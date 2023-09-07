CURWENSVILLE — The 19th annual Conservation Celebration, sponsored by the Clearfield County Conservation District, is being held this Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The celebration will take place at Curwensville Lake and feature a wide array of free activities for people of all ages to enjoy, although a parking fee will be implemented unless you bring a non-perishable food item to donate at the park’s entrance.
There will be features from “The Bugman,” entomologist Ryan Bridge throughout the day, where those in attendance can get up close and personal with a variety of different insects. The presentations will also include informational pieces about why these bugs are important to the environment.
Centre Wildlife Care will also be giving demonstrations at the event and showcasing various birds of prey, such as owls, hawks and falcons.
Some other events include bird house building with members of Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited, presentations, farm animal displays, games and contests for small prizes, canoe and kayaking demonstrations and an informational session on streams and their power with the CCCD’s interactive stream table.
District Manager Willie Null expressed his and his colleagues’ excitement for the upcoming event at the most recent CCCD monthly meeting in August.
“We’ve got the Conservation Celebration coming up and I think we’re all really ready for it here,” Null said. “We’ve got a lot of really great people coming in and giving demonstrations and I think everyone there is going to be in for a real treat this year.”
He continued, “This is one of our largest events of the year obviously so we’re hoping that the weather stays nice and we can put on an outstanding celebration.”