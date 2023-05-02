BROCKWAY — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Washington Township, Jefferson County, between DuBois and Brockway Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker confirmed there was a fatality in the crash. Authorities have not identified the person killed at this time.
Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois said the two-vehicle crash occurred in the 3300 block of Route 219 in Washington Township.
Deputy Coroner Lance Carrier said the crash occurred when the woman, driving southbound, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The driver of a commercial vehicle traveling north attempted to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but was unable.
Carrier reported arriving on scene and pronouncing the driver of the personal vehicle dead at 11:52 a.m.
All lanes were shut down following the crash and detours were in place, state police said. State police did not know when 219 would be reopened.
Emergency personnel on scene included the Falls Creek Fire Department, Brockway Fire Department, Sandy Township Fire Department, DuBois EMS and state police.
Shumaker said the woman will be sent for an autopsy Wednesday to determine if the crash was caused by a medical emergency.
More information will be provided when made available by authorities.