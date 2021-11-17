The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 28-Nov. 3:
- Jonathan J. Byler and Ida A. Byler to Andrew R. Schlabach and Laura L. Schlabach, $265,000, Ferguson Township.
- Lawrence S. Levinson and Maxine K. Schindelman to Anthony F. Petraglia and Kathy E. Petraglia, $113,500, Sandy Township.
- DuBois Area United Way to DuBois Development LLC, $25,000, Sandy Township.
- James H. Marley and D. Joan Marley to James H. Marley and D. Joan Marley, $1, DuBois City.
- Frank M. Troyan and Nancy M. Troyan to Anthony F. Petraglia and Kathy E. Petraglia, $1, Sandy Township.
- First Commonwealth Bank Trust, executor, and Cletas M. Heller estate to First Commonwealth Bank Trust, trustee, and Cletas Heller trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Llewellyn K. Brown to Llewellyn K. Brown and Jennifer L. Brown, $1, Brady Township.
- Brian Krasinski and Sandra Krasinski to Shane Austin Vroman and Amber Renee Kowalcyk, $1, Morris Township.
- Larry L. Stiner and Susan R. Stiner to Julee A. Welker and Todd L. Stiner, $1, Pike Township.
- SDD Realty LLC and Edward L. Walsh to SDD Realty LLC, $3,000, DuBois City.
- Edward L. Walsh to Edward L. Walsh, $1, DuBois City.
- Betty J. Freemer to Betty J. Freemer revocable trust and Betty J. Freemer, trustee, $1, Sandy Township.
- David J. Miller to DuBois City Rentals LLC, $47,500, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Doug Altman, by tax claim, and Teny Diller by tax claim to Daniel Thompson and Virginia Thompson, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Doug Altman, by tax claim, and Teny Diller by tax claim to Daniel Thompson and Virginia Thompson, $400, Sandy Township.
- Linda B. Goldsmith to Corbet Construction Inc., $1,900, Sandy Township.
- James A. Conti, by aif, and John M. Ward, aif, to Charles P. Kiser, $40,000, Bell Township.
- Sylvia Maines, executrix, and Robert W. Maines Jr. estate to Jawannd Williams and Stephanie Williams, $9,500, Curwensville Borough.
- Maximilien J. Mick estate and Brenda Lee Yingling, executrix, to Nita Kanouff, $60,000, Bigler Township.
- Kelvin Stubbs, executor, and Sherry D. Stubbs estate to Kelvin Stubbs, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Paul J. Rupeka by tax claim and Carol J. Rupeka by tax claim to Michael A. Gerber and Colette R. Gerber, $400, Sandy Township.
- Ryan Eugene Firestone to Joshua Yount and Jamie Yount, $125, Sandy Township.
- Corbet Construction Inc. to Clayton D. Read and Carly L. Read, $379,000, Sandy Township.
- First National Trust Company, corporate trustee, and Ronald L. Williams Jr. irrevocable special needs trust to Kimberly S. Williams, $1, Morris Township.
- Earl Douglas Hoover and Jane P. Hoover to Earl Douglas Hoover and Jane P. Hoover, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Patricia M. Burmeister to John D. Burmeister Jr., $1, Coalport Borough.
- Robin Lee Lawhead estate and Kimberly Ann Shannon Lawhead, executrix, to Timothy R. Cotter and Brittany N. Cotter, $125,000, Sandy Township.
- Bruce D. Bliss to Cheese & Company LLC, $380,000, Clearfield Borough.
- C. Alan Walker, co-executor, Susan W. Kriner, co-executor, and Ray S. Walker estate to Bigler Boyz Land Company, $4,000, Bradford Township.
- C. Alan Walker, general partner/individual, Susan W. Kriner, general partner/individual, Shannon Land and Mining Company, Derek A. Walker, co-executor, William C. Kriner, co-executor, and Anne Walker Macko estate to Bigler Boyz Land Company, $96,000, Bradford Township.
- Jennifer A. Yingling and John P. Yingling to Kalynn Boalich, $160,000, Lawrence Township.
- Kenneth C. Kitko, Marijo Kitko Washburn and Douglas M. Washburn to Robert A. Baker, $100,000, Beccaria Township.
- Jaclyn Marie Zazworsky and Dustin Stewart Zazworsky to Adam G. Rawlins, $249,900, Woodward Township.
- Dillon Haag and Holly R. Haag to Curtis Paul McCracken and Jaime Lynn McCracken, $91,000, Penn Township.
- William R. Ibberson and Karen E. Ibberson to Roy C. Ibberson and Karen E. Ibberson, $13,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Frank Pastin and Linda Pastin to Frank W. Pastin family trust, Linda L. Pastin family trust, Stacy Hauser, co-trustee, and Troy Hauser, co-trustee, Bell Township.
- William I. Armstrong and Cheryl T. Armstrong to Scott May and Kendra Lea May, $110,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Chagrin Land Limited Partnership, by general partner, and Tall Oak Associates Inc., general partner, to Bonnie J. Amundson and Larry A. Notestine, $120,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael C. Cleveland and Tiffany M. Cleveland to Daniel P. Fleck and Brooke A. Cantolina, $115,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- John Richard Gallaher Jr., individually and agent, and Ryan Jacob Gallaher by agent to Janice R. Werfel and Ronald J. Noel, $113,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Seymour Reed Johnson Jr. to Seymour Reed Johnson Jr. and Kathleen S. Johnson, $1, Union Township and Lawrence Township.
- Larry L. Stiner and Susan R. Stiner to Norman Shirey and Jennifer Shirey, $1,000, Girard Township.
- James R. Bathurst and Mary Ellen Bathurst to James M. Bathurst and Gretchen Hoerger, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Keith Hoynoski, Rhona Hoynoski and Kevin Hoynoski to Kevin J. Bogusch and Laura L. Gordon, $113,000, DuBois City.
- Judy E. Cree to Molly E. Brady, $50,000, Gulich Township.
- Greg K. Schwartzmiller and Freida M. Schwartzmiller estate to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Chester J. Tanner and Eileen R. Tanner estate to Treasure Lake Property Owners Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Marie J. Zoretich to Treasure Lake Property Owners Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Robert J. Meek and Judith G. Meek to Robert J. Meek, Judith G. Meek and Natalie K. Monoskey, $1, Decatur Township.
- John W. Taylor and Erma Jean Taylor to John W. Taylor, Erma Jean Taylor and Bradley A. Taylor, $1, Goshen Township.
- John W. Taylor and Erma Jean Taylor to John W. Taylor, Erma Jean Taylor and David J. Taylor, $1, Goshen Township.
- John W. Taylor and Erma Jean Taylor to John W. Taylor, Erma Jean Taylor, David J. Taylor and Duane A. Taylor, $1, Goshen Township.
- Matson Timber-Land Co., by general partner, and PA Hardwoods Inc., general partner, to Peak Natural Resources LLC, $1, Brady Township.
- Elizabeth M. Frankhouser to Robert A. Bush II, $11,800, Huston Township.
- George O. Angheloiu and Nicoleta A. Angheloiu to Kara Rhine and Michael Claypool, $135,000, DuBois City.
- Frederick James Tomco, co-executor, Christopher Allen Tomco and Frederick Tomco estate to Preston D. Weatherholtz, $10,000, Decatur Township.
- Naomi K. Patrick to Alexander A. Olson, $76,500, Curwensville Borough.
- Dale G. Kear and Mitzi C. Kear to Amanda Lynn Smith, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gordon W. Kline to Daniel Everett Kienitz, $75,000, Lawrence Township.
- Jill Denell Latasha Myers and Leonard Allen II Myers to Thomas H. Heisey and Cheryl Myers Heisey, $329,000, Sandy Township.
- Frank Shepler and Karissa Shepler to Daniel C. Wallace, $40,000, Sandy Township.
- Murrays Ford Inc. to DuBois Berman Realty LLC, $1,100, Sandy Township.