BENEZETTE — The Elk County Commissioners recently met at the Elk Country Visitor Center, the third time this year that they have taken their meeting out into the community. Commissioner M. Fritz Lecker called the impressive visitor center the “Crown Jewel of the Pennsylvania Wilds,” and thanked Commissioner Matt Quesenberry for making the arrangements with the Keystone Elk Country Alliance for the visit and the staff at the center for welcoming them.
The Elk Country Visitor Center sees upwards of 480,000 visitors per year, according to the center’s website. The non-profit organization occupies 245 acres of well- managed forage, making it an optimal site for elk viewing. The 4-D theater is a view of the four seasons through the eyes of an elk. The onsite gift shop, The Treasure Shed, sells unique gifts and a variety of local artisan products. There is a 45-minute guided covered wagon tour that tells a great conservation story and provides elk viewing. The center’s conservation staff provides quality educational programs to school groups of all ages, as well as public youth and adult groups, and civic organizations.
A resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans was passed, designating the month of October through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, as a time to salute and honor the sacrifices made by our men and women in the armed forces. It encourages citizens and businesses to display a green light in a window to designate a place where veterans transitioning from active duty to civilian life can come for help. This is a national program, and the courthouse will be participating in Operation Green Light.
Act 57 of 2022 Property Tax Penalty Waiver Provisions was passed, authorizing county tax collectors to waive penalties in certain situations, beginning in 2023.
A renewal contract with Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc. was approved, and a new contract for Children and Youth Services with the Bair Foundation of Pennsylvania, Inc. was approved. This is a foster care/kinship care contract involving three siblings. A renewal foster care contract with Merakey Pennsylvania for Children and Youth Services was also unanimously approved.
Doug Ruffo, Benezette Township supervisor, and Krista Meyer, Benezette Township secretary, were also in attendance to inquire about what financial assistance might be available from the county or through grants to help their small township of 200 citizens with various large infrastructure and roof repairs that are needed. The commissioners responded that they receive many requests for funds and did mention that Benezette Township has received some mini grants through Act 13. It was acknowledged that the mini grants couldn’t begin to fund large projects, and the residents of Benezette will be hosting Elktoberfest this weekend and other fundraising activities throughout the year to raise money for the roof replacement needed on the schoolhouse. This building is used for various functions and serves as the municipal building for the township.
Bills for the period of Sept. 18 through Sept. 30, in the amount of $864,900.55 were unanimously approved for payment.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex.