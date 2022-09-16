CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Salary Board recently discussed adding a lieutenant position at the Clearfield County Jail and voted to increase the salaries of deputy wardens.
The salary board voted to increase the salaries of the Deputy Warden/Programs and the Deputy Warden/Operations by $7,000 per year.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the move was to make the salaries more competitive with similarly sized jails.
Controller Robert Edwards agreed and said the salary increase would put the deputy wardens’ salary at about the middle of Class 6 county jails.
Before the increase, the deputy wardens were earning about $42,500, according to Edwards.
Warden David Kessling said the jail has had seven deputy wardens since he was hired as warden two years ago, and the main reason for the turnover is the low pay and high workloads for the deputy wardens.
The prison board voted unanimously to approve the pay increase.
Glass also recommended the salary board add a lieutenant/director of training position at the jail and set its salary at $42,000 per year. The lieutenant position would work the 2-10 p.m. shift
Kessling argued in favor of adding the position, saying there used to be a lieutenant at the jail but it was removed for some reason several years ago. He said the lieutenant position is needed because of a lack of supervision during that shift.
However, Commissioner John Sobel said he doesn’t support creating the position of lieutenant at this time. He said that they have just heard about possible proposals to increase mental health services at the jail, some of which would include adding another position.
“It seems every month that goes by someone is proposing we increase someone’s salary at the jail or create another position,” Sobel said.
He noted that the county still hasn’t hired a new warden at the jail and said they should wait until the new warden is in place before making a decision on this.
Kessling announced in July he is resigning as warden effective Sept. 30.
Glass argued that the warden and two deputy wardens are not enough to provide sufficient training and supervision for jail staff. He said there will always be turnover at the jail because the county cannot compete with some places in terms of salary; therefore on-site training is important and noted the jail was flagged by the state for not having enough training.
He noted Jefferson County has an on-site training officer at its jail and its jail is a lot smaller than Clearfield County’s. He added by not having staff properly trained, it is costing the county money because the undertrained staff are not as efficient.
“It’s not like the warden has been over budget and is asking us for more,” Glass said. “He has consistently, since he’s been here, been under budget and he is just trying to make this work.”
Edwards agreed and said this year, the jail will be under budget by $500,000 to $600,000, which is consistent with the past couple of years.
Edwards recommended the board approve the position but wait to fill it until the new warden is hired, and allow the new warden to have input in filling the position. He said this could assist in recruiting a new warden because the new warden would know they would have this support.
Sobel said he believes they are getting ahead of themselves and said they should wait until the new warden is on board and see what the new warden’s views on what the staffing should be at the jail.
And although the jail is under budget, Sobel said they have had increased costs in upgrading the jail’s facilities and they are still awaiting proposals to add mental health services at the jail.
Just because there is a surplus, doesn’t mean they should spend it, Sobel said.
Sobel said he isn’t opposed to adding a lieutenant position 100 percent, he is just opposed to adding it at this time.
“I just don’t think I have enough information,” Sobel said. “There are too many unknowns out there.”
Commissioner Tony Scotto suggested they table the motion until they get a new warden and wait until they get proposals from the jail’s health care provider, PrimeCare Medical Inc. of Harrisburg, to provide mental health services at the jail. Scotto said the county could be looking at adding a certified counselor at the jail, which would increase the costs at the jail.
“We are looking at expenses right now that we aren’t sure of,” Scotto said.
Glass and Edwards voted in favor of adding the lieutenant position, Scotto and Sobel voted in opposition, therefore the motion failed to pass.