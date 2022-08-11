CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 28-Aug. 3.
- Curtis J. Frampton to Jordan R. Izzo and John A. Izzo, $2,800, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Stephen Hearn and Kassandra Hearn, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Lisa Fleming, co-executor, Donna J. Sunderland estate and David J. Sunderland, co-executor, to Isaiah M. Myers and Kalie A. Caldwell, $125,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Ryan Sebastian Margolies and Mia Ann Margolies, $220,000, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Veritas Properties LC by tax claim to Milynda McCloskey and James Moore, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County tax claim bureau, Robert F. Lightner by tax claim and Jennifer Lightner by tax claim to Richard E. Bennett and April M. Bennett, $900, Bell Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Anthony Gearhart by tax claim and Sierra Gearhart by tax claim to Boyd Dillen and Tracy Dillen, $1,000, Grampian Borough.
- Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County to James H. McNulty and Patricia A. McNulty, $9,500, Coalport Borough.
- Marilyn K. Hamm to Shannon L. Rowles, $1, Penn Township.
- Quest Haven Madera Limited Partnership to Garrett Dabella and Nicole Dabella, $31,769.80, Bigler Township.
- Zachary A. Starer and Krista P. Starer to Mark Scott, $79,900, Jordan Township.
- Brent A. Conklin and Bridget A. Conklin to Tucker Bell, $1, Greenwood Township.
- James L. Miller to Adam J. Kulbatsky and Dana M. Kulbatsky, $350,000, DuBois City.
- Robert W. Patton and Dorothy V. Patton to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Scott A. Burgeson to Donald L. Hanna and Dolores Hanna, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Edgar W. Kougher by tax claim to Robert J. Chesla and Holly Chesla, $400, Sandy Township.
- Mary Joan Fetter, co-trustee, Jonathan T. Fetter, co-trustee, and Mary Joan Fetter family trust to Windy Hill Farms PA LLC, $1, Cooper Township.
- Jared W. Wolff and Jessica P. Wolff to Calvin Russell Peterson and Brenda L. Peterson, $123,000, Graham Township.
- Lawrence T. Persico, successor bishop, and Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie to Good Samaritan Center, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Robert J. Guiher and Stacey V. Guiher to Roberto J. Mauk and Cassidy A. Mauk, $270,000, Sandy Township.
- Terry L. Fleck, individually and personal representative, Terrance L. Fleck estate, Terry Lee Fleck and Melanie Fleck to Douglas Golding, $30,000, Decatur Township.
- Mary Christine Horner and James Ray Horner to Bryar Pletcher, $145,000, Falls Creek Borough.
- Cameron S. Conaway to Eminar Holding LLC, $92,500, Woodward Township.
- Katie Twoey and Scott Twoey to Dorothy M. Kelly, $145,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Edward D. Luzier and Gloria G. Luzier to Michael Luzier and Darren Luzier, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Bryan M. Julie and Maria Lepon to Jeff Mladen Jr., $36,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Marian J. Stephenson to William Russ Pritchard trust, $90,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kirk D. Kennedy, individually and executor, Thomas A. Kennedy estate, Thomas A. Kennedy Jr. and Colleen R. Kennedy to Kirk D. Kennedy and Judith D. Kennedy, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Michael S. Ryen and Lisa G. Ryen to Dennis Allen Jasper and Lorri Jasper, $200,000, Beccaria Township.
- Dennis C. Mullins and Brenda J. Mullins to Preston Scott Mullins, $105,000, Penn Township.
- Roni Sue Billotte to D. Quigley Properties LLC, $26,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Thomas J. Puzzuto and Regina L. Puzzuto to Mickey L. Moore, $71,999, Curwensville Borough.
- Deirdre Ann Rowles, executrix, and Helen R. Billotte estate to James H. Peake and Jean Royer Peake, $60,000, Girard Township.
- Anna Stanley Carlton Smith to Karen D. Cadori Yanek, $1, Sandy Township.
- Bryan Lawrence Love and Jenna Lynn Love to Derek T. Southern and Colleen S. Souther, $310,000, Bigler Township.
- Marcella J. Aveni to Jeffrey B. Aveni, $1, Bradford Township.
- Hunter B. Hamilton and Erin N. McClellan to Jeffrey L. Novak Jr., $20,000, Beccaria Township.
- Thomas J. Cronin and Amanda Cronin to Matthew A. Tippett and Kylee M. Tippett, $500, Sandy Township.
- Richard Elter and Charleen Elter to Gregory L. Cusimano and Annette P. Cusimano, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Stephen D. Rake and Cheryl A. Rake to Stephen D. Rake and Cheryl A. Rake, $1, DuBois City.
- Carol Jean McMullen to Dominic Martino and Pamela Martino, $215,000, Sandy Township.
- Frank W. Walk and Darla J. Walk to Darla J. Walk, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Craig C. Caine, individually and executor, Susan D. Caine estate and Dianna S. Caine to Craig G. Caine and Dianna S. Caine, $1, Sandy Township.
- Skyler DiPasquale to David Weitoish, $2,450, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Christine A. D’Uva to Megan Loughhead, $1, Decatur Township.
- Pamela Bumbarger and Stephen Bumbarger to Timothy B. Bumbarger and Trudy J. Bumbarger, $1, Graham Township.
- Pamela Bumbarger and Stephen Bumbarger to Stephen Bumbarger, $1, Graham Township.
- Melvin Richard Johnson Jr., administrator, and Arthur E. Nolder Jr. estate to Michael S. Sabados and Tina T. Sabados, $208,500, Brady Township.
- Michael J. Nedzinski and Pamela Nedzinski to Michael J. Nedzinski, Pamela J. Nedzinski, Andrew V. Nedzinski and Matthew J. Nedzinski, $1, Sandy Township.
- Robin E. Bailey and Jennifer L. Bailey to Robin E. Bailey and Jennifer L. Bailey, $1, Jordan Township.
- Shane Miller to Curwensville Borough, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Leann Lawhead to Bailey Renee Dale, $125,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Ronald E. Mitchell to Renee M. Britton, Rita M. Yarger, Rhonda M. Mosier and Ronald M. Mitchell, $1, Huston Township.
- Aaron A. Shetler and Laura D. Shetler to Bennie A. Shetler and Sadie A. Shetler, $73,000, Troutville Borough.
- David A. Bernecky to David A. Bernecky, $1, Burnside Township.
- Brian Irwin to Kenneth H. Russell, James S. Caldwell, David Caldwell, John Hoyle and Dean Tozer, $3,100, Pike Township.
- James Martinek and Shauna R. Martinek to Travis Tallon, $102,000, Sandy Township.
- Brad R. Myers to Frank R. Davis and Lori A. Davis, $71,000, Greenwood Township.
- Warriors Mark Fencing LLC and Summit Ag Systems, dba, to Clarks M&K Properties LLC, $280,000, Coalport Borough.
- Michael W. Glantz to Roy C. Evans and Madysen A. Evans, $295,000, Cooper Township.
- Woodcrafters Unlimited Inc. to Formosa Properties LLC, $110,100, Houtzdale Borough.
- Howard William Kephart and Diane Maureen Kephart to Courtney Michele Hawkins and Paul Michael Hawkins, $315,000, Beccaria Township.
- W. Joyce Undercofler, by aif, and Sue Dudkowski, aif, to Samuel J. Lansberry and Adam T. Lansberry, $16,100, Bradford Township.
- Douglas A. Kessler to Kalib W. Uhl, $135,000, Sandy Township.
- Gene Morris Dunn II to Gene Morris Dunn II, $1, Morris Township.