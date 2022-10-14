CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5.
- Bradley B. Blackwood and Kimberly L. Blackwood to Lifespan Family Services of Pennsylvania, $400,000, Brady Township.
- Dewain M. Schink, Dewain H. Schink and Elaine M. Schink to Alyssa Lazarus and Nathaniel Hoffman, $153,000, Knox Township.
- Melanie Curtorilla, trustee, and Lester F. Kennedy Revocable Trust to Melanie D. Curtorilla, Kathy L. Shields, Sherilyn S. Kennedy and Tammy J. Kennedy, $1, Decatur Township.
- Robert B. Mikesell, individually and executor, Ann B. Mikesell Estate, Annette D. Mikesell, Kimberly S. Colavecchi, Jon C. Mikesell, Susan E. Mikesell, Warren B. Mikesell II, Kimberly L. Mikesell, Courtney L. Mikesell, Janell K. Danielson and Christopher W. Danielson to Alan Larson, Judy Larson, Roger Larson, Cathay Larson, Michael Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella, $15,000, Cooper Township.
- Joseph A. Swartz and Sarah R. Swartz to Nicholas Patrick and Melissa Patrick, $49,000, Morris Township.
- C. Alan Walker, general partner, Susan Walker Kriner, general partner, and Shannon Land and Mining Company to Wesley McGarry, $16,000, Pike Township.
- Michael A. Hersh to Matthew Perry and Sarah M. Perry, $10,000, Girard Township.
- Debra A. Overholser to Daniel V. Overholser, $1, DuBois City.
- Tammie Owens to Cory M. Leonard and Katelynne R. Leonard, $600, Goshen Township.
- David S. Blackburn and Joann D. Blackburn to Daniel D. Hendricks, $219,000, Sandy and Brady townships.
- Cynthia Ruth McNamara, administratrix, and Richard L. Welch Jr. Estate to Catisha Pinnock, $50,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Gary Orwig Estate by sheriff sale, Linda C. Lewis, esquire, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, nominee and at the suit of Orwig property, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, at the suit of Orwig property, and RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2022-HB1, at the suit of Orwig property, to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, nominee, Wilmington Savings UND Society and RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2022-HB1, $3,345.15, Lawrence Township.
- Ronald Lynn Krise, Cherlene K. Krise, Russell Alan Krise and Theresa L. Krise to Mature Resources Foundation, $300,000, Boggs Township.
- Judith Louise Swisher and William E. Swisher to Kyle T. Kyler, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
- Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County to Kyle T. Kyler, $10,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Gertrude F. Forsythe, trustee, and Gertrude R. Forsythe Revocable Intervivos Trust to Beewolf Properties LLC, $90,000, Sandy Township.
- Loretta M. Walk, trustee, and Walk Family Revocable Trust to Kimberly D. Marshall, $1, Troutville Borough.
- Joanne M. Calson and Thomas S. Carlson to Thomas S. Carlson, Joanne M. Carlson and Jennifer D. Moore, $1, DuBois City.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Oksana N. Palatna to Oksana N. Palatna and Maryana Lendyel, $1, Sandy Township.
- John J. Spinda IV to Bernard A. Spinda, $1, DuBois City.
- Penny Properties LLC to Samuel W. Shimer and Tabitha R. Shimer, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Samuel W. Shimer and Tabitha R. Shimer to Adam B. Tarkenton and Brittany Tarkenton, $180,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Randall S. Smith to Harry James Lynd and Deborah Mae Lynd, $155,000, Sandy Township.
- Patrick L. Shive to Justin D. Shive, $144,110, Cooper Township.
- Tabitha L. Thompson to CLS Enterprise LLC, $42,000, Coalport Borough.
- Florence Martin to William Robert Martin and Melvin L. Harper, $1, Woodward Township.
- Kimberly A. Jenkins to Aye Htwe, $10,000, Coalport Borough.
- Michael S. McCracken and Janel S. McCracken to Alex Cramer, $250,000, Grampian Borough.
- William J. Hirschbeck and Cheryl A. Hirschbeck to Michael S. McCracken and Janel S. McCracken, $174,900, Clearfield Borough.
- William Foster and Lois Foster to Zachery Craven, $75,000, Sandy Township.
- John B. Lucas Jr. and Karen R. Lucas to Earl Shenkle and Janis Shenkle, $1, DuBois City.
- Earl E. Shenkle and Janis M. Shenkle to Donald R. Cyphert Jr., $130,000, DuBois City.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Luke Sicard and Vicki Sicard, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Marjorie A. Pase, Helen J. Galley, Linda K. Shugert, Georgiann Smith and Kenneth A. Smith to Kevin Clark, $185,000, Graham Township.
- Eukeeb N. Chnupa and Joseph W. Chnupa to Eileen M. Chnupa and Joseph W. Chnupa, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- John Lee Eshelman to Daniel Luce, $1, Goshen Township.
- Quest Haven Madera Limited Partnership to Michael G. Whitby and Jenna M. Whitby, $47,654.70, Bigler Township.
- Pamela L. Gardner to Chelsea R. Domanick, $63,600, Houtzdale Borough.
- Michael G. Whitby and Jenna M. Whitby to Quest Haven Madera Limited Partnership, $5,035.50, Bigler Township.
- Harry J. Bloom Jr. and Ashlenn S. Bloom to Ashlenn S. Bloom, $1, Lawrence Township.
- 7E Construction 401 K Plan to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, $25,000, Irvona Borough.
- Joseph L. Thomas to Robert C. McMaster and Shannon Lee McMaster, $3,500, Sandy Township.
- Patricia Cossick, Benjamin Cossick, Diane E. Cossick, Sandra Kutruff, Michael Kutruff and Theresa Lockard to Joseph Spencer, $80,000, Coalport Borough.
- David A. Glass and Dorothy Glass to Deborah Gavlak Freeland and Roger James Peters Jr., $65,000, Bradford Township.
- Linda Fenush, by agent, Paul A. Fenush, agent, William Sabol Jr., Clara Gail Sabol, Brian Lynn Sabol and Leslie Sabol to Morgan Taylor Emigh and Quentin James Maguire, $140,000, Morris Township.
- Gregg L. Bratton to Margaret R. Dixon, $145,000, Decatur Township.
- Piper Real Estate Management LLC to Piper Real Estate Management LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Piper Real Estate Management LLC to Piper Real Estate Management LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Piper Real Estate Management LLC to Piper Real Estate Management LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Piper Real Estate Management LLC to Piper Real Estate Management LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Jeannette Marie Caruso, individually and executrix, and Joseph w. Caruso estate to Francis J. Caruso, Mary Ann Cook, John M. Caruso and Catherine L. Gallagher, $1, DuBois City.
- P. Joseph Lehman Jr., executor, and P. Lehman Estate to APIF Pennsylvania LLC, $100,000, Westover Borough.
- Alan J. Quashnock and Christine M. Quashnock to Kenneth E. Hileman Jr. and Tracey L. Celli, $50,000, DuBois City.
- Jenny T. Heller to Janet L. Heller and Bradley J. Haines, $1, DuBois City.
- Tyler E. Luzier and Rebecca Luzier to Joseph E. Canvas and Erika Y. Canvas, $170,000, Bigler Township.
- Joseph J. Tekely Sr. to Alec A. Opaliski, $102,500, Covington Township.
- Joseph C. Wesesky and Victoria A. Wesesky to Joseph C. Wesesky, Victoria A. Wesesky, Timothy M. Wesesky, Jolene E. Wesesky and Ryan A. Wesesky, $1, Morris Township.
- J. Timothy Carlson, Melvin J. Mast, Jeffery A. Walker and John T. Lilja to J. Timothy Carslon and Melvin J. Mast, $1, Sandy Township.
- Shirley Cardinal, by AIF, and Brenda A. Flango, AIF, to Abby M. Butler and Tyler M. Travis, $172,500, Woodward Township.
- Jacques L. Brossard to Carl Edward Evans III, $83,100, Lawrence Township.
- Donald F. Karoleski to Jeffrey R.Karoleski, $1, DuBois City.