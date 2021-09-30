CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 9-15.
- Kelton A. Alenovitz, Destiny A. Alenovitz, Ricky Lee Miller Sr., and Joyce A. Miller to Kelton A. Alenovitz, Destiny A. Alenovitz, and Joyce A. Miller, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Jeffrey L. Williams and Julia K. Williams to Heath P. Williams, $1, Graham Township.
- John N. Tyson to Nathan M. Dotts, $50,000, Glen Hope Borough.
- John N. Tyson to John N. Tyson, .$1, Glen Hope Borough.
- Donald Weidman Jr. to Jason A. Heiges, $3,000, Decatur Township.
- Robin K. Neff to Robin K. Neff and Nicole Norris, $1, Bradford Township.
- Robert A. Bush II to Elizabeth M. Frankhouser, $1, Huston Township.
- Barbara M. Leydig, Michael L. Graham Sr., and Stephanie R. Graham to William P. Eberle and Vickie L. Eberle, $22,000, Sandy Township.
- Jerry A. Martin and Betty J. Martin to Jerry A. Martin, Betty J. Martin, Jerry A. Martin Jr., and Justin A. Martin, $1, Cooper Township.
- Craig D. Geppert and Leanna L. Geppert to Craig D. Geppert, $1, Brady Township.
- Shelly Tormey and Benjamin R. Bush to Benjamin R. Bush and Beth Anne Bush, $1, Decatur Township.
- David J. Weitoish Sr. and Ann Louise Weitoish to David J. Weitoish Jr. and Rose Marie Ream, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Landmark Homes & Acquisitions LLC to Anthony C. Bass, $27,200, Cooper Township.
- Stanley C. Owens, Ressa J. Owens, and Timothy C. Owens to Jacque R. Spotts and Scotty A. Spotts, $21,000, Goshen Township.
- Ronald P. Snook, administrator, and Mary J. Snook estate to Boyer Ferringer LLC, $8,000, Karthaus Township.
- Anthony S. Puccio to Betsy Nelson, $169,900, Lawrence Township.
- Donald E. Freeman Jr. and Michele I. Freeman to Kaycee N. Giswehite, $57,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mickey D. English, executor, and Vera E. Snyder estate to Jennifer Nicole Hamilton, $68,000, Pike Township.
- Hoanh Van Nguyen and Tuyen T. Van Nguyen to Samantha Jo Bly, $88,000.
- Christine Williams to Damian Deptuch, $103,500, Decatur Township.
- Rodney E. Vogel and Suzanne T. Vogel to Rodney E. Vogel, $1, Covington Township.
- Rodney E. Vogel and Suzanne T. Vogel to Suzanne T. Vogel, $1, Covington Township.
- Brandi Guiher to Rachel Passmore, $99,900, Penn Township.
- Laurie A. Fenush to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, Morris Township.
- Northern Cambria Community Development Corporation to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Thomas Joseph Dixon to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Michael S. Duez and Brenda M. Duez to Leopold R. Cleveland IV and Heidi M. Marks Ibberson, $160,000, Lawrence Township.
- Jane C. Wilson to Andrew E. Edinger and Kendra L. Edinger, $187,000, Sandy Township.
- Joshua Pie, Heidi Marie Pie, Amanda D. Wallace, Justin P. Wallace, Courtney L. Gaeta and Richard C. Witherite to Joshua Pie and Heidi Marie Pie, $1, Brady Township.
- Amanda D. Wallace, Justin P. Wallace, Courtney L. Gaeta and Richard C. Witherite to Amanda D. Wallace, Courtney L. Gaeta, and Richard C. Witherite, $1, Brady Township.
- Ard Reality LLC to Riverfront Hospitality LLC, $507,000, DuBois City.
- Sandra Lynne Krasinski to Shane Austin Vroman and Amber Renee Kowalcyk, $1, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and David L. Kielbowick by tax claim to Andrew Leamer, $550, Westover Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and William T. Miller by tax claim to Benjy Farmery and Shelly Farmery, $400, Covington Township.
- Kimberly M. Huber to Kenneth J. Kane and Kelley Chilson, $250,000, Sandy Township.
- Alan R. Lieb and Carolyn Lieb to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William Odell, Barbara Odell, Barry Odell, Brady Odell, and Bridgett Huff, $10, Sandy Township.
- William Odell and Barbara Odell to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joanne Machules to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Colleen B. Gordner and Keith A. Gordner to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Carmen Heverly, co-executor, Kenneth L. Walker Jr., co-executor, Kenneth L. Walker Sr. estate and Arletta Walker estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Victor LLC to Ian T. Casteel, $35,120, Greenwood Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Tyler Harris and Jocelyn Harris, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Mildred Ann Korb to Randy C. Korb and Steven J. Korb, $1, Bradford Township.
- Arden E. Owens, individually and aif, and Carol Ann Owens, by aif, to Tanya Clark, Sara Hummel, Patricia C. Peoples, Richard P. Owens, and Tina Owens Schmidt, $16,000, Girard Township.
- Timothy J. O’Leary and Christy O’Leary to Tyler L. Titus, $55,000, Burnside Township
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Tiffini A. Rogers by tax claim to Ester Pujols Guerra, $2,000, Lawrence Township.
- Larry J. Johns and Wendy L. Johns to MGG Properties LLC, $224,900, Houtzdale Borough.
- William R. Aston Jr. and Betty Jane Aston to Darwin J. Martin and Kimberly A. Martin, $60,000, Girard Township.
- Erika Checchio to Matthew M. Checchio, $1, Sandy Township.
- John R. Collins to Irvona Borough, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Richard P. Braniff and Nancy A. Braniff to Irvona Borough, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Ruth E. Huey to Irvona Borough, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Linda M. Yaworski and James Yaworski Jr. to Irvona Borough,. $1, Irvona Borough.
- Harvey E. Berkstresser and Eleanor P. Berkstresser to Darryl Mosteller, $2,500, Jordan Township.
- Amanda J. Matish, administratrix, Nancy J. Corson estate, and Terry L. Corson estate to Amanda J. Matish, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Evelyn B. Renner to Bonnie J. Renner, $1, Sandy Township.
- John L. Shuttleworth and Milly E. Shuttleworth to Julie A. Westman, $1, DuBois City.
- Phyllis D. Soltis, co-executrix, Donna M. Gavlak, co-executrix, and Cecile M. Askey estate to Jeanette K. Thompson, $1, Decatur Township.
- Kimberly I. McKenrick and Ginny L. Anderson to Raymond J. Schneider and Janice L. Schenider, $10,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Nannette Renchen to Kurtis Joseph Hofmann and Mackenzie L. Hofmann, $79,900, Lawrence Township.
- Eileen E. Johnson and Ronald D. Johnson to Emma Peno, $11,000, Beccaria Township.
- Thomas H. Croyle to Herbert J. Wilson, trustee, Kathy J. Wilson, trustee, Ryan Wilson, trustee, and Wilson family trust, $112,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Jeffrey S. Ligthner, administrator, and Thomas R. Diem estate to Mary Anne Knight, Linda M. Llewelyn, Jeffrey S. Lightner, and Michael E. Lightner, $1, Bell Township.
- Mary Anne Knight, Linda M. Llewelyn, Jeffrey S. Lightner, and Michael E. Lightner to Randall S. Wissler and Dannel V. Wissler, $400,000, Bell Township.
- Ann M. Reitz to Ronald J. Runyon Jr. and Norma M. Runyon, $91,500, Brady Township.
- Leonard H. Graffius to Latrice Rittenhouse and James Rittenhouse, $25,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert G. Johnson, partner, Kurt D. Johnson, partner, and Johnson Development Company to Lisa A. Cataldi and Douglas C. Cornely, $5,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert A. Grysinski and Deborah L. Grysinski to Michael Grysinski, $1, Sandy Township.
- Brenton M. Truitt and Kristina L. Truitt to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Richard E. Muth and Shelley M. Muth to Brenton M. Truitt and Kristina L. Truitt, $200, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Richard E. Muth and Shelley M. Muth, $200, Sandy Township.
- Dewey W. Bleacher to Dewey W. Bleacher, Galen M. Bleacher, and Alexus P. Ravert, $1, Greenwood Township.