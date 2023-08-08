CLEARFIELD — Big changes are coming to the 2024 Clearfield County Fair as it will be held earlier and add extra days, fair Manager Greg Hallstrom said Monday.
The 2024 Clearfield County Fair will be held July 12-20 instead of the first week of August, Hallstrom said.
Hallstrom said the change was made because the fair board wanted to expand the carnival — but no carnival companies were available at the fair’s traditional dates.
He said they knew since last August that they would have to change the date of the fair if they wanted to expand.
Hallstrom said the fair board put a lot of thought into the change because the fair had always been held on the same days for a very long time.
Hallstrom said the extra days makes it more economically feasible for the carnival company to have more rides. He said next year’s carnival will be larger, with bigger rides and more rides for adults.
“It will be a much better carnival next year,” Hallstrom said.
Hallstrom noted that several other fairs such as the Bloomsburg Fair and the York County Fair are nine days as well.
When asked about the pricing for next year’s fair, Hallstrom said they haven’t decided yet, but as of now, the fair will continue to have a price for admission and another price to ride on the carnival rides as they did this year.
The carnival company next year will be Powers Great American Midways, which also provides the carnival rides to the Butler County Fair, Hallstrom said. The Big Butler Fair is a nine-day fair held the first week of July.
He noted it’s not unprecedented for a fair to change its dates and noted the York County Fair changed its dates several years ago.
Hallstrom was asked if the board talked to the vendors about the change. Hallstrom said they did speak to the vendors and said some said they wouldn’t be back next year, but there are also other vendors who have never been at the fair who have called them and said with the new dates, they want to come next year.
With the change, the fair would be held at the traditional time as other local festivals such as Curwensville Days and Heritage Days in Philipsburg. Hallstrom was asked if they reached out to the organizers of other festivals in the area about the change.
Hallstrom said they have and some have said they plan to change their dates and some have said they are staying the same.
The Curwensville Days Committee posted on its Facebook page that it is planning to change its dates due to the new fair dates and will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter further.
Regarding nightly entertainment at the Grandstand stage and daily entertainment at the David H. Litz Grove Stage, Hallstrom said there probably won’t be nine nights of concerts at the Grandstand, but there will be entertainment every night at the Grandstand and daily at the Grove stage.
When asked about whether animals will be at the fair all nine days next year, Hallstrom said it is still too early to tell, but he doesn’t anticipate any big changes.