CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 30-Oct. 6.
- Bryan L. Gmerek to Darla G. Good and David J. Good, $265,000, Bradford Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Edward Obuchowski and Cynthia Obuchowski, $200, Sandy Township.
- Mary Lou Goss to Mary Lou Goss, $1, Boggs Township.
- Mark K. Keirn to Mary K. Keirn, $1, Boggs Township.
- Barbara E. Dixon to Barbara E. Dixon, $1, Boggs Township.
- Ralph J. Miller to Roberta A. Houston and Teresa M. Houston, $1, Cooper Township.
- Mary Lou Goss to Joseph P. Ceprish Jr. and Melissa L. Ceprish, $1, Boggs Township.
- Mark C. Assalone and Rebecca R. Assalone to Clifton T. Rizer, Mary L. Rizer and Christina T. Rizer, $295,000, Sandy Township.
- Mary Lou Goss to Mary Lou Goss, $1, Boggs Township.
- Sharon J. Matyasovsky and Albert E. Matyasovsky to Michael Matyasovsky, $1, Gulich Township.
- Lahanza LLC to Patrick W. Bankovich and Nicole Hanak Bankovich, $500, Lawrence Township.
- Linda Novak and Richard Novak to Mark Wiecek and Margaret Wiecek, $7,500, Sandy Township.
- John N. Pedmo Jr., statutory heirs, Marc Pedmo, statutory heir, Christina Belford, statutory heir, Jackie Schulte, statutory heir, Dana Adomis, statutory heir, Lori Kreeger, statutory heir, and Sandra M. Pedmo estate to John N. Pedmo Jr., $1, Morris Township.
- H. Jerome Zoffer to H. Jerome Zoffer, trustee, and H. Jerome Zoffer revocable trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- C. Hummel Real Estate LLC to William S. Chase and Kristin Coudriet, $119,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Betty J. Barnes to Andrew Wesley McGary and Ashley Marie McGary, $160,000, Penn Township.
- Jennifer L. Wallace to Bruce A. Fair, Marie M. Fair and Sanofair Enterprises, $75,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Barry G. Peoples and Constance E. Peoples to Austin B. Jacobson and Kaitlyn B. Jacobson, $215,000, Lawrence Township.
- Tisha A. Nardozza, executrix, and Richard J. Nardozza estate to Shawn R. McCracken, $62,000, Lawrence Township.
- Robert D. Miller and Laura D. Miller to Owen Miller and Jemima A. Miller, $94,000, Burnside Township.
- Michael A. Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella to Daniel W. Farley and Georgiana D. Farley, $40,000, Cooper Township.
- Eleanor G. Bodle to Michael Anderson and Courtney Litz, $89,100, Clearfield Borough.
- Jessica Hoyt and Derek Hoyt to Alexus A. Dixon and Caelan J. Beck, $156,500, Brady Township.
- Joseph M. Neal and Nicole M. Neal to Tanner Gooden, $128,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert Grubb, administrator, and Mary L. McGarvey estate to Kayla Downs, $70,000, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Daniel R. Gummo by tax sale and Terri J. Gummo by tax sale to Jaime S. Lutz, Isaiah N. Lutz and Jeffery L. Lutz Jr., $400, Cooper Township.
- John D. Price and Sharon L. Price to Nicole M. Wrona, $90,000, Beccaria Township.
- Kyle Smith to Timothy J. McGlynn, $1, Woodward Township.
- Grant Ferguson to Grant Ferguson, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Craig E. Poole and Melissa C. Poole to Yi Meng and Guoying Tai, $312,000, Sandy Township.
- Sara Merritt to Christopher Slabon and Pearl Kauionalani Johnson, $75,000, Cooper Township.
- Casimir M. Gudalis and Angela A. Gudalis to John J. Simko, $90,000, DuBois City.
- Andrew E. Edinger and Kendra Edinger to Micalah C. Calhoun, $110,000, Bloom Township.
- Mary Roseann Tulowitzki to Lori Pennington, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert Soloski to Widad E. Bazzoui and Cheryl A. Bazzoui, $279,000, Sandy Township.
- Rita Van Voorhis to Raymond J. Goldinger Jr. and Sandy C. Goldinger, $60,000, Huston Township.
- James A. Nestlerode and Michele Hatten to Michael N. Noffer, Cindy L. Hoffer and James A. Nestlerode, $350, Sandy Township.
- Lance Foster, Corey Foster, David R. Foster and Barbara J. Foster to David R. Foster and Barbara J. Foster, $1, Decatur Township.
- Andrea J. Dudek to Andrea J. Dudek and Lucas Dudek, $1, DuBois City.
- John Charles Amick and Judith Ann Amick to John Charles Amick and Judith Ann Amick, $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert A. Grysinski, as agent for, and Raymond Grysinski, by agent, to Scott Casteel, $65,000, Sandy Township.
- Jean M. Kolash, Sharon Fremer, Mary Jo Horgan, Helen Sutton and Michael Misiewicz to Brandyn M. Seary and Mona L. Seary, $3,500, Sandy Township.
- Robert Brent Eminhizer and Tress Ann Eminhizer to James B. Stiver and Cynthia D. Stiver, $1, Cooper Township.
- Troy D. Zorger, Denis D. Zorger, Alma A. Zorger, Casey S. Holland and Jesse A. Zorger to Steamtown Holdings LLC, $278,500, Greenwood Township.
- John Reuben Durussell and Stefanie Diane Durussell to Aliza Davner, $105,000, Sandy Township.
- Carl T. Hubler, Ruth Hubler and Mary Jo Hubler to Logan D. Maguire and Andrew A. Maguire, $196,000, Morris Township.
- Dennis W. Davis and Shirley J. Davis to Timothy M. Holt and Dawn D. Holt, $70,000, Lawrence Township.
- Daniel J. Russell, individually and member, and Russell Real Estate LLC to Holly L. Gausman, $60,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Sibbie V. Lukehart to Rodger S. Lukehart, $1, Gulich Township.
- James J. McKenrick and Annie M. McKenrick to James J. Mckenrick, $1, Lawrence Township.
- James E. Jordan and Lisa Jordan to Kristina McCracken and Nevin Lamoreau, $25,000, Grampian Borough.
- Lisa J. Rodgers, executrix, Alfred H. McLaughlin estate and Frances M. McLaughlin estate, to Lisa J. Rodgers and Roy C. Rodgers, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Gideon J. Lee and Clara D. Lee to David F. Shetler, $125,000, Bell Township.
- Jack Manack estate and Lisa M. Manack Perry, executrix, to David P. Cairns and Lisa A. Cairns, $12,000, Karthaus Township.
- Kenneth C. Nelson, by aif, Linda Sue Nelson, individually and aif, Mark A. Nelson and Jennifer Zeis to Russell A. Krise and Theresa L. Krise, $20,000, Bradford Township.
- Katelyn E. Gill to Debbie A. Pritchard, $76,000, Penn Township.
- Charles Bishop, Julianne Bishop, Samuel A. Piccioni and Adele Piccioni to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Pamela A. Jones to Jessica L. Jones and Jeremy W. Jones, $1, Decatur Township.
- Richard L. Delucia and Pamela S. Delucia to Laura M. Fedder and Jacob D. Kelly, $13,500, Curwensville Borough.
- James Lee Stover Jr., executor, and James Lee Stover estate to Taylor Kathryn Leigey, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Linda S. Luce, co-trustee, Debra L. Early, co-trustee, and Sybal O. Owens irrevocable grantor trust to Daniel Cummings and Alexa L. Cummings, $81,900, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Barry L. Wagner by sheriff sale, Linda K. Wagner by sheriff sale and Midfirst Bank at the suit of Wagner property to Keystone Central Homes LLC, $13,026.10, Sandy Township.
- Rodney Thomas Elli and Barbara Anne Elli to Barbara Anne Elli, $1, Burnside Township.
- Citibank, trustee, CMLTI Asset Trust, by aif, and Fay Servicing LLC, aif, to Jennifer Horton, $11,000, Wallaceton Borough.
- Yola Nolan Kohner and Theodore Kohner estate to Yola Nolan Kohner, $1, DuBois City.
- Michael R. Dressler and Tania M. Dressler to Randy Nelen and Rose Nelen, $88,500, Union Township.
- C. Michael Simerick and Linda Simerick to Mercedes Ignasiak and Andrew P. Ignasiak, $210,000, Sandy Township.
- Lawrence Levinson and Maxine Schindelman to Michael L. Hanzely and Elviria R. Hanzely, $67,000, Sandy Township.
- James W. Adams, Mary N. Adams, Trudy L. Hopkins, Theresa F. Adams, Tracy A. Crosby estate and Sallie K. Godfrey to Terry Durst, $200, Sandy Township.
- Andrew J. Anderson and Jennifer R. Anderson to Jennifer R. Anderson, $1, Penn Township.
- Garry E. Pannebaker to Garry E. Pannebaker and Thomas R. L. Pannebaker, $59,000, Clearfield Borough.
- ACT Labs Buildings LLC, by member, and Act Laboratories Inc., member, to 190 River Rd LLC, $59,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Thomas L. Bell and Mary Ann Bell to Thomas L. Bell and Mary Ann Bell, $1, Decatur Township.
- Michael A. Romeo, co-administrator, Tony F. Romeo, co-administrator, and Francis A. Romeo estate to Kutsel Real Estate LLC, $37,500, DuBois City.
- Benjamin D. Work, Ruth A. Work and Richard F. Work to David R. Schlabach, $15,000, Burnside Township.
- Patricia Ann McKnight, executrix, and James Burge estate to Matthew Kyler, $6,000, Decatur Township.