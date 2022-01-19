CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority announced 2022 grant awards at last week’s meeting.
The 2022 tourism promotion grant program had $75,000 to hand out, $25,000 was available for a tourism attraction plan, and $75,000 is available for sponsorships. In accordance with state guidelines, portions of collected Clearfield County Hotel Tax revenues are allocated each year to support the county’s tourism assets. Awards are granted based on merit to qualified applicants as determined by the Visit Clearfield County Board of Directors.
Grant committee Member Tim Winters noted the committee had made recommendations following a thorough review of the applications.
“Together we came to the numbers with the best information we had.”
Winters said those who applied but were not awarded grant funding either did not follow the directions for the application or did not submit their application by the deadline. He suggested any allocated grant funds that were not fully awarded be kept in escrow for future grant funding requests.
Director Josiah Jones showed his appreciation for the group’s work.
“I would like to thank the committee for being so thorough. They were here three hours the night they reviewed applications and information.”
Tourism promotion funding was awarded to:
- Angry Goat, DuBois, $4,300 for signage and marketing
- Bilger’s Rocks Association, $1,000 for brochures and rack cards
- Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, $7,500 for a marquee
- Clearfield Elks, $7,500 for marketing and advertising
- Clearfield YMCA, $1,250 for marketing and advertising
- Clearfield County Fair, $7,500 for marketing and advertising
- Coalport Coal Museum, $3,000 for brochures and website
- Curwensville Merchants Association, $1,500 for Home for the Holidays marketing and advertising
- Dented Keg, $7,500 for signage
- DuBois Historical Society, $4,000 for marketing and advertising its 150th anniversary
- DuBois Regional Airport, $1,000 for Facebook advertising
- Houtzdale Revitalization Association, $1,500 for brochures and billboard
- The Eureka, $2,250 for signage
- The Liddle Gallery, $1,000 for brochures and flyers
- GANT Daily, $2,000 for marketing and advertising its Men Who Cook event
- GANT Daily, $1,500 for marketing and advertising its Taco Tour event
- Revived and Co., $1,682 for signage
- Treasure Lake Golf, $7,500 for marketing and advertising
- Treasure Lake KOA, $4,000 for marketing and advertising
- UMI, $7,500 for advertising its King of the Mountain event
Sponsorship awards were made to:
- Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show, $4,000
- Cruise & Brews Fest, $15,000
- DuBois Sports Properties, $25,000
- Friends of Moshannon Creek, $3,600
- Quehanna Industrial Development’s 100 Mile Yard Sale, $2,500
- Seven Mountains Media, $2,000
- Starr Hill Winery Groundhog Wine Fest, $5,000
- Upstage, $3,500.
Discretionary grant funds were given to:
- Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, $750 for billboard
- Clearfield Fair and Park Board, $19,500 for marketing and advertising
- Clearfield Revitalization Corp, $750 for marketing and advertising
- Curwensville Days Committee, $1,500 for marketing and advertising
- DuBois Vol. Fire Department, $7,500 for marketing and advertising Community Days
Tourism and attraction plan awards were given to Dented Keg, $12,500 for signage and billboard and UMI for upgrading its facilities to increase the number of racers participating.