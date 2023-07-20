SYKESVILLE — Sykesville resident Cooper Harris was the first recipient of the Citizen of the Year award from the Sykesville Borough Council during its meeting Monday.
The council has been discussing the possibility of starting a citizen appreciation award since being approached by Greg Gillaugh about Harris’ volunteerism. Gillaugh is a boxing coach at TurnaBout Boxing, which is where Harris has been a volunteer in their senior and Parkinson’s boxing classes.
The decision to give the award was kept a secret so Harris wouldn’t know he would be the one to receive it. Even when he was brought to the council chambers on Monday, he didn’t know why he needed to be there, joking that he was expecting “to get run out of town or something.”
Once the council decided to create the Citizen of the Year award, they contacted Gillaugh about having Harris at the council meeting to present the award. Gillaugh simply told Harris they had to go to the council meeting, and gave no other explanation.
At the start of the meeting, Council President Michele Yamrick spoke about the award, and said the council received its first nomination for a young man who was present at the meeting. She then asked Gillaugh to stand up and speak about why he nominated Harris.
“This is Cooper Harris. So he’s actually volunteered with TurnaBout Boxing for about two years. This young man not only works multiple jobs and juggled a full school schedule until he graduated this past year, but he also did countless hundreds of hours of volunteer work with our senior and other programs in the organization. We could not operate it without him,” Gillaugh said.
Gillaugh said not only does the organization have its current programs, but is also preparing to start other programs in the next several months. One of these programs is a senior program called Beat Boxing, which was custom tailored to two of Harris’ interests.
He also named several other programs coming like a veterans program, and said “it’s all possible thanks to Cooper.” Gillaugh said Harris also promoted volunteerism in the youth he works with through boxing, encouraging them to give back to their communities.
“We just can’t thank him enough for anything he’s done in the past two years,” Gillaugh said.
Harris was also recently licensed to coach boxing through USA Boxing.
Gillaugh called Harris “a role model for the youth in the community,” which Yamrick agreed with and said “we need more like him.”
Harris was welcomed to the front of the room to accept a plaque naming him the Sykesville Citizen of the Year from Yamrick.
The council will be accepting nominations for a 2024 Citizen of the Year up until June of next year, at which time a vote will be taken on the nominations.