company Inc, $1,000, Decatur Township.
- Alexis A.Brolin to Justin Decasper and Alexis A. Brolin, $1, Morris Township.
- Valerie G. Delp and Robert W. Wright to Jeffrey Bloom and Margaret Bloom, $83,334, Curwensville Borough.
- Valerie G. Delp, executrix, and Yvonne E. Wright Estate to Jeffrey Bloom and Margaret Bloom, $41,666, Curwensville Borough.
- William A. Winters and Fay O. Winters to Nicholas P. Mayhew and Hilda Z. Mayhew, $7,500, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas L. Hurd, trustee, and Hurd Family Trust to Shawn T. Broad and Cassandra L. Broad, $174,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff to Midfirst bank, $1,441.53, Cooper Township.
- Matthew Snyder to Douglas E. Lubert, $20,000, Chester Hill Borough.