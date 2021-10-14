CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 23-28.
- Debra Curry to Justin Ray Curry and Joshua Earl Curry, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- Derrick Snyder and Shannon Snyder to Austin Sass and Rebecca Sass, $105,000, Pike Township.
- Teresa L. Cowder and Lonnie J. Cowder to Dean Haversack, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Christopher Demchak and Danielle Demchak to C. Hummel Real Estate LLC, $30,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- William MacCready, Hunter L. Bardo and Hannah E. Bardo to Hunter L. Bardo and Hannah E. Bardo, $1, Bloom Township.
- Patrick B. Morgan and Lana B. Morgan to Ethan David Sweet and Chelsey Marie Sweet, $2,000, Pike Township.
- Dorothy L. Green, trustee, and Dorothy L. Green revocable trust to Bradley J. Chamberlin and Amanda M. Chamberlin, $3,000, Sandy Township.
- Mary H. Williams to Joshua R. Hollopeter, $120,000, Beccaria Township.
- Traci M. Morey to William Shirey, $130,000, DuBois City.
- Penny L. King to Christopher H. Toney, $133,000, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Alan Lee Barnett and Christopher Alan Barnett, $1,0000, Sandy Township.
- First Commonwealth Bank to Eriabis Jennison, $10,000, Bigler Township.
- Richard A. Bookamire, Kurtis A. Reeder and Jessica L. Tillotson to Richard A. Bookamire and Kurtis A. Reeder, $1, Graham Township.
- Rio Rita Carlson to Rio Rita Carlson and Alberta E. Carlson, $1, Brady Township.
- Kathleen J. Zinza to Tyler S. Byers, $95,000, Burnside Township.
- Kathryn Baronner to Barbara A. Waters, $6,500, Bigler Township.
- Ruth E. Huey to Ruth E. Huey, Annette M. Stiver, Debra K. Fink and Herman T. Custred Jr., $1, Irvona Borough.
- Levon F. Renaud Sr. estate and Donna D. Stark, administratrix, to Lora Liverman, $28,000, Lawrence Township.
- Alan Stout to Dale Rodgers and Nancy Rodgers, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Dale Boarts and Dianne Boarts to Rodney Graham and Kelly Graham, $500, Sandy Township.
- Phyllis M. Ghaner to William A. Myers and Victoria Ireland, $170,000, Boggs Township.
- Daniel J. Canter and Patricia A. Canter to DPMD LTD, $1, Goshen Township.
- Jeffrey S. Rakvin and Lori S. Rakvin to Jakob Felix, $102,000, Brady Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Lewis I. Serfas by tax claim and Patricia E. Serfas by tax claim to Gregory M. Shuey, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Gerald E. Dunmire by tax claim and Linda K. Dunmire by tax claim to Kevin D. Freiters and Beverly A. Freiters, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Thomas Ealy Jr. by tax claim and Tonya Ealy by tax claim to George Freiters, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Daniel W. Nemes by tax claim and Rosemary F. Nemes by tax claim to Angel M. Fraley and Carmel J. Fraley, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and W. Louis McDonald by tax claim to Damon A. Morris, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, David P. Sheriff by tax claim and Lori A. Sheriff by tax claim to Scott C. Barlick and James E. Yanick, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Frontier Equity Properties LLC by tax claim to Barry A. Kline and Lesley L. Kline, $400, Sandy Township.
- Dennis H. Traveny and Rachel E. Traveny to Gary Laskowsky and Kristine Gutkowski, $1, Bigler Township.
- Paul A. Weaver and Heidi M. Weaver to Paul A. Weaver and Heidi M. Weaver, $1, Girard Township.
- Leonid Likhatchev and Tatiana Likhatchev to Maxim Likhatchev, trustee, and Leonid Likhatchev irrevocable trust and Tatiana Likhatchev irrevocable trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Rosebud Mining Company to John R. Forster, $1, Huston Township.
- Bernard P. Carfley and Harriet L. Carfley to Bernard P. Carfley and Harriet L. Carfley, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Erin Elizabeth Troxell and Jordan Joseph Troxell to Hector Joseph Marquez and Jeana Marie Marquez, $244,900, Sandy Township.
- Viola M. Barrett, individually and trustee, and Viola M. Barrett trust to Viola M. Barrett and Eric R. Barrett, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to 121 Pennant LLC, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Annie M. Crepeau to George A. Crepeau Jr., $1, Boggs Township.
- Kimberly J. Walston to William J. Nelson and Eileen D. Nelson, $1, Burnside Township.
- Leonard O. Swisher Jr. and Ricki A. Swisher to Leonard O. Swisher Jr. and Ricki A. Swisher, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Preston S. Mullins to David B. Kipp, $23,000, Ferguson Township.
- Roy H. Lutz Jr. estate, Eric Lynn Lutz, administrator, and Michael P. Maines to Birch Island Holdings LLC, $80,000, Karthaus Township.
- Edward J. Hampton and Shannon E. Hampton to Todd W. Havens and Melissa S. Havens, $10,000, Decatur Township.
- Leonard O. Swisher Jr. and Ricki A. Swisher Jr. to Leonard O. Swisher Jr. and Ricki A. Swisher, $1, Lawrence Township.
- River’s Bend Properties LLC to Kenneth Watro and Nicole Watro, $245,000, Lawrence Township.
- Lance P. Donahue Jr. and Cherrlyn M. Donahue to Lance P. Donahue Jr., $1, Sandy Township.
- Ronald Rowles and Tracy Rowles to Tracy Rowles, $1, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Bone’s Bar & Grill LLC by sheriff sale, Howard Joseph Bone by sheriff sale, Randi L. Bone by sheriff sale, and Newtek Small Business Finance LLC at the suit of Bone property to Newtek Small Business Finance LLC, $19,323.29, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Charles E. Spencer by sheriff sale, Linda L. Spencer estate by sheriff sale, and Bayview Loan Servicing LLC at the suit of Spencer property to Community Loan Servicing LLC, $1,933.86, Beccaria Township.
- Joni Troyer and Katie N. Troyer to Joan O. Delozier and Elizabeth Delozier, $1, Burnside Township.