HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced the distribution of $8,210,240 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program to support affordable housing in Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Franklin, Fulton, Indiana, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Mercer, Montgomery, and Perry counties.
Clearfield County was awarded $288,453 for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Clearfield County Community Development office.
“Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between paying for basic necessities or needed home repairs to ensure the safety of their loved ones,” said Wolf. “The HOME program provides low-income individuals with access to the affordable, safe, and reliable housing they and their families deserve.”
HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.
HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment. The Department of Community and Economic Development receives HOME program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the annual entitlement appropriation process.