CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners are asking residents to complete a survey in an effort to improve broadband internet access in the county.
Commissioners earlier this week issued a press release asking the public to complete the survey.
“The Clearfield County Commissioners have contracted with Mission Critical Partners, LLC, to develop a broadband internet strategic plan for the county to determine the level of broadband service across the entire county, and to develop a roadmap for ensuring that areas currently unserved or underserved have access to affordable and reliable high-speed broadband,” the press release states.
“The Commissioners recognize that access to high-speed broadband services is critical for education, economic development, healthcare, and many other facets of life today and want to ensure that all county residents and businesses have adequate broadband services.”
To accomplish this, Mission Critical is reaching out to stakeholders such as school districts, health care providers, businesses and residents to gather information on the state of broadband services in the county.
The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. The survey is available on the county’s website at clearfieldco.org.
The county will be scheduling meetings for those who cannot access the online survey with the times, dates and locations to be announced in the future.