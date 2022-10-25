CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County has received 35 applicants from candidates seeking appointment to the open county commissioner seat vacated by the resignation of Tony Scotto of DuBois, Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III announced in a press release Monday.
Scotto resigned earlier this month.
The deadline for applications was Friday. To qualify for the position the applicant must be a registered Republican voter in Clearfield County.
According to the press release, applicants are John Kordish, John A. Naddeo, William Lawhead, Warren Mikesell, Henry Daugherty, Shad Spencer, Brian K. Spencer, Sam Mollica, Izen Lingenfelter, Dan O’Dell, Tim Potts, Terry Wigfield, Susan Williams, Daniel Shepler Jr., Pamela Peters, Mary E. Tatum, John W. Shirey, P.H. Bojalad, Hank Wilson, Tim Winters, Joseph Bigar Jr., Martin Kaschalk, Jeremy Ruffner, Richard Hughes, Charles E. Hodges Jr., Steve Albert, Lynda R. McCracken, Edward J. Master Jr., Andrew Shimko, Daniel Mencer, Josh Berndt, Steven L. Livergood, Charles R. Guarino, and Nathan McClellan.
This is a significant increase from the two applicants the county had received as of Oct. 10.
The next step is for Clearfield County Court Administration to confirm the applicants are registered Republicans.
Once that is completed, Clearfield County Common Pleas judges Fredric J. Ammerman, president and Paul Cherry will decide who will fill the commissioner seat from the qualified list of applicants, Bell said.
In case of a tie, Ammerman as president judge would break the tie and select the next commissioner.
Commissioner John Sobel said he is pleased that so many people have submitted their name for appointment and said it shows people are interested in county government.
“The judges have their work cut out for them,” Sobel said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said he is “encouraged” by the number of applicants and said he is confident the judges will make a good choice.
The term of successful appointee would be until the end of 2023.