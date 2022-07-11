BROCKWAY – Driving down Main Street in Brockway, the improvements made to the wall in front of the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company sign and flag stand out. But improvements to the fire hall itself may be more subtle, but they are not any less important.
Using donations and American Rescue Fund money, the fire department is improving its facilities, and they want the community to know that these improvements would not have happened without help from supporters of the fire department.
“We don’t have the type of money to spend on the wall and the building, but it was given to us,” Fire President Terry Fustine said.
The wall project started out small and continued to grow. First, the fire department purchased that property when it became available so they could have space fronting Main Street for donut sales and events. Fustine believes that was around eight years ago, and they put a sign up. After the sign went in, they decided they needed a flagpole in that space. That turned into an Eagle Scout project for Aaron Gankosky. YardWorks then came in to build a wall and do landscaping.
“James Burkholder came to us and said, ‘Why don’t I throw a five-year plan at you?’” Fustine said. “He looked at where to build a wall and noticed that our sidewalk needed to be replaced.”
Burkholder dug up the sidewalk and replaced it. Then, he started to put a wall in and realized that it needed to curve around the alley that leads to the fire hall. He put mulch in the space around the sign and the flagpole and cleaned the whole space up, so it looked good for the Fourth of July.
“His five-year plan wants to fully landscape the stones and the wall, and maybe look at a small pavilion someday, so he has some plans,” Fustine said. “He has a lot of time in this. He might have three or four weeks in this. And we’re looking at a $20,000 wall! But it was donated by an Eagle Scout and YardWorks.”
The landscaping is not complete, and there is more coming. While Fustine plans to set up some special financing to give something back to YardWorks, the project keeps growing, and if it was not for Burkholder’s donation, that wall would never have been done. Fustine said that the wall is right on the busiest intersection in Brockway, and it leads the eye right to the trailer where they sell donuts.
The outside wall was just part of the improvements. Inside the building, the fire department discovered that some work needed to be done.
“Last year, when we received the hose cart from the museum, we had nowhere to put it,” Fustine said. “We were looking around the building and thought, ‘Look at these walls! Look at this ceiling!’ We found moisture problems – and we had brand-new, nice equipment, and we had to take care of where we were putting it.”
Fustine was the fire chief when they built the existing fire hall on Taylor Way. He said that the department built the building itself in 1977. Forty-four years later, the building was showing some wear and tear.
“We had issues,” he said. “The contractor suggested some ways of fixing the building with foam insulation and galvanized metal. That whole project came to $20,000. We went to Snyder Township last June and presented the project, hoping they could help out with a little. They funded the whole project out of their American Rescue Plan money.”
The surprise funding from Snyder Township kicked off the internal work right away, but the external work had to wait until the following summer.
“It took a year, but we got it done,” Fustine said. “They insulated and covered everything and, hopefully, it’ll keep the moisture out and the heat and coolness in.”
The fire department thanked Snyder Township at June’s meeting, one year after getting approved for the donation. While they are looking at fixing the floor next, the building now is far more moisture proof than ever before. With the cleanup done by the department and the new exhaust capture systems, the fire hall is cleaner than it has ever been.
To Fustine, it was important to let the community know that the fire department is not just spending money every chance it gets. Not only are the improvements necessary, they are getting done through the support of the community.
“Without ARP money, Snyder Township, Brockway Borough, business donations like from YardWorks, and the Brockway Kaimanns – none of this would happen,” Fustine said. “It’s a great place to be.”