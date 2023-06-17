DuBOIS — A little rain did not dampen spirits as the annual DuBois Community Days celebration got underway Friday evening.
Attendees could enjoy a variety of food offerings while the band UUU headlined the festivities on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage.
Imagine Wrestling put on a pair of shows, with ventriloquist Tom Crowl also entertaining crowds.
The community tradition presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department continues today with a full schedule of events, including the firemen’s parade and fireworks.
Today’s schedule:
- WPAL Summer Beast powerlifting meet, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Billy and the Neptunes, 12:15 p.m.
- Tanzanite African Acrobats/Zuzu Acrobats, 1 p.m.
- The Piano Juggler, 1 p.m.
- Billy and the Neptunes, 1:30 p.m.
- Imagine Wrestling, 2 p.m.
- The Piano Juggler, 3:30 p.m.
- Parade judging, 4-8 p.m.
- Ventriloquist Tom Crowl, 4:15 p.m.
- Tanzanite African Acrobats/Zuzu Acrobats, 4:30 p.m.
- Firemen’s parade, 5 p.m.
- Imagine Wrestling, 7:30 p.m.
- Tanzanite African Acrobats/Zuzu Acrobats, 7:30 p.m.
- Ventriloquist Tom Crowl, 8 p.m.
- Separate Ways (Journey tribute band), 8:15 p.m.
- Fireworks, dusk