U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, a Republican who represents Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District, authored a letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) last week in opposition of a proposal to place tolls on nine candidate bridges, specifically the North Fork bridges on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County.
The North Fork project, located in Thompson’s district, is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways program.
PennDOT is reporting a current budget gap of $8.1 billion in highway and bridge funding. The Pathways program identifies potential alternative funding options, including the proposed tolling of candidate bridge projects across the state.
“Counter to the legislative intent of the P3 model as authorized, there continues to be an unwavering march toward levying taxes upon the traveling public in the form of tolls, despite the unpopularity of the tolling proposal from the general public, stakeholders, and elected officials,” Thompson wrote.
A virtual public meeting recently closed regarding the potential Jefferson County project, with new information presented about PennDOT pursuing one-way tolling at the North Fork and Canoe Creek (Clarion County) projects, because of their proximity on I-80 and public feedback.
PennDOT said it will toll westbound traffic at North Fork and eastbound traffic at Canoe Creek. Tolls are expected to be $1 to $2 for passenger cars using an electronic E-Z Pass, with higher rates for toll-by-plate vehicles and medium to heavy trucks.
“According to my most recent survey, which was sent to more than 16,000 constituents in Jefferson County, nearly 90 percent of those who responded opposed tolling along the North Fork bridges,” Thompson wrote.
PennDOT officials have previously explained tolls could be in place for 30 years as part of the proposal, with funds collected through tolls paying for the reconstruction, maintenance and operation of the specific candidate bridge projects. Tolling could begin as early as 2023, varying by project.
“My concerns remain that PennDOT has reached the foregone conclusion that tolls are required, despite not having conducted studies on safety, traffic diversion, local impacts, anticipated revenue or duration of tolling contracts, environmental impacts, or a host of other necessary items to make such a major policy decision,” Thompson wrote.
In his letter, Thompson also alleges he learned in a recent meeting with the Federal Highway Administration that PennDOT has been in talks with the federal agency for more than a year about possible tolling, and has allegedly filed paperwork for federal funding before reviewing all public comments.
Thompson also referenced a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette detailing an alleged agreement between PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike to install tolling gantries at the nine candidate bridges.
“While there is no doubt that Pennsylvania requires a reliable funding mechanism to maintain and replace existing infrastructure, the commonwealth collected more than $6.6 billion in revenue in November 2021, which is 3.4 percent higher than anticipated, leaving a $1 billion budget surplus,” Thompson wrote. “Pennsylvania is expected to receive more than $18 billion from the recent federal infrastructure package, including $1.6 billion for bridge replacements. With these windfalls, PennDOT should exhaust all funding options prior to further exploring tolls.
“I remain deeply concerned that these shortsighted proposals will leave lasting negative impacts on the residents who live near these bridges, endanger the local community with truck diversion, cause greater maintenance costs on local roads, and be mismanaged by the Pennsylvania Turnpike, which has a notoriously spotty track record.”
The North Fork bridges — which cross over the North Fork Redbank Creek in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township — were built in 1962 and most recently rehabilitated in 2013. According to PennDOT, both the eastbound and westbound bridges are reaching the end of their serviceable lifespan.
PennDOT estimates the cost of the North Fork project to be between $165 million and $185 million.