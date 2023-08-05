PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Sensory Trail in Cook Forest received the “Great Places” Award at the Champion of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards Dinner held at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney July 27.
The Champion of the PA Wilds Awards celebrate individuals, organizations, communities, and businesses “that are making significant contributions to grow and sustainably develop the outdoor recreation economy and nature tourism in the Pennsylvania Wilds,” according to the PA Wilds Center website.
About 200 people from across the 13-county PA Wilds region and Harrisburg gathered to celebrate the award winners during the 2023 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney. The event is organized by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. (PA Wilds Center) and the PA Wilds Planning Team, and the theme for this year’s dinner was “Celebrating Decades of Conservation and Innovation.”
The nine categories accepted public nominations until April 3.
“There were so many amazing nominations for Champion Awards this year, making it challenging for the review committee,” said Beth Pellegrino, PA Wilds Center board member and Outreach Committee chairwoman. “The theme of this year’s dinner is ‘Celebrating Decades of Conservation and Innovation,’ and these winners do just that. The tenacity, drive and passion of our 2023 Champions is to be commended. They have each made something special possible – and we are eager to celebrate their achievements on July 27.”
The awards were created by Lisa Conklin Conn of Conklin Studio Pottery, a Creative Maker in the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania (WCO). Based in McKean County, Conklin Studio Pottery gave the awards a different look than in the past by creating them out of ceramic, with details such a beehive pattern to harken to the PA Wilds Center’s logo and a natural brown ceramic color to celebrate natural beauty.
The Cook Forest Sensory Trail honors innovative asset development and promotion which has worked together to create an excellent new or revamped sustainable tourism destination with in the PA Wilds, the website reads.
This trail is the first sensory trail in the PA State Park system, and is a quarter mile paved loop for blind and physically disabled with braille and raised letter signage, a guide cable, sturdy benches, and a picnic area at the trailhead. It was created with the idea of making the outdoors accessible to everyone.
Not only does it offer a safe trail for the blind or vision-impaired to experience nature, but it is also accessible to wheelchairs or for those who might have strollers to push.
The Friends of Cook Forest, a volunteer non profit group dedicated to enhancing the state park, converted the quarter-mile trail into a Sensory Trail that will enable individuals with visual or physical impairments to experience the wonders of Cook Forest in an entirely new way.
The Pennsylvania Outdoors Corp also helped with the construction of this trail.
“It was a group effort. We helped with some of the labor over a couple of years… They have an awesome friends group here and people that volunteer. There’s one volunteer who was involved and I think it was largely driven by her,” said Mike Piaskowski, manager of the Outdoors Corp.
The concept of adapting the existing ADA-accessible trail loop into a sensory trail was first brought to the Friends of Cook Forest board in fall of 2020 by Mike and Mary Beth Doyle, and was dedicated last summer.
The Sensory Trail was also presented with the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s President’s Award-Project certificate early this summer. The award was a wooden bowl for the creation trail, and was given during the Foundation Award Banquet in May.