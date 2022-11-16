CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 27–Nov. 2.
- Antoinette Roos, Milton Roos, Sharlene M. Yontosh, Albert T. Yontosh Jr., Kimberly A. Sones, Bryan Sones, Rachael M. Stratton and Brandon J. Morder to Melissa S. Kerlin and John J. Harvey Jr., $165,000, Morris Township.
- Mark J. Rusnak, administrator, and Joseph M. Rusnak Estate to Steve Ann Rusnak, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Richard A. Morrison Jr. to John D. Deignan and Carole A. Deignan, $110,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kenneth B. Prisk, Patricia Prisk and Kenneth B. Prisk Jr. to Kenneth B. Prisk, Patricia Prisk, Kenneth B. Prisk Jr. and Lynn Prisk, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Cheryl L. Pentz, executor, and Larry C. Pentz Estate to Cheryl L. Pentz, $1, Union Township.
- Howard A. Smith and Lee Ann Smith to Catalone Realty LLC, $375,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Karen S. Keith by tax claim and Joseph Keith by tax claim to Richard Maseto and Lesley Maseto, $2,000, Burnside Township.
- James L. Kopfer, successor co-trustee, Doris A. Pfennig, successor co-trustee, Charles L. Kopfer Revocable Living Trust and Harvene D. Kopfer Revocable Living Trust to Adrian Sandy Fire Co. No. 3, $1, Sandy Township.
- William J. Tipton Jr. and Kayla A. Tipton to Robert L. Smith and Marilyn A. Smith, $13,000, Woodward Township.
- APKE Investments LLC to Allen Hocker, $26,999, Bradford Township.
- Cameron J. Kitko, executor, and James W. Kitko Estate to Deron R. Issler and Christine M. Calendar, $88,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Bradley B. Peloton and Annette E. Peloton to Bradley B. Peloton and Annette E. Peloton, $1, Graham Township.
- Bradley B. Pelton and Annette E. Peloton to Brandon McBride, $1, Graham Township.
- Joseph Aveni and Mackenzie S. Aveni to James T. Kyler and Pamela S. Kyler, $12,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Tracey L. Welker to Tracey L. Welker and Ashley Welker, $100, Bradford Township.
- Tracey L. Welker to Abigail Welker, $100, Bradford Township.
- Tracey L. Welker to Laurie Fletcher, $1, Bradford Township.
- Jared M. Nyman and Lori W. Nyman to Kaleb Quick, $136,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Jessica M. Baird to Alex Evangelista, $115,000, DuBois City.
- Rosella Wiles to Bryson R. Paulinellie and Marisa R. Cunningham, $154,000, Falls Creek Borough.
- Loriann S. Striegel and Steven D. Striegel to Loriann S. Striegel, $1, Sandy Township.
- Loriann S. Striegel and Steven D. Striegel to Loriann S. Striegel, $1, Sandy Township.
- Joseph O. Korb and Karla J. Korb to Lawrence Earl Gallagher and Catherine Louise Gallagher, $485,000, DuBois City.
- Nicole L. McDowell and Robert J. Myers Jr. to Nicole L. McDowell, $1, Bradford Township.
- Richard Sanders Smith to Richard S. Smith and Tyler J. Smith, $1, Burnside Township.
- Robert L. Smith and Patricia L. Smith to Richard S. Smith and Tyler J. Smith, $1, Burnside Township.
- Philip R. Robbins and Lisa L. Robbins to Bernadette A. Bell, $15,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Thomas A. Hoover to Jeffrey Williams and Julia Williams, $175,000, Morris Township.
- Thomas A. Hoover to Thomas A. Hoover, $1, Morris Township.
- Joseph G. Bernard and Melda Bernard to Kelly Marie Houser and Mary Jo McKee, $1, Burnside Township.
- Jacquelynne D. Spencer to Meaghan Luna and Jesse Luna, $170,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Cody Wrye and Luis Ortiz, $128,500, Chester Hill Borough.
- Justin E. Updyke and Desiree M. Updyke to Amanda Maines, $63,000, DuBois City.
- Fernan Corbella and Diana E. Corbella to Bruce Vermeulen and Cheryl Pelletier, $220,000, Sandy Township.
- John K. Schwentner and Madonna T. Schwentner to Edward J. Tate and Renee Palmiere Tate, $130,000, DuBois City.
- Roberta V. Mann, executrix, and Lucille G. Leaf Estate to Adam Earnest III and Dawn M. Earnest, $310,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert P. Allen, executor, and Walter V. Allen Estate to Robert P. Allen and Bonita L. Liptak, $1, Cooper Township.
- Donald Hickok to Pamela A. Hickok, $1, Bell Township.
- James A. Stagi to Kristen E. Feldman and Joseph C. Feldman, $1, Huston Township.
- James M. Young Sr. and Sandra E. Young to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Ann Marie Daddario to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Clair L. Sterner, sole survivor, and Louise Sterner Estate to James Laidlaw and Kathleen Laidlaw, $10, Sandy Township.
- Rebecca L. Hoch to Olivia L. Hoch, $1, Bell Township.
- Marjorie Baughman, individually and executrix, and Ray M. Baughman Estate to Marjorie Baughman, $1, DuBois City.
- Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald to Harvey M. Byler and Fannie Byler, $40,000, Ferguson Township.
- Charles L. Reynolds and Barbara J. Reynolds to Jennifer L. Hamilton, $1, Sandy Township.
- Roy Properties LLC to Matthew D. Robertson and Susan H. Robertson, $48,000, DuBois City.
- Donald L. Zimmerman and Jaculin A. Zimmerman to Donald L. Zimmerman, trustee, Jaculin A. Zimmerman, trustee, and Zimmerman Irrevocable Trust, $1, Cooper Township.
- Janice M. O’Dell Winter, executrix, and Robert Ross Shafer Jr. Estate to Janice M. O’Dell Winter, Karen M. Shafer and Susan S. Seaburn, $1, Pike Township.
- Janice M. O’Dell Winter, Karen M. Shafer and Susan S. Seaburn to Janice M. O’Dell Winter, $63,333.34, Pike Township.
- Joshua G. Henry and Christina M. Henry to Norman Paul Kyler and Madison Kay Moore, $55,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Diane Rumsky to Bradley A. Rightnour and Brittney Rightnour, $258,000, Lawrence Township.
- Roper W. Houston Sr. and Marcia A.Houston to Peter L. Pase, $158,000, Cooper Township.
- HW Rentals LLC to Sue A. Harris and Lori L. Demchak, $52,000, Ramey Borough.
- Nancy J. Natalie to Kimberly Drayton and Leland Paige, $123,000, Woodward Township.
- Joe Ann Royer to Harry T. Myers, $58,000, Lawrence Township.
- G&G Enterprises LLC to Rodney N. Wellar and Sherri L. Wellar, $360,000, Curwensville Borough.