The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 2-8.
- Brooks Property Services LLC to Day Storage LLC, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Alice Lininger Saunders to Alice Lininger Saunders and Robert J. Saunders, $1, Union Township.
- Thomas A. Koehle and Rodger A. Matheiu to Thomas A. Koehle, Rodger A. Matheiu, and Matthew J. Conrad, $22,000, Covington Township.
- Walter J. Williams, individually and co-executor, Harold R. Williams estate, Patricia I. Williams, Omer A. Williams, individually and co-executor, and Bonny S. Williams to Walter J. Williams, $1, Graham Township.
- Roberta S. Ball and Robert W. Ball to Gary Laskowsky and Kristine Gutkowski, $30,000, Gulich Township.
- Kristy K. McQuillen to Alicia D. Forcey, Shannon K. Smay, Kiley A. McQuillen, Kasey J. McQuillen, Mallory R. McQuillen, and McKenzie J. McQuillen, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Leslie J. Canter to Leslie J. Canter, Susan Kitko, and Dennis Kitko, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Helen L. Lidgett Gray to Garry E. Pannebaker and Thomas R. L. Pannebaker, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Gwendolyn J. McCartney, successor trustee, and Lorraine D. Ross family trust to Christopher David Schnable and Stephanie Marie Schnable, $156,214, Ferguson Township.
- Larry G. Collins and Cheryl A. Collins to Jamie S. Roos Collins and Jason R. L. Collins, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Robert Reasinger and Linda M. Reasinger to Michael N. Hoffer and Cindy L. Hoffer, $147,000, DuBois City.
- Edwin Hamilton and Robin L. Hamilton to Timothy W. Tice Jr., $50,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kim Hall and Amy D. Hall to Kim Hall and Amy D. Hall, $1, Bradford Township.
- Rodney L. Bowman, Tracy M. Bowman, Kimberley S. Bloom, and Gary Bloom to William Jason Bowman, $50,000, Knox Township.
- Mark A. Lowe and Jacqueline L. Lowe to Heather Harnish, $100,000, Decatur Township.
- Faith A. Duchene, Donald A. Duchene, Heather Duchene and Nathan Duchene to Mark Busch, Jennifer Busch, Alishia Flick, and Samantha Pepple, $6,700, Sandy Township.
- Wanda J. Chick to Kenneth B. Schaffer, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth B. Schaffer to Kenneth B. Schaffer, $1, Sandy Township.
- Cristy C. Davis and Jonathan Davis to Zachary S. Farrell, $119,900, Union Township.
- Launcelot E. Soult Jr. estate and Linda L. Soult, executrix, to Soult Wholesale Company, $21,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Casa Partners LP to Nady Rentals LLC, $485,000, Sandy Township.
- Zhen Zhen Song to Zhen Zhen Song and Henry Wang, $1, Sandy Township.
- Richard W. Foust, trustee, and Richard Foust trust to Kirti Sharma, $331,000, Sandy Township.
- Tracy D. Etter and Linda K. Etter to Diana Timko, $30,000, Cooper Township.
- Victoria M. Mahlon to Shawn E. Nelen and Megan A. Nelen, $7,368, Bloom Township.
- Henry J. Shaffer and Linda L. Shaffer to Matthew L. Waring, $133,000, Sandy Township.
- Clint C. Yarger to Thomas J. Yarger and Brittany L. Greene, $20,000, Decatur Township.
- Timothy R. Myers and Sherry A. Myers to Kyle L. Myers and Kathleen E. Myers, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Shirley Fink, Lawrence W. Fink, Deborah Fink, Robert M. Fink, Jeanne Fink, Terry Lynn Douglas, and Edwin Gene Douglas to Albert Byler, $71,150, Ferguson Township.
- Brooke S. Bias to Brooke S. Bias, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Robert J. Passmore and Kimberly A. Passmore to Kimberly A. Passmore, $1, Jordan Township.
- Daniel W. Huber and Katherine L. Huber to Daniel W. Huber, Katherine L. Huber, Carey W. Huber, and Eric D. Huber, $1, Woodward Township.
- Barry M. Andrulonis, Marilyn L. Andrulonis, by agent, and Edward A. Andrulonis, individually and agent, to Britton C. Shaffer and Phyllis M. Shaffer, $78,000, DuBois City.
- Anthony D. Foltz Sr. and Donna M. Foltz to Donna M. Foltz, $1, Goshen Township.
- Jason D. Reed and Jennifer A. Reed to Jeffrey William Gasbarre and Jennifer Young Gasbarre, $390,000, Sandy Township.
- Patricia E. Sweesy, Marlene E. Duttry, Daniel J. Duttry, Arthur T. Whitmore, and Jayne Whitmore to Dan R. Wengerd and Ida D. Wengerd, $135,000, Brady Township.
- Carolyn F. Gormont and Jeffrey L. Gormont to Michael A. Moore and Janie M. Moore, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Sheryl E. Jenny and Clark C. Cree to Andrew Leamer, $5,000, Coalport Borough.
- Charles Caleb McCoy to Adam Wolfinger, $170,000, Osceola Mills Borough.