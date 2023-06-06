CLEARFIELD — Although Saturday afternoon’s weather was iffy at times, what wasn’t uncertain was the community’s unwavering support for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County.
Organizers said they can always count on Clearfield County residents, businesses and organizations to back the annual event that raises funds for the fight against cancer.
“We really appreciate how our teams, the community, organizations and businesses rallied to support the relay. They do so much to make a difference in the lives of people who are affected by cancer,” said ACS Senior Development Manager Sharon O’Keiff-Fusco.
“We are just so grateful for all the community support. Everyone from the teams, the leadership team, the bands and the speakers donate their time to make a difference. The momentum Saturday was high and the atmosphere great,” O’Keiff-Fusco said.
The funds raised Saturday will help fund local programs such as Ride to Recovery and ACS’s 800 support telephone line.
“There is a big need locally for transportation to treatment,” O’Keiff-Fusco said.
Community support not only helps the relay but is also valuable to a number of small businesses who were represented Saturday in the food trucks and vendors. “This event helps the community all around. It is just a positive thing,” she explained.
Both O’Keiff-Fusco and the event leadership team’s public relations representative Cammeron Ogden said partnering the relay with Revived & Co.’s annual Old Schoolhouse Spring Market turned out to be very positive.
“It was a very unique experience to have the spring market and the relay join together in an international movement to end cancer through the Relay for Life. Our event leadership team alongside Revived & Co.’s crew led by owners Bernie and Jill Owens, worked together to create a wonderful event for a great cause. While everyone there has a unique reason for participating –we all had something very much in common in wanting to make a difference in the fight against cancer,” Ogden said.
She said there were 29 teams participating Saturday who raised approximately $88,000.
A period of heavy rain, a thunderstorm and brisk winds in the afternoon did not deter the event, Ogden said. “We just made sure everyone was safe and went on with business as usual,” she explained.
Those who would still like to donate to the 2023 relay can do so online at www.relayforlife.org/cccmv, by clicking the donate tab. Donations can also be mailed by making a check payable to the American Cancer Society and sending it to the local office at 108R S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
“It’s not too late to help out,” Ogden said.
She noted a wrap-up meeting for the event will be held later this month with the date, time and location to be announced. Planning will begin soon for the 2024 Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County.