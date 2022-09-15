CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 1-7.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Varacallo Real Estate LLC, $315,000, Sandy Township.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Varacallo Real Estate LLC, $50,000, DuBois City.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Varacallo Real Estate LLC, $130,000, DuBois City.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Varacallo Real Estate LLC, $115,000, DuBois City.
- Harry Stoltz and Mary Elizabeth Stoltz to Varacallo Real Estate LLC, $80,000, DuBois City.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Varacallo Real Estate LLC, $140,000, DuBois City.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Varacallo Real Estate LLC, $115,000, DuBois City.
- Harry Stoltz and Mary Elizabeth Stoltz to Varacallo Real Estate LLC, $135,000, DuBois City.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Varacallo Real Estate LLC, $140,000, DuBois City.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Varacallo Real Estate LLC, $110,000, DuBois City.
- John L. Cowfer to Grant M. Mignot, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Oscar Lee Smith, by agent, and Barbara Wickemeyer, AIF, to Levi Miller, $130,000, Lawrence Township.
- Arthur B. Hugill and Nancy J. Hugill to Wanda J. Whitford, $1, New Washington Borough.
- James L. Harner to James Kyler, $19,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Timothy D. Baumgardner and Mary Katherine Baumgardner to Susan Anita Mitchell, Charles S.Mitchell and Matthew C. Mitchell, $1, Cooper Township.
- Susan Anita Mitchell, Charles S. Mitchell and Matthew C. Mitchell to Susan Anita Mitchell, Charles S. Mitchell and Matthew C. Mitchell, $1, Cooper Township.
- Joseph F. Petriskie to Kimberly K. Kawa Ludwig and Craig S. Ludwig, $5,000, Woodward Township.
- Coleman Kubala and Danielle Kubala to Samuel Hunter Bressler and Paisleigh Danielle Wisor, $150,000, Lawrence Township.
- Grace A. Steenson, Samuel Steenson, Brian J. Van Blargan and Clara R. Van Blargan to Thomas J. Engle and Tami J. Engle, $30,000, Ferguson Township.
- Reuben A. Miller and Susan E. Miller to Harvey A. Miller and Martha C. Miller, $45,000, Jordan Township.
- Rodney A. McFadden, Lisa A. McFadden, William E. McFadden Jr., and Jan L. McFadden to Mark E. McFadden, $1, Penn, Ferguson and Greenwood townships and Grampian Borough.
- Penny J. Osburn to Jamie’s Place LLC, $900,000, DuBois City.
- David Dietz and Karen Dietz to David Delgrosso, $236,000, DuBois City.
- Howard W. Hartzfeld Jr. and Maria L. Dixon to Andrew James Irvine and Valerie Irvine, $110,000, Sandy Township.
- Clair A. Godissart and Eleanor M. Godissart to Katherine Joy Anderson, $1, Decatur Township.
- Diane C. Vansice to Diane C. Vansice, $1, Sandy Township.
- Connie L. Hess and Craig Hess to Judith L. Swisher, $1, Lawrence Township.
- James R. Catherman to Edward N. Catherman and Susan L. Catherman, $1, Lawrence Township.
- James R. Catherman and David L. Catherman to David L. Catherman and Kimberly Ann Catherman, $1, Clearfield borough.
- Theodore M. Schoening Jr. to Stacy Bundy Mastropietro, $158,000, Sandy Township.
- Nathan C. Greenland and Madison V. Greenland to Garry A. Shirey and Judith A. Shirey, $170,000, Pike Township.
- Michael A. Mayhew and Jesse F. Mayhew Estate to Paul C. Dale, $5,632.85, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael A. Mayhew, executor and individually, Jesse F. Mayhew Estate, Jodi L. Thurman, Joyce Mayhew Smeal, Joanne M. Mayhew, Jackie D. Leroux, Russell Leroux and Corin S. Monoskey to Paul C. Dale, $5,632.84, Clearfield Borough.
- Kelsey R.Frye and Kylie D. Frye to Paul C. Dale, $85,000, Lawrence Township.
- Sarah E. Cashier and Kasey Casher to Bryanna Shiane Casher, $80,000, Bradford Township.
- Clair A. Godissart and Eleanor M. Godissart to John A. Godissart, $1, Boggs Township.
- Carol Wells I to Arlan J. Zelenky, $207,000, Sandy Township.
- Richard Passmore and Margaret Passmore to Dean L. Snyder and Randy L. Snyder, $1, Bell Township.
- Martin T. Hrin and Karen E. Hrin to Flamepool Properties LLC, $67,000, DuBois City.
- Lois Thompson I and Jerome R. Thompson to Jaime L. Doyle, $51,500, Greenwood Township.
- Loretta Mae Evansky to Loretta Mae Evansky, $1, Gulich Township.
- Gurvinder Singh Dhaliwal and Harkirat Gill to Christian D. Miller and Stacy L. Miller, $350,000, Sandy Township.
- Richard P. Smith, executor, Hesterbell Smith Estate and Daniel L. Smith, executor, to Carla J. Johnson and Euguene R. Kriner, $199,900, Lawrence Township.
- Leonard S. Neeper and Esther M. Neeper to Stanley Leonard Neeper and Jean Louise Madden, $1, Brady Township.
- Nathan A. Houtz and Alyssa M. Yutko to Stephen J. Switala Jr. and Jennifer L. Switala, $165,000, Clearfield Borough.
- David Scott Bonsell and Susan Bonsell to Hunter Dipko, $270,000, Gulich Township.
- Chad W. Andrus and Brittney Andrus to Trent R. Rickert and Cassidy D. Rickert, $190,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Patrick W. Baker to Michael J. Baker and Terri A. Baker, $7,000, Beccaria Township.
- James D. Litzinger Sr. and Susan D. Litzinger to James D. Litzinger Sr. and Susan D. Litzinger, $1, Gulich Township.
- Carol Reams Stout, Robert B. Stout, Brenda Reams Kunkel and Robert Kunkel to Rebecca Kelly, Kyle Kelly and Shane Kelly, $1, Decatur Township.
- Jessica L. Dickey to Kaitlyn E. Krupa, $135,000, DuBois City.
- Garry A. Shirey and Judith A. Shirey to Jared M. Owens and Katlyn Elaina Owens, $235,000, Lawrence Township.
- Brant M. Farmery and Samantha Farmery I to Zachary Baker and Stacey Kava, $69,900, Westover Borough.
- Bryan L. Miller and Margaret J. Miller to Brandin Nelson and Danielle M. Nelson, $329,900, Pike Township.
- Karen Kenkay Deist, Neil J. Deist, Kathy L. Elieff Abrahamson, Kenneth L. Abrahamson, Jolene Barbazzeni, Krista L. Kennedy, Charles Kennedy and Kenneth E. Abrahamson to Vinson A. Palmiere and Kaston A. Palmiere, $220,000, Sandy Township.
- Geraldine R. Folmar and Karen Demko to Karen Demko, $1, Decatur Township.
- Brenda L. Horton to Jennifer E. Horton, $1, Cooper Township.
- Rodney J. Wilsoncroft, individually and administrator, Ronnie J. Wilsoncroft, Tammy Wilsoncroft, Randy J. Wilsoncroft, Robin L. Larson, Thomas Eric Larson, Renee L. Kelley and Milford James Wilsoncroft Estate to Rodney J. Wilsoncroft, $30,000, Boggs Township.
- Carol A. Caldwell and Bradford Greene to Greg A. Caldwell, $1, Pike Township.
- Jerry M. Weaver and Diana L. Smith to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Ellen N. Booher, sole survivor, and Kenneth C. Booher Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- David C. Pack and M. Mythanne Reno to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- John R. Anthony, sole survivor, and Ruth E. Anthony Estate to Silverwoods Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Sigmund J. Frisbee, sole survivor, and Roswell B. Frisbee Estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Douglas K. Reed and Clarissa Lynn Reed to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- John Edward Borsch to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Doris A. Pate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donald L. Krick and Sharon D. Krick to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donald L. Krick and Sharon D. Krick to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert W. Harris and Danielle G. Harris to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- Barry W. King, sole survivor, and Donna R. King Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Zerfoss Property LLC to Greg T. Barger and Susan L. Barger, $21,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Dusty Fletcher and Vince Humenay, $23,000, Clearfield Borough.