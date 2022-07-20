CLEARFIELD — Warden David Kessling of the Clearfield County Jail submitted his resignation to the Clearfield County Prison Board at its meeting Tuesday.
Clearfield County Jail warden resigns from post
- By Jeff Corcino newsroom@thecourierexpress.com
