PUNXSUTAWNEY — Representatives of area preschools approached the Punxsutawney Area School District about starting a long-term collaboration effort to better serve children in preparing them for kindergarten.
Erin Cameron of Creative Garden Preschool and Early Learning Center and Linda Smith with Playhouse Children’s Center spoke to the school board during Thursday’s meeting. The pair gave a presentation about the importance of preschool and how a collaboration with their facilities would benefit the school district as a whole.
During the presentation, Cameron spoke about the benefits of high-quality pre-K for children, using information from prekforpa.org. According to Cameron, quality pre-K significantly improves early literacy, language, math and social/emotional skills as they enter kindergarten. It is also found to reduce special education placements by nearly half through second grade.
Pre-K has been shown to increase the likelihood of high school graduation and college enrollment, and decrease the likelihood of at-risk children committing a crime later in life.
Cameron noted in her presentation that in Jefferson County, 63 percent of eligible children do not have access to high-quality, publicly funded pre-K. There are 13 high-quality pre-K locations in the county, of which nine receive public pre-K funding.
Cameron and Smith requested to have collaboration meetings with the school district a few times a year to discuss plans moving forward. These meetings would include what areas children are coming to the school least prepared with, what their strengths are, continued plans and check-ins, and support.
During discussion following the presentation, several board members showed interest in making the collaboration a reality. Punxsutawney Area Elementary Principal Mike Guidice explained some of the ways the school already works with pre-K.
“As of right now, we do a few things. We have the preschools come to our kindergarten registration. We have intervention meetings before the school year starts so that the teachers and early interventions can talk to our kindergarten teachers and fill them in about kids, but we don’t have much going throughout the year,” Guidice said.
Board member Janey London said she felt this “needs to be prioritized” and that educators know that earlier is better.
“We need to have a better correlation of what we’re teaching in the kindergarten classrooms, so that they know what they have –it just seems like a no-brainer, it seems like a very easy fix,” London said. “There is not an educator alive that would ever say that early intervention is not important or what these people do isn’t important to us, especially with special ed.”
Natalie Enslen, supervisor of special education, said the district needs to work on bridging the students who don’t go to any pre-K programs.
“These are the kids that are coming up in our numbers because they’re just not ready to learn. Not necessarily a disability, but they’re not ready to be learners yet. And we need to bridge that,” Enseln said.
Assistant to the Superintendent Curt Vasas also confirmed that in the PASD Comprehensive School Plan, one of the goals is “increasing community engagement.” He said outreach with the preschools fit this goal.
“So the goal in there is, by the end of our three-year plan, is to have five events…” Vasas said. “Some type of collaboration with preschool would be very appropriate and fit.”
Guidice said he would like to spearhead the program with Cameron, and he can “definitely see the need.” He confirmed he would reach out to Cameron in the next few weeks to start working on bridging the gaps.