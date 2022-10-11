CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County continues to seek applications to fill the open position of Clearfield County Commissioner due to the resignation of Tony Scotto.
Applicants have until Friday, Oct. 21 to submit letters of interest and so far the county has only received two letters, according to Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III.
All applicants must be at least 18 years old, and registered to vote in Clearfield County as a Republican. The successful appointee will serve until the end of 2023 when Scotto’s term is set to expire.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest to the court administrator’s office along with a resume and any other information the applicant believes is appropriate.
The letter should be addressed to Office of Clearfield County Court Administrator, 230 E. Market St., Suite 228, Clearfield PA, 16830 and the envelope should indicate “Commissioner Applicant.”
Any application received after the Oct. 21 deadline will not be considered.
Bell noted that names and any written material submitted by applicants are by law, considered public information and are available for any member of the public or media upon request. Certain personal information of an applicant is subject to release.
If any potential candidate requires any other information or clarification, they should call the court administrator’s office at 814-765-2641 ext. 5010 and ask for Bell or Cynthia Lose-Morgan.
Clearfield County Common Pleas President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Judge Paul Cherry will select Scotto’s replacement. In case of a tie, the president judge (Ammerman) would cast the tie breaking vote.