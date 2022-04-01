BROOKVILLE — New and exciting to this year’s Jefferson County Fair will be a country music concert on Wednesday, July 20.
Taking center stage in front of the grandstand will be Colt Ford with special guest Dillon Carmichael.
Ford is a Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment. He has sold more than 3 million albums, including recent albums “We The People,” volumes one and two, in which he delivers his own state of the union address.
“No matter race, color or religious affiliation, music has a way of bringing people together,” he said. “’We the People’ is really me. So much of my success is a result of the fact that I am my songs. You’re getting me in the lyrics. I don’t have chauffeurs, ten sports cars or my own jet. I’m just Colt Ford. Colt Ford is about God, family, friends and America. I’m just a guy who loves life.”
Carmichael will open the show. He has been compared to Randy Travis, with a voice and style “that defines pure country.” Carmichael has toured with country greats including Dwight Yoakam and Trace Adkins.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, April 1, at 6 a.m. through E TIX. Admission to the concert will be $10 for grandstand seats and $20 for pit seats. Admission to the concert is in addition to the $10 general admission at the front gate.
Alcohol will be sold in the pit, but those purchasing alcohol must be 21 and have a pit ticket.