CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners highlighted research by Penn State University to extract rare earth elements from acid mine drainage in Clearfield County at its workshop meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners often use their workshop meetings to highlight various happenings in the county, and Tuesday, they discussed research by Penn State, which could make Clearfield County a location for the production of rare earth elements.
Commissioner John Sobel said several years ago, officials began working on ways to put the county in the position to become a source of rare earth elements. He said traditionally, Clearfield County has long been a source of natural resource production and they are hoping rare earth elements become a part of that spectrum.
Penn State Professor and Director of the Center of Critical Minerals Dr. Sarma Pisupati said Penn State is conducting research on extracting rare earth elements from acid mine drainage (AMD) in Clearfield County.
Rare earth elements are critical in the manufacture of electronics, batteries, wind turbines, and even sophisticated weapon systems such as fighter planes and Tomahawk missiles. The demand for rare earth elements is expected to grow exponentially in the near future.
The problem is most rare earth elements are produced overseas, with China being the largest source. Even the rare earth elements that are produced domestically are sent to China for processing, Pisupati said.
The federal government has made it a priority to develop domestic supply chains for sources of rare earth elements for national and economic security reasons, Pisupati said.
Most rare earth elements are mined and because they are found in small quantities, a large amount of material has to be processed to extract a small amount of rare earth elements, Pisupati said.
Pisupati said rare earth elements are found in Clearfield County and in other areas of Western Pennsylvania, but not in the concentrations found in western states.
But Pennsylvania, especially Clearfield County, has numerous AMD locations, which could be sources of rare earth elements.
AMD often pollutes waterways and the pollution is removed by the construction of treatment facilities.
When a treatment facility is placed on a waterway to treat AMD, chemicals are used to raise the pH of the water and lower its acidity. The pH scale measures the level of acidity of a fluid and the lower the pH, the higher the acidity.
When the pH is increased during treatment, the dissolved metals and elements solidify and “fall out” of the water and collect in sludge ponds before the water is returned to the waterway.
This sludge, although it contains some rare earth elements, is commercially worthless, but Pisupati said Penn State has developed a process to extract rare earth elements from the AMD at commercially viable concentrations.
Rare earth elements dissolve in acid at differing levels of pH and the Penn State method takes advantage of this by gradually increase the pH to separate the elements. For example when the pH is increased to 3, iron solidifies and drops out of the water; at a pH of 5, aluminum solidifies; at a pH of 6 and 7, rare earth elements solidifies and at a pH of 7, cobalt and magnesium solidifies. Cobalt and magnesium are also rare earth elements.
Congress has approved funding for a pilot study at Penn State to test whether this process would be economically viable and they have one year to prove this, Pisupati said. If they are successful, they are going to seek funding to construct a test facility in Clearfield County to extract rare earth elements from an AMD site.
What they plan to do is set up a series of ponds, where in the first pond the pH is increased slightly causing some elements to solidify and be collected. The water would then go to the next pond where the pH would be increased again for the next elements to solidify and removed, and this would be repeated until the water is clean enough to return to the waterway and the rare earth elements are then collected from the ponds.
Pisupati said they are hoping to demonstrate that this technology is economically viable and will eventually be taken up by private industry.
“This won’t be successful without private industry,” Pisupati said.
Pisupati said there are no losers in this process because not only does it clean up polluted waterways, it provides critical rare earth elements needed for modern electronics and for the production of wind turbines that produce clean electricity.