CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Conservation District has announced projects awarded funding through the Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Program.
The program offers funding to help address stream pollution from runoff and sediment. The district received around 50 applications, according to DGLVR Program Specialist Mark Lyons.
“This was one of our most successful years to date,” Lyons wrote. “It’s extremely encouraging seeing this many municipalities interested in our program. It shows that the DGLVR program is rapidly gaining momentum in Clearfield County. I am very excited to be a part of this and have high expectations for the projects hitting the ground this year.”
The projects awarded funding are in Bell, Boggs, Bradford, Brady, Burnside, Huston, Lawrence, Morris, Pike and Union townships; and New Washington and Westover boroughs.
“When it was all said and done, I think the county got a pretty even distribution of funding,” said Chairman Mike Gill at a director’s meeting. “That’s not necessarily what we tried to do when we set out, there’s criteria that you use in granting that funding, but it’s spread out nice.”
The funded projects are as follows for dirt and gravel roads:
- Covered Bridge Road, Bell Township, $20,443.98
- Creek Road, Boggs Township, $52,721.65
- Twoey Hollow, Boggs Township, $12,240
- Millstone Road, Bradford Township, $20,054.24
- Borough Road, Brady Township, $29,733.40
- Deer Run Road, Burnside Township, $6,750
- Ontario Street, Huston Township, $4,468
- Scribbers Road, Lawrence Township, $45,569.62
- Emigh Run Road, Morris Township, $7,372.40
- Glenn Road, New Washington Borough, $6,408
- Ferncliff Road, Pike Township, $25,000
- Hemlock Hollow, Pike Township, $40,806.25
- Greenwood Road, Pike Township, $2,637.50
- Piney Road, Pike Township, $6,000
- Smay Road, Pike Township, $44,772.50
- Draukers Bottom Road, Union Township, $7,500
- Mary Street, Westover Borough, $116,688
The low volume road funding is as follows:
- Hoop-Up Road, Bradford Township, $21,124.72
- Bryce Lane, Huston Township, $6,624
- Hickory Road, Huston Township, $1,500
- Mountain Run Road, Huston Township, $13,000
- Laurel Run Road, Huston Township, $4,000
- Eagle Street, Morris Township, $11,500
- Glenn Road, New Washington Borough, $6,408
- Rustic Road, Pike Township, $12,650
- Bailey Road, Pike Township, $11,000
- Bloomington Avenue Extension, Pike Township, $7,975
To date, the DGLVR program has brought $6,571,284 into Clearfield County project implementation, Lyons noted.
“We hope by this time next year we’ll have hit $7 million in the ground, preserving and improving our local water resources and aquatic life,” he stated.