CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Fair Board has announced the lineup for this year’s parade to be held Monday, July 31 at 6 p.m.
Parade participants may begin lining up at 4 p.m.
The parade begins in downtown Clearfield, proceeds down Market Street and across the Market Street bridge, down Weaver Street to the final destination in front of the grandstand.
The board prohibits throwing of candy and other items from any moving apparatus including floats, emergency vehicles, cars, trucks, etc. Items can be tossed close to the curb or handed out individually by people walking the parade route. This is for the safety of children to prevent them from running into the street in the path of a moving vehicle.
Participants who show up the day of the parade without being entered will automatically be placed at the end of the lineup.
The 2023 parade lineup is as follows:
Pre Division
(East Market Street from Third Street to Fourth Street)
Vietnam Veterans Color Guard
Parade Chairmen
Grand Marshal – WTAJ-TV (Celebrating 70 years)
Special Recognition – Irvona Fire Company (Celebrating 100 years)
Clearfield Borough Fire Department
Clearfield EMS
2023 Clearfield County Fair Queen and Court
WOKW – Sponsor
Clearfield County Commissioners
State Representative Dallas Kephart
State Representative Mike Armanini
Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers
Clearfield County Sheriff Mike Churner
Clearfield County Police Departments
DCNR – Smokey Bear
Clearfield Senior High Marching Band
Clearfield Football Team
Clearfield Cheerleaders
CNB – Sponsor
PA Army National Guard
Division 1
(North Third Street from East Market Street to Reed Street)
- White Pine Farms, Home of Trout Run Drafts
- WPSU
- Fourth Ward Hose Company – DuBois
- Ramey Fire Company
- Clearfield Historical Society
- Lansberry Quality Fencing
- Barry and Ruth Davis
- Clearfield Junior High Marching Band
- Glen Richey Fire Company
- Lecontes Mills Fire Company
- Penn Highlands – Recruitment
- Charged Ministries
- Fullington Bus Company
- Boalsburg Fire Company
- North Point Fire Company
- Mid Penn Bank
- West Branch Marching Band
- Grassflat Fire Company
- Elkland SAR
- Shriners — Jaffa Oriental Band; Clearfield Shrine Club; Jaffa Calliope Clowns; Jovial Jobel Jokesters
- Arcadia Home Care
- Fun Central
- Teeny Treasures Day Care
- Clearfield Republican Candidates – Heather Olson Desmett and Jay Siegel
- Pella’s Towing
- KB Motors
- Philipsburg-Osceola Marching Band
- Moshannon Valley EMS
- Ryen Realty
- Shear Volume Salon
- Magistrate Candidate – Magistrate James Glass
- Hyde Volunteer Fire Company
- Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Company
- Pony Playground
Division 2
(South Third Street from East Market Street to Leavy Avenue)
- Clearfield YMCA
- Special Olympics/Bigler Boyz
- Revived and Company
- Todd Howe – Privately Owned Fire Truck
- Todd Dixon – Privately Owned Fire Truck
- Clearfield County Conservation District
- Curwensville Junior High Marching Band
- Rescue Hose & Ladder Fire Company
- Morris Township Fire Company
- Mountain Laurel
- Davita Dialysis
- Bigfoot Radio
- Pop 93.1
- Passport Radio
- Clearfield Lanes Youth Bowling
- The Dance Co.
- DuSan/Amserv
- Brockway Hose Company
- Houtzdale Fire Company
- Clearfield County Mobile Library
- Starz Athletics
- SGT William Dixon – Toys for Tots Train
- Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic/Animal Welfare Council
- Clearfield County CART Team
- Penfield Fire Company
- Lawrence Township Fire Company #1
- The Daisies
- Centre County Commissioner Candidate – Marie Librizzi
- Snow Shoe Fire Company
- Curwensville Senior High Marching Band
- Curwensville EMS
- Clearfield County Democrats
- Grampian Fire Company
- Hope Fire Company
- Nittany Dreamers
- Pelton Photography
- Pine Creek K9 Search Unit
- Children’s Aid Society
- Clearfield County Career and Technology Center
3rd Division
(Power Avenue)
- Hell Bent
- Colonial Courtyard
- Michael’s Garage and Towing
- Crystal Fire Company
- Oklahoma Fire Company
- Moshannon Valley Marching Band
- Mountain Top EMS
- Mountain Top Fire Company
- Cen-Clear
- Boyles Insurance
- CATA
- Goshen Fire Company
- Columbia Fire Company
- BJW Fire Company
- Kathy’s School of Dance
- American Cancer Society – Relay for Life
- Moshannon Valley YMCA Anti-Hunger Program
- Roller Reapers
- Keller Williams Advantage Realty
- Mahaffey Fire Company
- Winburne Fire Company
- Anytime Fitness
- LIFE/NWPA
- Salvation Army
- Keystone Regiment
- Kephart’s Auto Recycling
- Brady Township Fire Company
- Chester Hill Hose Company
- Full of Hot Air/Asylum Pro Wrestling