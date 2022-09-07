CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Fair and Park Board is looking for a few new members to serve.
Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom and Fair Board President Dave Franson said the fair board is looking to add two or more new members to its ranks.
Franson said the current fair board members are getting older. The board would like to add members with new ideas who could also help manage the fair and the Driving Park.
The fair board has 12 seats, but it has been at 10 members since 2016. Hallstrom said at the time the board didn’t think they needed 12 members, so they didn’t fill the open seats when two people left. But with the shortage of volunteers and the difficulty of getting paid employees, the board is now looking to fill those two seats and perhaps add a few more members.
“We need help,” Hallstrom said.
To be eligible to serve on the board, candidates must be a resident of Clearfield County and be able to attend monthly meetings and various special meetings throughout the year. They also have to be available during fair week and help out at various events during the year.
Because the fair involves children, candidates would be subjected to a background check during the interview process, Hallstrom said.
The fair board doesn’t just run the fair, it is also responsible for managing and maintaining the 44-acre Clearfield Driving Park year round. The new board members would assist in making decisions on how the park and its facilities are used throughout the year, Hallstrom said
“We are looking at the future of what goes on these 44 acres,” Hallstrom said of the board’s decision to expand its membership.
Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest to Clearfield County Fair Search Committee, 300 State St., Curwensville PA 16833. The letter of intent must include name, address and phone number. Letters must be mailed and postmarked by Oct. 1. Letters sent by any other means, such as email, fax or dropped off at the fair office, will not be accepted, Hallstrom said.