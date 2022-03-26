Clearfield County Commissioners heard now is the time to start working to improve and expand broadband to service Clearfield County.
Commissioner Dave Glass reported at a recent meeting that he had attended a conference where there was discussion about what is being done throughout the state to improve broadband, especially in rural areas.
Glass said the recent pandemic emphasized the need many areas of Clearfield County have for improved internet services and that some have no service at all. He noted residents working from home and children attending school virtually in locations throughout the county experienced difficulty keeping their computers and devices functioning.
“We need to put forth an effort to find out where the problems are. Jefferson County just hired a local consultant to assist the county,” he told the board. “At some point I am recommending we put out a request for proposals for a similar study. We can’t fix it if we don’t know where it’s broken.”
Glass said there may be funding available to assist in the effort.
Commissioner John Sobel said he also supports upgrading internet service throughout the county.
“If there is funding available we want to improve broadband throughout the county,” Sobel said, adding, many people choose to live where they can get dependable high speed internet service.
“If we want people to stay in the county we have to have good broadband. It’s so important to keeping people here,” Glass said.
This past week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the approval of $10 million for broadband expansion or improvement projects to areas that are underserved throughout the commonwealth. The funding is available through the Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program.
Wolf reported nearly one million commonwealth residents lack access to broadband connectivity, going on to say high speed internet is crucial to those working and learning from home, businesses who operate online and patients who rely on telehealth services.