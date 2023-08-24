PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council announced at its meeting last week the George C. Brown Community Pool was closed for the season two weeks early, and the pool manager had resigned from his position.
Former pool manager Frank Wittenburg spoke with the Courier Express about why he resigned following the borough’s statements during the meeting. He spoke about alleged harassment, and his concerns about the state of the pool.
Borough Council Recreation Committee Chair Jen Blose said the pool was closed early because of a leak of about 10,000 gallons of water a day that was recently discovered.
“Everybody knows the issues that have been going on within that department. The pool closed a couple weeks early, we opened a couple weeks earlier than normal, we’re closed a couple weeks earlier. It’s losing 10,000 gallons of water a day…” Blose said. “Council will take the next steps and see what direction we end up going for next season.”
The borough does not know what part of the pool is leaking, but said the manager had to add water everyday. Blose said the borough does not have a plan in place for the pool at this time.
Councilman Nathan Frankenberger also said he wanted to “dispel some myths,” saying the borough did not ask the pool manager to close the pool, and that the council found out about it the same day everyone else did. The pool was closed as a result of Wittenburg resigning from his position prior to the end of the season.
Wittenburg later told the Courier Express he resigned from his position because of a particular community member who was allegedly harassing a family member because of his role as the pool manager.
“There’s several mechanical and structural things that need to be addressed with the swimming pool, but the reason why I left was because of an unnamed person from an unnamed organization was rude, discourteous and downright ignorant to (a family member) and I wasn’t going to take it anymore,” Wittenburg said.
Wittenburg did confirm there being a “huge leak” at the pool, but said the pool has been leaking for a while. He is concerned about the amount of work and money that might be required to fix the pool because of the lack of maintenance that has been done for so many years.
“This was the first year that the borough ran it (the pool), so before it was always run by a private group, and here’s the weird part about the group, the group’s not a 501C3. It’s just a group of people who raise money. There’s an organization that wanted to donate to SPLASH and pay for a large chunk of the operating costs, and they couldn’t do it, because they’re not a 501C3,” Wittenburg said.
A search of the IRS Tax Exempt Organization database did not yield any results for “SPLASH,” “Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole,” or “Save Punxsutawney’s Local Area Swimming Hole” in Pennsylvania. A message asking SPLASH for confirmation was not answered at the time of printing.
Wittenburg also said he believes some of the issues were because of changes he suggested to help with finances through what he saw as the manager.
He said he stayed on as long as he did because he hired all the lifeguards, and wanted the pool to be open for the community, but said it was no longer worth it.
“I don’t make decisions for the pool. I make recommendations to the council. The council agrees or disagrees with whatever recommendation that I make, and I follow the rules that they install,” Wittenburg said.
He said one change made was closing the concession stand because it lost money. He said the pool operated on about $70,000 last year, and the last numbers he saw this year were $48,000 because of some of these changes.
“When I looked at it, as a manager, I have a responsibility to the taxpayers to come under budget,” Wittenburg said.
He also said the pool added group activities like swimming lessons, water aerobics, parties and IUP students. When not considering these activities, there were 1,300 people who came to the pool which is an average of 23 people per day.
He said one reason people weren’t using the pool as much is “the water is cold” which is caused by putting 10,000 gallons of water in it everyday, the result of the leak. He also said there has to be some kind of attraction because people don’t want to just come and swim anymore.
ADA compliance also brings issues with doing any kind of repair work at the pool. Wittenburg considered trying to do some minor projects around the pool since he was working there during the day anyway, but found he would have to bring it to ADA compliance if he did anything.
When discussing the leak, he said the water company asked him if he was filling the baby pool everyday, to which he answered that he was only topping off the pool frequently. He said the pool used about 569,000 gallons of water in June, 227,000 in July, and just about the same in August.
“I don’t know what’s going to go on with the swimming pool. I just know that I don’t believe it’s economical to throw good money after bad, but it’s not my call to make, obviously,” Wittenburg said.
He again cited the 23 people per day, saying it might not be worth it to put so much money into repairing the pool for 23 people per day. Instead, he said money could be put into something to benefit all 5,500 people in the borough if the pool isn’t being utilized enough.
“The window is between 50 to 70 grand (for operating costs). Can you use that 50 or 70 grand for the good of 5,500 people, or just for the 23 people that come to the swimming pool that day,” Wittenburg said.
He explained that the pool was built in 1929, and while it would have been packed with people back then, society is different today. He said pools now almost never make money unless they have extra attractions and charge an hourly rate, which he understands is not what the community pool is trying to do.
Wittenburg said it’s great that the borough has so many parks that have been created and donated by different families and individuals over the years. The problem is, according to Wittenburg, it’s then up to the citizens to maintain these assets, and the $150,000 or so the borough has in the recreation fund is great if there’s only one park, “but when you have seven it’s pretty thin.”