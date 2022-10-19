CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 6-12.
- Jeannette Marie Caruso, individually and executrix, and Joseph w. Caruso estate to Francis J. Caruso, Mary Ann Cook, John M. Caruso and Catherine L. Gallagher, $1, DuBois City.
- P. Joseph Lehman Jr., executor, and P. Lehman Estate to APIF Pennsylvania LLC, $100,000, Westover Borough.
- Alan J. Quashnock and Christine M. Quashnock to Kenneth E. Hileman Jr. and Tracey L. Celli, $50,000, DuBois City.
- Jenny T. Heller to Janet L. Heller and Bradley J. Haines, $1, DuBois City.
- Tyler E. Luzier and Rebecca Luzier to Joseph E. Canvas and Erika Y. Canvas, $170,000, Bigler Township.
- Joseph J. Tekely Sr. to Alec A. Opaliski, $102,500, Covington Township.
- Joseph C. Wesesky and Victoria A. Wesesky to Joseph C. Wesesky, Victoria A. Wesesky, Timothy M. Wesesky, Jolene E. Wesesky and Ryan A. Wesesky, $1, Morris Township.
- J. Timothy Carlson, Melvin J. Mast, Jeffery A. Walker and John T. Lilja to J. Timothy Carslon and Melvin J. Mast, $1, Sandy Township.
- Shirley Cardinal, by AIF, and Brenda A. Flango, AIF, to Abby M. Butler and Tyler M. Travis, $172,500, Woodward Township.
- Jacques L. Brossard to Carl Edward Evans III, $83,100, Lawrence Township.
- Donald F. Karoleski to Jeffrey R.Karoleski, $1, DuBois City.
- Shirley M. Frattali to Shirley M. Frattali, $1, Sandy Township.
- Donald C. Homman and Donna M. Homman to Donald C. Homman and Donna M. Homman, $1, Bradford Township.
- Lane J. Patrick, successor trustee, and Elizabeth B. Smeal Revocable Trust to Duvall Holdings LLC, $54,900, Bradford Township.
- Girard Kasubick, executor, Dennis Kasubick, Brenda Kasubick, Albert Kasubick, Kathleen Witherow, Richard Witherow, Marie Sherkel, Christopher Sherkel, Eleanor Kasubick, Joann Dotts, David Dotts and Joseph Kasubick Estate to Dennis Kasubick and Albert Kasubick, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Girard Kasubick, executor, Dennis Kasubick, Brenda Kasubick, Albert Kasubick, Kathleen Witherow, Richard Witherow, Marie Sherkel, Christopher Sherkel, Eleanor Kasubick, Joann Dotts, David Dotts and Joseph Kasubick Estate to Marie Sherkel, Christopher L. Sherkel and Eric C. Sherkel, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Joyce H. Cebular Estate, Teresa Stodart, co-executor, and William Condon, co-executor, to Timothy W. Tice Jr., $59,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael A. Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella to Jordan Cambell, $10,500, Morris Township.
- David A. Fowler to Cindy Gearhart and Robert Gearhard, $1, Decatur Township.
- John R. Galley Sr. and Debra Galley to John R. Galley Jr. and Kimberly A. Galley, $1, Morris and Cooper townships.
- Brett M. Nemyo to Jason Feaster and Candy Feaster, $130,000, Beccaria Township.
- Kristi L. Heichel to Vincent Pantarelli, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Vincent Pantarelli to Sean Domanick and Shantelle Domanick, $60,000, Beccaria Township.
- Vincent J. Bennett to Charles J. Clark and Linda S. Clark, $10,000, Pike Township.
- Sarah G. Frisbee, sole survivors, Bennett L. Frisbee, sole survivors, Krisann Frisbee, sole survivors, Roswell Bennett Frisbee Estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Dorothy M. Haining, sole survivor, Duane R. A. Haining, sole survivor, and Frederick A. Haining Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Dorothy M. Haining, sole survivor, Duane R. A. Haining, sole survivor, and Frederick A. Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sheldon P. Rosenthal, sole survivor, and Judith P. Rosenthal Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sheldon P. Rosenthal, sole survivor, and Judith P. Rosenthal Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sheldon P. Rosenthal, sole survivor, and Judith P. Rosenthal Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sheldon P. Rosenthal, sole survivor, and Judith P. Rosenthal Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sheldon P. Rosenthal, sole survivor, and Judith P. Rosenthal Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sheldon P. Rosenthal, sole survivor, and Judith P. Rosenthal Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- William F. Reilly and Carol A. Reilly to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William F. Reilly and Carol A. Reilly, $10, Sandy Township.
- Travis Tallon to Peter L. Erickson, $88,000, Sandy Township.
- Algie M. Labrasca and Amy L. Labrasca to Ian Yount, $350,000, DuBois City.
- Glee B. Norman Estate and Alesia Dawn Norman, executrix, to Rebecca Lynn Clark, $1, Lawrence Township.
- John P. Yingling and Debra B. Yingling to Hipolito Luis and Ashlee Standifer, $245,000, Lawrence Township.
- Terence L. Flanagan, individually and executor, and Shirley A. Flanagan Estate to Terence L. Flanagan, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Mark e. Harley and Carol A. Harley to Mark E. Harley, co-trustee, Carol A. Harley, co-trustee, Yvonne L. Lehman, co-trustee, and J.B. Mcfy Irrevocable Trust, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Mark E. Harley and Carol A. Harley to Mark E. Harley, co-trustee, Carol A. Harley, co-trustee, Yvonne L. Lehman, co-trustee, and J.B. Mcfy Irrevocable Trust, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Mark E. Harley and Carol A. Harley to Mark E. Harley, co-trustee, Carol A. Harley, co-trustee, Yvonne L. Lehman, co-trustee, and J.B. Mcfy Irrevocable Trust, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Steven D. Striegel and Lori S. Striegel to Steven D. Striegel, $1, Sandy Township.
- Gordon W. Kline to Jason R. Unch, $35,000, Lawrence Township.
- Roger D. McCall to Kathryn M. Bembenic, $98,900, DuBois City.
- Roy G. Ricker Jr. and Stephanie L. Ricker to David McGarry and Christine McGarry, $330,000, Sandy Township.
- Young People Who Care Inc to Benjamin Selfridge and Julia Selfridge, $113,000, Clearfield Borough.
- David W. Amon and Sarah E. Amon to Ethan M. Wooster, $50,000, Goshen Township.
- Cheryl I. Sarvis to Kasey O. Walker, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Dean C. Josephson, Susan Josephson, April D. Croyle, Dale E. Josephson and Krystal Josephson to Lee Walter, Paul Walter and Yolanda J. Bliss, $20,000, Cooper Township.
- Carl E. Anderson Sr. Estate and Brandon W. Anderson, executor, to Brandon W. Anderson and Emileigh A. Anderson, $1, Pike Township.
- Robert A. Cantolina, personal representative, and Frances L. Cantolina Estate to Robert A. Cantolina and Gary D. Cantolina, $1, Morris Township.
- Robert L. Perry to Wayne Perry, $1, Morris Township.
- Joseph J. Lonjin and Chrystal L. Lonjin to Michael E. Graham, $132,000, Boggs Township.
- Loretta M. Marusiak, by POA, Cynthia Marusiak, POA and individually, and Karen Schnaufer to Jacob McLaughlin and Alissa Frey, $83,000, DuBois City.
- Scott Patrick and Lane J. Patrick to Lane J. Patrick, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Norma J. Tinker to Sharon J. Voigt, Gail A. Davis and David L. Tinker, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Dan Perry Birckbichler by tax claim and David Birckbichler by tax claim to Dan E. Gearhart Jr., $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Dan Perry Birckbichler by tax claim and David Birckbichler by tax claim to Dan E. Gearhart Jr., $400, Sandy Township.
- George E. Rainey and Sharon V. Rainey to Duvall Holdings LLC, $9,000, Morris Township.
- Douglas R. Hudish and Mary M. Hudish to Samuel P. Pryle, $1, Cooper Township.
- Douglas R. Hudish and Mary M. Hudish to Doulas R. Hudish, Mary M. Hudish and Samuel P. Pryle, $1, Cooper Township.
- Susan C. Covalla to Susan C. Covalla, Derek M. Covalla and Kristopher A. Covalla, $1, Jordan Township.
- David L. Thomas, executor and Byron P. Thomas Estate to David L. Thomas, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Jacqueline R. Spaid, Pamela A. Pennington and Seth E. Pennington to Seth E. Pennington and Pamela A. Pennington, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Moses C. Norris Jr. to Matthew D. Norris, $1, Chest Township.
- Doris A. Iraca to Clearfield Borough, $75,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Shawn Broad and Cassandra Broad to Paul Sheets, $141,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Frank W. Marino and Susan M. Marino to Andrea Hahn Lawson, $1, Sandy Township.
- Devon T. Tarner to Rad Enterprises Inc, $57,000, Lawrence Township.
- Emanuel J. Raber and Sarah J. Raber to Monroe D. Miller and Clara A. Miller, $200,000, Brady Township.